PM gave central agencies 15 names to file fake cases: Manish Sisodia

August 21, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 21: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared the names of 15 people with Delhi Police, CBI and ED and asked them to "conduct raids and file fake FIRs" against those on the list.

During an online briefing, Sisodia claimed that many of the names on the list are from the Aam Aadmi Party.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP or the central government.

"We have learnt from reliable sources that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over a list of 15 people to the CBI, the ED and the Delhi Police asking them to conduct raids and file fake FIRs against them (people on the list) in order to ruin them before the next elections," Sisodia alleged.

He claimed that Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has promised to get the job done.

"Rakesh Asthana is Modiji's 'brahmastra'. He has promised that come what may, he will get the job done," he said.

Sisodia said the AAP does politics of truth and honesty.

"You can send the CBI and the ED, we will welcome them," he said.

August 9,2021
August 9,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 9: Nine students from the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada have achieved the perfect score (625 out of 625) in the SSLC examinations -2021, the results which were announced today.

The perfect scorers are: 

>> Ananya M D from Kumaraswamy English Medium High School in Subrahmanya

>> Ganesh Hanamanthappa Veerapur from Alva’s Kannada Medium School in Moodbidri

>> Keerthana Shenoy from Canara High School, Urwa

>> M Sanyuktha D Prabhu from St Mary’s English Medium School in Belthangady

>> N Prateek Mallya from SVS Temple English Medium School in Bantwal

>> Rithika from St Gerosa Girls High School in Mangaluru

>> Shreesha Sharma K from St Gerosa Girls High School from Mangaluru

>> Tanisha Rai from Bethany English Medium School in Puttur 

>> Venessa Sharina D’Souza from Kumaraswamy English Medium High School in Subrahmanya.

As many as 30,606 students had enrolled for the exam in the district. The officials from Department of Public Instruction said the pattern of examination were new for the students. To help the students to prepare, model question papers and question banks were sent to each student in the district through schools.

August 12,2021
August 12,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 12: Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Thursday set a deadline of 10 days to implement serious measures to bring down the high positivity rate of Covid-19.

Reviewing the covid-19 situation, he said 70 per cent of the Covid-19 positive persons in the regions with larger density of population, should be admitted to the Covid Care Centres.

He pointed out that the Covid 19 positivity in the district is at an alarming rate. This is a result of the district administration's failure to form micro containment zones. The Covid Care Centres should be equipped with necessary facilities such as oxygen concentrators, clean labatories and necessary staff," the CM said.

Chief Minister Bommai stressed the importance of tracking the Covid-19 positive persons. Thermal checking should be done on a regular basis, he added.

During the meeting, Bommai came down hard on Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr. KV Rajendra.

The CM is on a two-day visit to coastal districts of the state to take stock of preparations pertaining to the possible third wave of COVID-19.

Mangaluru MLA UT Khader informed the CM that COVID essentials for the medical staff like masks, PPE kits and gloves were in shortage in the district.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Kishore, replying to this, informed the CM that there was no scarcity of PPE kits, but confirmed there was shortage of gloves and N95 masks.

Irked by this, the CM took the DC to task and said "if you can't provide masks and gloves to the medical staff, then what administration are you running here? Are you not responsible for providing the safety materials to health workers?" he questioned.

"If you can't even do this, then what are you doing here?" He further slammed the DC.

The CM then directed the DC to place order of masks and gloves through SDRF funds and submit a report to him by Thursday evening.

August 16,2021
August 16,2021

Kasaragod, Aug 16: In yet another incident of abduction of gold carriers by the smuggling rackets operating here, a 44-year-old Gulf returnee was abducted, beaten up and abandoned in Koyilandi near Kozhikode, police said on Monday.

Police sources said Haneefa of Muthabi Thoniyadath was abducted by a five-member gang on Sunday midnight. He was abandoned after being beaten up on Monday morning.

The police suspect gold smugglers to be behind the crime. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Sources said Haneefa had returned from Qatar a couple of months ago with gold which was confiscated by the customs while trying to smuggle it out. However, the smuggling racket did not believe his story and abducted him.

A similar incident had occurred in Koyilandi a month ago. A frequent flyer to UAE, Ashraf was reported to be a carrier in the gold smuggling racket that operates in Calicut International Airport. He was later found abandoned in Kunnamangalam with serious injuries on his legs.

A series of crimes rlated with gold smuggling and gold stealing gangs have been registered by the police after five men of the racket were killed in a road accident in nearby Ramanattukara few months ago.

Notwithstanding, several gulf returnees were booked by the Air Customs for smuggling gold. 

