  Over 100 missing after a cloudburst triggers devastating flash floods in Uttarakhand

Over 100 missing after cloudburst triggers devastating flash floods in Uttarakhand

Agencies
August 6, 2025

uttarakhand.jpg

More than 100 people are missing and at least five are confirmed dead after a cloudburst triggered devastating flash floods in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Rescue operations are under way in Uttarkashi district after a massive wave of water surged down the mountains into Dharali village on Tuesday, submerging roads and buildings in its path.

About 190 people have been rescued so far in the affected region, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

A cloudburst is an extreme, sudden downpour of rain over a small area in a short period of time, often leading to flash floods.

Damaged roads and heavy rain have hampered rescue teams trying to reach Dharali. Dhami flew in by helicopter on Wednesday and met some of the affected families.

Weeks of heavy rain have pounded Uttarakhand, with Uttarkashi - home to Dharali village - among the worst hit by flooding.

The floods struck on Tuesday around 13:30 India time (08:00 GMT), causing the Kheerganga river to swell dramatically and send tonnes of muddy water crashing down the hills.

Dharali is a summer tourist spot 2km from Harsil, home to a major Indian army base and an Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp. At least 10 soldiers stationed at the army base are also missing, officials said.

Rescue efforts are slow due to heavy sludge and debris, but officials have deployed helicopters to aid operations.

The sludge has also blocked part of the Bhagirathi river - which becomes India's holiest river Ganges once it travels downstream - forming an artificial lake that has submerged large areas, including a government helipad.

Officials worry that if this water is not drained out quickly, it can pose a serious threat to towns and villages downstream.

India's weather department has forecast heavy rain ahead and advised avoiding landslide-prone areas. Schools have closed in parts of the state.

In the past few days, officials had issued multiple rain alerts, discouraging tourists from visiting the region.

Dharali sees fewer visitors in monsoon season. The low footfall and warnings likely kept tourists safe during the deluge. Residents warn that a full crowd could have turned the incident into a far worse disaster.

Uttarakhand, located in the western Himalayas, is highly vulnerable to flash floods and landslides.

In 2021, more than 200 people died in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst.

One of the worst disasters to hit Uttarakhand was in 2013, when a cloudburst caused devastating floods and landslides that destroyed several villages and towns. Much of the damage took place in Kedarnath town, which is popular with Hindu pilgrims. Thousands of people were swept away, and many bodies were never recovered.

News Network
August 4,2025

rahulgandhi.jpg

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rapped senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged defamatory statement against Indian Army during his 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra, saying "if you are true Indian, you should not have said those things".

"How could he say that 2000 km of land were occupied by Chinese," a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih asked him, while hearing his plea against the Allahabad High Court's order declining to quash a summons issued to him by a Lucknow court in a defamation case.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Rahul Gandhi, contended that if he cannot say those things, he can't be the Leader of Opposition.

"Say it in Parliament, why do you have to say in social media," the bench asked him.

The court pointed out he does have a right under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution but he was also the Leader of Opposition and should not have said those things when there was a conflict on the border.

"How do you (Gandhi) get to know when 2000 sq km was occupied by China? What is the credible material? A true Indian will not say this. When there is a conflict across border. Can you say all this? Why can't you ask the question in the Parliament," the bench told the counsel.

The bench, however, stayed further proceedings in the defamation case and issued notice to the complainant. It fixed the matter for consideration after three weeks.

Singhvi raised the contention that the High Court stated that the complainant was not a person aggrieved but a person defamed, which was a novel concept but not a correct one. He said one can't be harassed like this by filing defamation cases.

Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the complainant, contended that this was not a case of stay as the statement of the complainant has already been recorded.

In May this year, the Allahabad High Court had rejected Gandhi's plea challenging the issuance of summoning order passed by an MP MLA court in Lucknow against him.

The defamation complaint was filed by Uday Shankar Srivastava, the former Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Director against the alleged derogatory remarks made by Gandhi on December 16, 2022, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

News Network
August 1,2025

8dharmasthala1.jpg

Dharmasthala, Aug 1: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe into the alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala, with skeletal remains being unearthed at multiple suspected sites near the Netravathi river. The operation, now in its seventh day, stems from shocking allegations made by a former sanitation worker who claims he was forced to secretly bury over 100 bodies — most of them women and minors — over two decades.

Fresh Discovery in Forested Area

On Friday, SIT teams began digging at a seventh location, recovering 15 partial bones believed to belong to a male. Notably, the skull was missing. Preliminary on-site examination by forensic experts suggests the remains are male, but detailed lab analysis will confirm identity and cause of death.

“Forensic doctors and scene-of-crime officers recorded the exact position of the remains before seizing them for examination,” an SIT official confirmed.

Clues from Personal Documents

Earlier searches had turned up a PAN card and a RuPay debit card at one of the sites. Initial checks revealed the PAN card belonged to a man from Nelamangala who reportedly died of jaundice and was cremated. Investigators suspect he might have lost the card during a visit to Dharmasthala. Details linked to the debit card are still being verified.

Allegations of Over 100 Secret Burials

The whistleblower, a former sanitation worker who served in Dharmasthala from 1995 to 2014, alleges he was coerced into disposing of more than 100 bodies linked to criminal activities. He recently revisited one of the burial spots, photographed skeletal remains, and submitted the images to authorities, sparking the SIT probe.

He has since fled the town with his family, fearing reprisals, and has sought legal protection while offering to lead investigators to all burial sites and name those allegedly involved.

Investigation Broadens

Under SP Jitendra Kumar Dayama’s supervision, the SIT is continuing excavations across 13 suspected locations identified by the complainant. Security has been tightened at dig sites, which are being examined using mini-earthmovers, water pumps, and dog squads.

A dedicated SIT office has been set up at the IB in Mallikatte, Mangaluru, where the public can share leads. A helpline has also been launched: 0824-2005301 / 8277986369 or [email protected].

Wider Call for Justice

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has demanded the probe be widened to include other mysterious deaths and crimes in Dharmasthala, including the Padmalatha abduction and murder, the Soujanya case, and the 2012 double murder of Narayana and Yamuna. A resolution passed by the forum urged the government to ensure autonomy for the SIT and maximum security for the complainant and his legal team.

The Karnataka State Commission for Women has also recommended a thorough SIT probe into related allegations of abuse, murders, rapes, and disappearances spanning two decades. The government has directed that all related cases registered across the state be transferred to the SIT for a unified investigation.

‘Truth Will Prevail’

Advocate Manjunath N, representing the mother of missing medical student Ananya Bhat, expressed cautious optimism, stating simply: “Satyameva Jayate.”

News Network
July 26,2025

Phnom Penh: India on Saturday advised its citizens in Cambodia to avoid travelling to border areas as the clash between Thailand and Cambodia over a disputed border entered its third day.

"In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to the border areas," the Indian embassy here said in an X post.

It also urged Indian citizens to contact the mission in case of any emergency at +855 92881676 or email [email protected].

On Friday, India issued a similar advisory to its citizens in Thailand, asking them to exercise caution and avoid travelling to seven provinces of the country.

Advisory issued to citizens in Thailand as well

India on Friday advised its citizens in Thailand to exercise caution and avoid travelling to seven provinces in view of the situation arising out of the clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops over a disputed border.

The Indian embassy in the Thai capital urged all Indian travellers to check updates from authorities in the country before visiting tourist attractions in troubled areas.

The fighting between Thai and Cambodian troops began on Thursday.

According to reports, 16 people have been killed and thousands have been evacuated to safer places on both sides of the border.

In view of the situation near the Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travellers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT (Tourism Authority of Thailand) Newsroom, the Indian embassy said in a social media post.

The mission also attached a post by the TAT that urged travellers not to visit certain places in seven provinces.

Thailand is a popular destination for Indian tourists. The Southeast Asian nation has direct connectivity with more than 15 Indian cities with over 400 weekly flights operating between Thailand and India.

All major airlines operate between the two countries.

In 2024, around 2.1 million Indian tourists visited Thailand, which is around six per cent of the total tourist inflow into Thailand, according to official data.

The total number of Indian-origin people in Thailand is estimated to be around four to five lakh, including more than 25,000 NRIs, majority of whom are concentrated in the capital city, Bangkok.

