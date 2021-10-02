  1. Home
Petrol, diesel at all-time high after prices hiked for the 4th straight day

News Network
October 3, 2021

New Delhi, Oct 3: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Sunday to send rates soaring to new record highs across the country but top government officials insisted oil companies haven't passed on the entire increase warranted from international oil and gas rising to three-year highs and have ensured a UK-like situation of pumps going dry isn't seen anywhere in India.

Petrol price for the fourth straight day hiked by 25 paise a litre and diesel by 30 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This sent the petrol price in Delhi to its highest ever level of Rs 102.39 a litre and to Rs 108.43 in Mumbai. Diesel rates too touched a record high of Rs 90.77 in Delhi and Rs 98.48 in Mumbai.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor said that oil companies are taking their own decision on aligning retail rates with the cost but they are ensuring extreme volatility is avoided.

"We are watching the situation and trying to ensure the impact of global volatility is moderated to a large extent," he said.

The basket of crude oil India buys has jumped to a near three-year high of $76.71 per barrel. International prices of petrol, against which local rates are benchmarked, have risen from $85.10 per barrel to $87.11 in just one day while diesel has gone up from $85.95 a barrel to $87.27.

This sudden spike in international oil prices follows global output disruptions but the entire increase in retail rates necessitated by such an increase is not being affected, another official with direct knowledge of the matter said.

"Just look at LPG rates. They have gone up from $665 to $797 in one month but oil companies haven't passed on the increase warranted from that," he said adding state-owned companies were absorbing a lot of volatility.

The increases, he said, have been "mild to moderate".

"Some people are making a big deal out of the 62 per cent hike in natural gas prices. But if you look at the rates previously at $1.79 per million British thermal units were abnormally low and way below cost. They have now gone up to $2.9. They still are less than the cost of production of $3.5 per mmBtu and are certainly lower than the $4.2 price that was prevalent in India a decade back," the official said.

Naturally, the hike in natural gas price will warrant an increase in CNG price but the increase is again being moderated there too, he said adding internationally the price of LNG in the spot market last week soared to an unprecedented $35.

"Compare to what is happening worldwide, we have managed the situation well," the official said. "Some of the developed nations such as the UK have seen petrol pumps go dry but you won't have heard of such a situation anywhere in India. Our oil companies are not just moderating retail prices but also ensuring uninterrupted supplies."

Officials said India believes the situation internationally is temporary and abnormal and things should stabilise over the next few days and weeks.

The fifth increase in its rates in less than a week's time has sent petrol prices above Rs 100 in most major cities of the country.

Similarly, the eighth increase in prices in 10 days has shot up diesel rates above Rs 100 mark in several cities in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) resumed daily price revisions on September 24 after international oil prices neared a three-year high. Global benchmark Brent crude is trading above $78 per barrel.

In eight price increases since September 24, diesel rates have gone up by 2.15 paise per litre. Petrol price has increased by Rs 1.25 per litre in five instalments this week.

When international oil rates fell in July and August, retail prices of petrol and diesel in the Delhi market were reduced by Rs 0.65 and Rs 1.25 per litre.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 during this period.

India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 per cent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices. 

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has told Delhi High Court that Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief In Emergency Fund, or the PM-CARES Fund, which was created in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, does not come under the Government of India and it cannot be brought under the ambit of Right to Information (RTI) Act. Also, the amount collected by it does not go to the Consolidated Fund of India, the Delhi High Court has been informed.

The Centre, in an affidavit, said that the Fund can neither be listed as "State" nor "public authority" under the Right to Information as it received funds from private sources.

An affidavit filed by an Under Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) who is discharging his functions in the PM Cares Trust on honorary basis, has said the trust functions with transparency and its funds are audited by an auditor -- a chartered accountant drawn from the panel prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition seeking a direction to declare the PM-CARES Fund a 'State' under the Constitution to ensure transparency in its functioning.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Amit Bansal has fixed the matter for further hearing on September 27.

"To ensure transparency, the audited report is put on the official website of the trust along with the details of utilisation of funds received by the trust,” says the affidavit filed by Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, Under Secretary at the PMO.

“I state that when the petitioner is claiming to be a public-spirited person and seeking to pray for various reliefs only for transparency, it does not matter whether PM-CARES is a ‘State’ within the meaning of Article 12 of the Constitution of India,” the officer said in the affidavit.

Irrespective of whether the trust is a ‘State’ or other authority within the meaning of Article 12 of the Constitution or whether it is a ‘public authority’ within the meaning of provisions of the Right to Information Act (RTI), it is not permissible to disclose third party information.It said that all donations received by the trust are received via online payments, cheques or Demand Drafts and the amount received is audited with the audited report and the expenditure of trust fund displayed on the website.

“The trust functions on the principles of transparency and public good in larger public interest like any other charitable trust and, therefore, cannot have any objection in uploading all its resolutions on its website to ensure transparency,” it said, while reiterating that “the trust’s fund is not a fund of Government of India and the amount does not go in the Consolidated Fund of India.”

The officer said he is discharging his functions in the PM-CARES Trust on honorary basis, which is a charitable trust not created by or under the Constitution or by any law made by the Parliament or by any State legislature. “Despite being an officer of the Central government, I am permitted to discharge my functions in PM-CARES Trust on an honorary basis,” he said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Samyak Gangwal who has said that the PM-CARES Fund is a 'State' as it was formed by the Prime Minister on March 27, 2020 to extend assistance to the citizens of India in the wake of the public health emergency -- the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic. His counsel had told the court that if it is found that the PM-CARES Fund is not 'State' under the Constitution, usage of the domain name '.gov.in', the Prime Minister's photograph, state emblem etc has to be stopped.

The petition said that the Trustees of the fund are the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Home Minister and the Finance Minister and immediately after the formation of the fund, the Centre through its high government functionaries represented that the fund was set up and operated by the Government of India.

To ensure transparency and accountability, the plea has sought a direction for periodic auditing of PM-CARES website and disclosure of the details of donations received by it.

In his alterative prayers, Gangwal has sought to direct the Centre to publicise that the PM-CARES Fund is not a fund of the Government of India and to restrain PM-CARES from using 'Prime Minister of India' or 'Prime Minister', including its abbreviations its name, on its website, Trust Deed and other official or unofficial communications and advertisements.

On March 9, the court had said it was not inclined to issue notice on the plea as the Centre was already represented through counsel who may file their written submissions.

The petitioner has also filed another petition to declare PM-CARES as a 'public authority' under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, which is being heard together with the first plea.

This petition challenges a June 2, 2020 order of the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO), PMO, refusing to provide documents sought by him on the ground that PM-CARES Fund is not a public authority under the RTI Act.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented PMO, had opposed the petition, stating that it was not maintainable and that he would file a response explaining why it should not be entertained. 

Adv. P A Hameed Padubidri
September 23,2021

KSA.jpg

Fervour and happiness are on their zenith in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as it celebrates its 91st National Day. The National Day of the KSA is observed with growing avidity every year on 23rd Sept. This day is observed as a day off for all private and public sectors as per the Kingdom's Labour Law. 

We feel that earth and sky are blended with grand greens with the impressive decorations of the Saudi flags and phrases on this occasion. "THIS IS OUR HOME" is the attractive catch-line this year. 

When it comes to the development and progress in the KSA, the old dictum "From Camel to Cadillac" takes its high speed as the Kingdom saw the great and rapid milestones in the field of political, economic, educational, healthcare, industrialization, national security, military and socio-humanitarian including in judicial spectrums under the visionary leaderships of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Now its eyes are on the voyage to moon!

I feel something missing if I don't say something about the management and control prudently steered by the KSA and its leaderships during covid-19. It's highly appreciative and unparallel jobs undertaken by its leaderships. Today the case of corona is only 57 in the KSA. 

Today hundreds of thousands of non-resident Indians living in Saudi Arabia too are saying, indeed "THIS IS OUR HOME".

 

The author, Adv. P A Hameed Padubidri, has been working in Saudi Arabia for last 17 years. He is also a lawyer and a social worker.

