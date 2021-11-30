  1. Home
  With over 3.1 lakh fresh covid infections, November saw lowest cases in India in 1.5 years

December 1, 2021

New Delhi, Dec 1: With over 3.1 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases, the month of November saw the lowest number of people contracting the viral disease in the country since May last year.

The monthly tally of fresh Covid-19 cases registered a decline for the sixth time in a row in November.

The number of daily cases peaked on May 6, when the country registered 4,14,188 Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, while the number of active cases was recorded below one lakh after 547 days.

The daily rise in the number of new coronavirus cases has been below 20,000 for 54 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 156 consecutive days now.

The first positive case of the coronavirus infection in the country was reported in Kerala on January 30, 2020.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23. 

November 28,2021

New Delhi, Nov 28: India on Sunday recorded 8,774 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to health ministry data.

In the meantime, 621 new fatalities were also recorded, taking the death toll due to the fatal virus to 4,68,554.

Over 3.45 crore infections have been recorded in the country so far.

With 9,481 recoveries, the total recoveries surged to 3,39,88,797.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.34 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

November 20,2021

New Delhi, Nov 20: Om Raj excitedly shows his small diary carrying details of all the friends he made at Singhu border, while Manak Singh says he will miss the protest site which witnessed their daily hardship for over a year to convince the Centre to repeal the farm laws.

Sitting with his friends on a cot near temporary tents set up at Ghazipur border, Raj (85) said the protest venue now feels like home and that the agitating farmers have developed a deep bond with each other.

The farmer, a native of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, shows his diary in which he has meticulously maintained details of all the protesters he has befriended in the past one year.

"See this is my tenth diary and there are hardly any pages left. I have maintained details of all the farmers I met here and became friends with over the period. We all stay in touch. The bond that we developed here has only become stronger. I also plan to visit them,” Raj says enthusiastically.

At Ghazipur border, one of the three prominent venues of the anti-farm laws agitation, protesters were filled with excitement following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of repealing the controversial farm laws.

Another protestor says he will definitely miss the venue after he will return to his village.

Asked if he ever went to his hometown during the last one year, Raj recalled that he visited his native place on just two to three occasions and returned within a few days.

Since the last two months, the elderly farmer has set up a small venture which he starts at around 10 am and closes by 5 in the evening. He says the intention behind it was just to have some ‘gupshup’ (conversation) and pass the time with other farmers.

He also showed the spread of the products for sale -- bidis, matchboxes, badges and flags.

"When the farmers get bored, they sit here and pass time. I sell bidis and matchboxes which usually fetches me around Rs 100 a day,” he said.

Manak Singh (77), a native of Amroha district in Punjab, says, "This spot has become our place for chit-chat. We will stay here until all the laws are repealed as per legal procedure. We will not go unless all our listed seven demands are met by the central government. This announcement by the Centre could have also been done with upcoming elections in mind."

Having braved severe weather conditions and other hardship during their protest, the farmers say this has only made their brotherhood and will power stronger.

"If the government would have made this announcement earlier, we would not have suffered so much," a protester rues.

Meanwhile, a few tents away, 68-year-old Ram Kumar Sharma, hailing from Nithari village in Noida, had been serving ‘langar’ (free meals) from morning till night, at the protest site for nearly a year now.

Sharma, who is also a member of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, says he comes around 10 am and leaves at night after the last langar is served.

“I have been organising the langar with the spirit of social service. I will miss the farmers after they will leave the site,” he says.

“I do not want to see anyone going back with an empty stomach. I am myself a farmer and do not want to see anyone hungry,” he adds.

November 17,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 17: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hopes to visit India soon and is keen to explore what the future of the countries’ bond have in store.

"I hope to travel to India pretty soon and see what else the future holds for us," he said addressing the 2021 Bengaluru Tech Summit virtually on Wednesday.

Couple of weeks back, Naftali after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Europe, said they discussed the many ways both nations can take India-Israel relations to the next level, especially on future technological collaboration, which can convert the great partnership between the two nations into a powerhouse of innovation.

Both Modi and Naftali had held their first meeting on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. The meeting made headlines not only for their deliberations on defence, environment and global issues, but also for Naftali asking Modi to join his party counting on the Indian PM's popularity in Israel.

Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon also spoke about the proposed visit of Naftali to India and said both countries will soon complete free trade agreement negotiations.

Addressing the summit virtually from Jerusalem, Naftali said when Indians and Israelis come together amazing things happen, because India is one of world's largest economies and boasts of vast digital expertise and Israel is world's leading innovation country.

"You know I always say amazing people can do amazing things. India is one of the biggest countries in the world with one of the biggest economies in the world and vast digital expertise. And Israel is one of the leading innovation and startup countries in the world. When Indians and Israelis come together amazing things happen," he said.

"How do I know this? Well, I did it in my previous life (stint as a businessman), I ran a company called Cyota and we merged with an Indian company, and we were working together in our office in Manhattan. The fusion of the two civilizations and two deep cultures was remarkable. And I believe in that fusion. I believed it then and I believe it now," Gilon said.

The combination of Indian and Israeli creativity, imagination and tenacity has the power to do amazing things, he added.

Former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited India in January 2018.

Israel is a vital partner for India, as it hugely depends on its high technology and defence equipment. Indian Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane is currently visiting Israel.

