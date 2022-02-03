  1. Home
  2. NRC row: Elderly man fighting legal battle to prove his Indian citizenship ends life

February 3, 2022

Guwahati, Feb 3: On Monday 31 January, a 60-year-old man in Assam committed suicide after he was declared Bangladeshi by the Foreigners Tribunal.

The man has been identified as Manik Das, a resident of Borkhal village located near Jagiroad in the Marigaon district of Assam.

The family of the deceased alleges that he committed suicide as per the impact of being regarded as a Bangladeshi. They further claim that he was suffering from mental torture and frustration which forced him to kill himself.

It is reported that the man was fighting a case in the Foreigners Tribunal in order to prove his nationality as an Indian despite the fact that his name was listed in NRC (National Register of Citizens).

On speaking about the matter Manik's son Kartik Das questioned why the NRC was conducted if the name of those appearing in NRC is still considered as Bangladeshi or foreigners.

He stated that the notice from the Foreigners Tribunal of Marigaon was sent to his father after NRC was published and the name of all the family members has appeared in the NRC.

Kartik said that he has no idea why the notice was served and why the case was filed against his father as due to this entire process of proving his nationality his father was mentally tortured. It was later confirmed that the name of Manik and his family were included in the Assam NRC list.

The notice from the Foreigners Tribunal was issued for Manik Das on 20 November 2019 which was just a few months after the NRC of the state was published as Assam NRC was published in August of the same year. 

January 31,2022

Mangaluru, Jan 31: Claiming that there is no internal strife or groupism in the party, the newly appointed Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, U.T. Khader said in Mangaluru that he will discharge his duty in close coordination with CLP leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar.

“There are no groups in our party. We are all united and are working to safeguard the interest of Karnataka. Siddaramaiah is the CLP leader and Mr. Shivakumar, who is a member of the CLP, is supporting the former in the Legislative Assembly. Mr. Siddaramaiah is working closely with Mr. Shivakumar in managing party affairs,” he said and added that the two selected him as the Deputy Leader and the party announced it on January 30. Mr. Khader said that he will work hard to the meet the expectations of the party.

On the statement of senior Congress Leader C.M. Ibrahim that Mr. Khader has been given the opportunity following his announcement of quitting the party, Mr. Khader said party has been giving opportunity to all workers.

“I am not a person to take advantage of the absence of a person,” he said and added that the Congress is the only party, which has given opportunities to Muslim, Dalit and other party activists from different communities. “The yardstick for selection is the belief in the secular values, which the party believes in,” he said and added that there were seven Muslim ministers in the then S.M. Krishna cabinet.

On Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that Congress workers are embroiled in fissures, Mr. Khader said Mr. Bommai should be more concerned about providing stable governance. “We have provided stable governance during the terms of S.M. Krishna and Siddaramaiah. But BJP is not able to do it as there are lot of fissures in the BJP,” he said.

Mr. Khader reiterated that senior Congress leader Mr. Ibrahim will not leave the party. “It is only his anguish over non-realisation of some of his aspirations that is making him talk against Congress. His anger will cool down and he will continue in the party,” Mr. Khader said.

He said that his selection for the post of Deputy Leader of CLP is an honour to voters of Mangaluru Assembly constituency. He thanked the party leaders for supporting him and helping him grow in the party, where he discharged various roles in the NSUI, Youth Congress and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Mr. Khader went to meet senior party leader B. Janardhana Poojary at the latter’s residence in B. C. Road. Later, he called on Mangaluru Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha at his house in Mangaluru.
 

February 1,2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2022 speech mentioned that India will take the route of Central Bank Digital Currency. She said that the introduction of CBDC or Digital Rupee, will give a big boost to digital economy.

What is a CBDC?

CBDC is a legal tender issued by a central bank in a digital form. It is similar to a fiat currency issued in paper and is interchangeable with any other fiat currency.

Who will launch the CBDC?

The Reserve Bank of India will launch the CBDC from the upcoming financial year. This follows the government’s plans to launch the CBDC that will be backed by blockchain technology.

What is the need for CBDC?

According to Investopedia, the goal is to provide users with convenience and security of digital as well as the regulated, reserve-backed circulation of the traditional banking system.

What does the Budget announcement mean?

The announcement in the Budget essentially expresses the government’s intention on cryptocurrencies and other virtual currencies. The RBI has on several occasions flagged concerns of money laundering, terror financing, tax evasion, etc with private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, etc and had planned to announce its own CBDC.

What does this change for citizens?

There are several models proposed by technology experts and evangelists on how the Digital Rupee could be transacted but a formal announcement by the Reserve Bank of India will likely detail how the Digital Rupee will be transacted by citizens. One chief difference will be that a Digital Rupee transaction will be instantaneous as opposed to the current digital payment experience.
 

February 1,2022

New Delhi, Feb 1: Having closed the most high-profile disinvestment process of Air India, the government also decided to retire the airline’s debt that it transferred to the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). In the Union Budget 2022-23, the government allocated an additional Rs 51,971 crore towards the settlement of outstanding guaranteed liabilities of Air India and its other sundry commitments.

This amount has been accounted in the revised estimates of total expenditure in 2021-22.

“As against a total expenditure of Rs 34.83 lakh crore projected in the Budget Estimates 2021-22, the Revised Estimate is Rs 37.70 lakh crore. The Revised Estimate of capital expenditure is Rs 6.03 lakh crore. This includes an amount of Rs 51,971 crore towards settlement of outstanding guaranteed liabilities of Air India and its other sundry commitments,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during the Budget speech.

The Tata Group acquired 100 percent stake in the airline, in a deal that closed on January 27, for Rs 18,000 crore. Of this, Rs 15,300 crore was taken on as debt, and Rs 2,700 crore was paid to the Centre in cash. For servicing the high-cost debt that it has taken on with the airline, a consortium led by the State Bank of India has approved a plan to provide long-term debt to the Tata Group.

As per the revised estimates of 2021-22, the SPV — AI Asset Holding Ltd — has received Rs 62,057 crore, of which Rs 36,254 crore was infused as equity for repayment of past government-guaranteed borrowings of Air India; Rs 12,357 crore for repayment of borrowings for sale and leaseback rentals for aircraft; and Rs 13,446 crore for repayment of other dues and liabilities.

The huge amount of debt carried by Air India resulting from years of loss-making operations was one of the key hindrances in the past disinvestment attempts by the government. During the last disinvestment process, the government tweaked the bidding conditions to allow potential bidders to place a bid at the enterprise value — meaning they could decide the quantum of debt they would want to take on.

Also, upon finalising the decision to sell its stake in Air India, the government, over the last two years, had stopped infusing funds into the airline and was instead guaranteeing its loans.

