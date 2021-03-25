  1. Home
  2. PM Modi arrives in Bangladesh on his first foreign trip since covid outbreak

PM Modi arrives in Bangladesh on his first foreign trip since covid outbreak

News Network
March 26, 2021

PMModi.jpg

Dhaka, Mar 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit to Bangladesh during which he will attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's independence, the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

Modi, who is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus, was received by Prime Minister Hasina at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his arrival.

"Landed in Dhaka. I thank PM Sheikh Hasina for the special welcome at the airport. This visit will contribute to even stronger bilateral relations between our nations," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister travelled to Dhaka on the newly-inducted custom-made Boeing 777 aircraft. He wore his mask before alighting from the aircraft and exchanging pleasantries with Hasina.

A salute of 19 guns and Guard of honour were accorded to Prime Minister Modi at the airport.

The prime minister had on Thursday said he will hold substantive discussions with Hasina during the visit, as he expressed happiness that his first foreign tour after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic will be to a friendly neighbouring country with which India shares deep ties.

"Our partnership with Bangladesh is an important pillar of our Neighbourhood First policy, and we are committed to further deepen and diversify it. We will continue to support Bangladesh's remarkable development journey, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dynamic leadership," Modi tweeted ahead of his visit.

He wrote that he was looking forward to remembering the life and ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation, as well as our diplomatic ties.

Modi is scheduled to go straight to the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar from the airport to pay tributes to the 1971 Liberation War martyrs.

Shortly afterwards, he will visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32, originally the Bangladesh founder's private residence, to pay homage to his memories.

Later, Modi will join the celebration programme as the guest of honour at the National Parade Square. Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid will be the chief guest at the function, which would be chaired by Prime Minister Hasina.

In the evening, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the "Bangabandhu-Bapu Museum" jointly with his counterpart at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre. He will also attend a state banquet hosted in his honour by Hasina.

On Saturday, Modi will visit the mausoleum of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj district, the first Indian dignitary to ever visit the place.

He is also scheduled to visit the Jeshoreshwari and Orkandi temples in southwestern Shatkhira and Gopalganj on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, Modi will hold talks with Hasina at the Prime Minister’s Office, where at least five MoUs are expected to be signed and a number of projects inaugurated virtually.

Later, he will meet President Hamid at Bangabhaban presidential palace before leaving for New Delhi in the evening.

Modi's visit is taking place at a time Bangladesh is commemorating Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the country's war of liberation. The two countries are also celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 18,2021

New Delhi, Mar 18: Just to renew the registration of your more than 15-year-old car you may have to shell out Rs 5,000, which is nearly eight times higher than what you pay now. This is expected to come to force from October, 2021.

Similarly, the charges for registration renewal of old bikes would be Rs 1,000 compared to the current fee of Rs 300. Obtaining a fitness renewal certificate for a 15 year plus bus or truck would be Rs 12,500, which is nearly 21 times higher than what is paid now.

The road transport ministry has issued a draft notification proposing this hike, which is part of the overall plan to roll out the vehicle scrappage policy.

According to the proposal, delay in renewing registration of private vehicles would attract Rs 300 to Rs 500 penalty per month while delay in renewal of fitness certificate for commercial vehicles would attract daily penalty of Rs 50.

As the government has started announcing new proposals to phase out old polluting vehicles, questions are being raised whether the government will approach the NGT and Supreme Court to review the ban on 10 and 15 year old diesel and petrol vehicles in Delhi and its adjoining areas.

“If the government is bringing a policy to phase out old polluting vehicles, then it should be uniform for the entire country. Therefore, there is a need for the government to go back to the SC and NGT seeking review of the order,” said consumer activist Anil Sood.

It also remains to be seen whether the government would exempt the old vehicles running on electric and alternate fuel from this proposed hike.

The increase in renewal of registration and fitness certificates is likely to discourage people from keeping their old vehicles. In the case of private vehicles, the owners need to get the RC renewed every five year after 15 years. Similarly, the fitness certificate renewal is mandatory every year once a commercial vehicle attains eight years.

To create adequate facilities for scrapping vehicles that fail to pass the fitness test, the road transport ministry has also come out with a draft norm for setting up of registered vehicle scrapping centres.

According to the proposal, the vehicle owner will be free to take the old vehicle to any scrapping centre in the country and he/ she can transfer the scrapping certificate to anyone to get any incentive for buying a new vehicle. It says the scrapping centre will have to verify the actual ownership of vehicles before accepting them for scrappage. “The scrap value that the company will give to the vehicle owner will be market driven. We will not set any price for this,” said an official.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 12,2021

Kochi, Mar 12: After two women police officials on guard duty at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Kochi revealed that the central agency compelled the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh to name Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, now another accused Sandeep Nair has come out with a similar allegation against the investigators.

Sandeep is the fourth accused in the case registered by ED probing money laundering behind the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case. Sandeep who currently lodged at Poojapura Central Jail facing COFEPOSA detention wrote a letter to Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court claiming that ED officials threatened him to name Pinarayi Vijayan, two ministers and the son of an influential person in the case.

"While in ED custody for 14 days, investigation officer Radhakrishnan told me that if I name Chief Minister, two ministers and son of an influential person, the agency will help in getting bail. During the ED custody, I was denied proper sleep, physically tortured and threatened. When I pleaded, Radhakrishnan threatened that there will be more consequences. The officer included several matters in the charge sheet that has no connection with the case like scripting a movie to showcase that ED could able unearth evidence that other investigation agencies failed to get," stated in the letter.

He alleged Radhakrishnan later came to jail for interrogation with names of some influential persons and companies. "At the jail, he told me names of some of the companies which I never heard of before. He threatened me to say that some influential persons have an investment in these companies. He told me that if I admit these names, the agency will not object when my lawyer files a bail petition at the court. If required the agency will appoint a good lawyer for me, " Sandeep stated in the letter.

According to Sandeep, he objected to saying the names and asked the ED officer why the agency is scripting false facts in the case. On which the ED officer said that he has a direction from his higher-ups. The ED officer threatened Sandeep that if he doesn't give a statement as script made by the agency, he will never come out of jail.

Sandeep also alleged that ED is only interested in the political aspect of the gold smuggling incident as persons who smuggled gold and those funded them are yet to be arraigned as accused even after seven months since the investigation started. He said when influential persons with money and political backup could able to get bail, people like him are still behind the bar even after having no connection with the money laundering aspect of the case.

He said that he has a bedridden mother, a mentally ill brother, a wife and a daughter at the house. He said his family members are also facing life threat after the case was registered.

However, ED officials said that Sandeep intends to get bail in the case. "He was examined by the court on numerous time and he never raised such a complaint then. From the letter, it is quite clear that he is desperate to get bail. So he has come out with a false allegation against our officer," an ED official said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 23,2021

ProfAbubaker.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 23: Prof M Abubaker Thumbay, the principal of the Scholars Indian High School, Ras al Khaima, United Arab Emirates, passed away today morning at his residence in UAE following a massive cardiac arrest. He was 59.

He is survived by his wife and three children including two daughters.  

Having served in the field of education for four decades including two decades in the gulf nation, Prof Abubaker was an Official CBSE Counsellor in the UAE. 

The Bearys Welfare Forum had honoured him for his contributions in the field of education. He was also a Director of the Diamond International School located in his hometown in Brahmarakootlu.

Born on 15 August, 1962 in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, Prof Abubaker began his teaching career as a teacher in 1982 in Mangaluru’s Badriya Primary School, and worked there for five years. Then he became an Executive Manager at the B.A Group Thumbay for a brief period. Within a year, he returned to teaching field and served as the principal of Thumbay B A College from 1988 to 1995.

He became the principal of Kotekar Muslim Residential School in 1996. The very next year he shifted to UAE and became the principal of the NIMS Institution. Thereafter, he became the principal of the Scholars Indian School and served there till his demise. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.