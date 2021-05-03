  1. Home
  2. NEET-PG exam postponed for at least 4 months as India battles covid

May 3, 2021

New Delhi, May 2: The Centre on Monday announced that NEET-PG exam will be postponed for at least 4 months in a bid to make more personnel available to fight teh Covid-19 situation in the country.

The NEET-PG is a competitive examination for postgraduate studies in the field of medicine.

"A decision was taken to postpone NEET-PG for at least 4 months and the exam will not be held before 31st August 2021. Students will also be given at least one month of time after the announcement of the exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid duties," the release said.

April 22,2021

yechuri.jpg

Gurgaon, Apr 22: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said his elder son Ashish died of Covid-19 on Thursday morning.

Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock.

"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to Covid-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury said on Twitter.

April 28,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 28: As many as 102 of the 1,437 Covid-19 patients who died between April 17 and 26 in Karnataka either passed away in their homes or were brought dead to hospitals.

While 75 patients died at home, 27 were pronounced dead on arrival in hospitals as per the daily bulletin issued by the health and family welfare department. This means at least 10 Covid-19 patients have died every day in the 10-day period without availing medical help.

Most of these fatalities were recorded in Bengaluru. Lack of beds, a long wait for test results and Bengaluru Urban numbers to secure admission in hospitals and ignoring symptoms until the last minute are some reasons for this grave situation. Health department officials also point to the absence of effective monitoring of people in home isolation.

In many cases, Covid tests are being conducted postmortem. On Monday alone, 21 Covid patients died at home, as per the bulletin.

The health department’s bulletin on Tuesday revealed four were brought dead to hospitals although no one died at home.

Soumya Reddy, Jayanagar (Bengaluru) MLA, alleged that the number of people dying at home due to Covid-19 complications is much higher than what is being revealed in the state government bulletin.

“We get numerous calls from patients’ families asking for beds and ventilators,” Reddy said. “In some cases, they return home after unsuccessfully trying for a bed and die at home. We recently came across one such case in Jayanagar, where a 35-yearold man died on April 20 after searching for a bed in a private hospital. He visited a local PHC too,” Reddy said.

The man’s family had sought the MLA’s help to transport the body to a crematorium. A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ambulance eventually arrived at the dead man’s home at 8pm on April 21 — almost 24 hours later. The family, which resides in JP Nagar First Phase, was unavailable for comment. The man’s death certificate states he was Covid-19 positive and died of cardiopulmonary arrest.

On April 22, a 17-year-old boy was brought dead to a hospital in Bengaluru. He had no comorbidities. The boy was diagnosed with influenza-like-illness and turned out to be Covid positive.

Dr Ravindra Mehta, pulmonologist and member of BBMP’s expert committee, said the increase in the number of people dying at home is expected, as the condition of a certain percentage of patients will deteriorate.

“Some patients recover with antiviral medicine while in other cases they recover with oxygen, anticoagulants and steroids,” said Dr Mehta. “Some patients will have complications related to comorbidities and cytokine storms. The deaths at home that we are seeing are of those not getting hospital beds because of the current surge.”

Dr Mehta went on to say that medical teams monitoring patients in home isolation must immediately ensure they are admitted to hospitals as soon as their conditions begin to deteriorate.

Gaurav Gupta, BBMP chief commissioner, said cases of death at home and brought dead to hospital are due to Covid-aggravated conditions and delayed detection. “They rush to hospitals at the last minute. Most of the tertiary hospitals in Karnataka are located in Bengaluru so patients from all over the state, who are in acute distress, come here,” Gupta said.

April 20,2021

New Delhi, Apr 20: The ICSE class 10 board exams have been cancelled in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation and the option for students to appear later has been withdrawn, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Tuesday.

Last week, the board had postponed both class 10 and 12 exams.

The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had announced that class 10 students will get an option to either write the exams later or get evaluated on the basis of alternative criteria.

"Given the present worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the CICSE has decided to cancel the class 10 examination. The option for students announced earlier stands withdrawn. The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty are of topmost priority and paramount importance," said Arathoon, Secretary and Chief Executive of the CISCE.

"We are committed to devise a fair and unbiased criterion for declaring class 10 results. The criterion, as well as the date of declaration fo results, will be announced later," he said.

However, the Class 12 ISC board exams remain deferred, the dates for which will be released later, the council said in a circular issued on Monday.

