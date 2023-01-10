  1. Home
  2. Police van torched, govt vehicles vandalised in Bihar's Buxar after cops assault agitating farmers

Police van torched, govt vehicles vandalised in Bihar's Buxar after cops assault agitating farmers

News Network
January 11, 2023

violence.jpg

Patna, Jan 11: A police van was set on fire and government vehicles were vandalised allegedly by locals in Bihar's Buxar on Wednesday after policemen allegedly assaulted farmers, who had been protesting for the last 85 days against a thermal power company, while they were sleeping in their homes last night.

The incident occurred at the Banarpur village in Chausa sub-division of the district.

Earlier on the Tuesday, the farmers had locked the main gate of the company's office and demanded adequate compensation for the lands it had acquired for the thermal power project.

Around midnight while they were sleeping in their homes, the police personnel came and started knocking on the doors, the farmers claimed.

When they opened the doors, the personnel started beating them with batons and also misbehaved with some women who were present at the scene, they added.

A video of the police attack has gone viral on social media, leading to outrage in the region.

Following the attack, the farmer intensified their protests on Wednesday which turned violent after they set fire to police vehicles.

The villagers also pelted stones on the police party.

The situation is currently tense in the village prompting the district police have deployed a large number of forces.

The district police claimed that they have arrested four persons for creating arson in the village. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
January 6,2023

YSV datta.jpg

Chikkamgaluru, Jan 6: Senior JD(S) leader and former MLA Y.S.V. Datta will be joining the Congress party in Bengaluru on January 15 In the presence of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to mediapersons at Yagati in Kadur taluk in Chikkamagaluru district on January 5, Mr. Datta said he recently received a call from the Congress office to join the party on January 15. His supporters would be joining the Congress at a programme to be organised in Kadur.

“I have been in touch with people of Kadur. Many have favoured me joining the Congress party. The people of the constituency are looking for change. Going by the opinion of my followers and workers, I have taken this decision,” he said.

On his long association with the JD(S), Mr. Datta said he had been with the party’s national president H.D. Deve Gowda for 50 years. “He made me an MLC, and that changed my political career. However, due to unavoidable reasons, I am joining the Congress. I am embarrassed to convey my decision to him. But, I believe, he will understand my situation,” he said.

Mr. Datta was elected to the Karnataka Assembly from Kadur seat in 2013 on the JD(S) ticket. Earlier, he served as member of the Legislative Council. He contested again on the JD(S) ticket in 2018, but lost the election. For the past few days, there was speculation that he would join the Congress.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 9,2023

food.jpg

Kasaragod, Jan 9: In an interesting turn of events, the death of a Kasaragod native Anjushree Parvathy has now turned out to be a suspected case of suicide. The team probing the incident found a suicide note and retrieved crucial details from her mobile phone.

The college going girl, from Perumbala near Kasaragod, died at a hospital in Mangaluru on Saturday, January 7. The death was initially suspected to be food poisoning from eating ‘Kuzhimanthi’ which she purchased online from a restaurant named Romansia at Kasaragod on December 31. Later, state Health Minister Veena George, had ordered a probe into the incident.

The police retrieved a suicide note and mobile phone used by the deceased. The suicide note reveals that she was facing 'mental depression.' Traces of poison were found in her body.

Earlier, the preliminary post-mortem report revealed that the death of Anjushree not due to food poisoning. Preliminary findings concluded that the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to an infection in the internal organs.

Though the final post mortem report is yet to be released, the doctor who conducted the procedure concluded that Anjushree's death was due to cardiac arrest. A detailed post-mortem report will be released after chemical examination and other factors to clarify the cause of infection that led to cardiac arrest.

Earlier, the Food Safety Department had conducted a preliminary investigation into the incident and submitted a report before the Food Safety Commissioner. Interestingly, the report did not mention the cause of death as food poisoning. Further, the officials also conducted a detailed inspection of the hotel.

120 customers purchased 'Kuzhi Mandi' from the same hotel on the day Anjushree bought the same. But none of them had any symptoms of food poisoning, the report mentions. The report also dismisses the presence of unhygienic condition in the hotel.

Anjushree showed various ailments five days after consuming Kuzhi Mandi. Therefore, it was not possible to collect a sample of the food.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 9,2023

parvathi.jpg

Kasaragod: The incident at Kasaragod on Saturday wherein a food-borne illness was believed to have claimed the life of a 19-year-old girl, Anju Sreeparvathy, assumed a new dimension with the police confirming that several findings in the post-mortem report of the forensic surgeon were inconsistent with the symptoms of classical food poisoning.

Anju Sreeparvathy, a college girl, from Perumbala near Kasaragod, died at a hospital in Mangaluru on Saturday. The death was initially suspected to be food poisoning from eating ‘Kuzhimanthi’ which she purchased online from a restaurant named Romansia at Kasaragod on December 31. Later, state Health Minister Veena George, had ordered a probe into the incident.

Vaibhav Saxena, Superintendent of Police, Kasaragod, who spoke to the media said that the post-mortem showed serious liver damage, suggestive of the presence of toxic substances which might not have been ingested through food.

Chemical analysis

“We will send the viscera samples for detailed chemical analysis, which alone can determine the nature of the toxin. The findings of the chemical analysis, when correlated with the preliminary evidence that the police have collected will provide clues as to how the woman died,” Mr. Saxena said.

Anju was believed to have developed symptoms of food-borne illness after she consumed the food that had been ordered in from a restaurant on December 31. Though she had been treated at a local private hospital, she died on Saturday morning. The district health administration, Kasaragod, had said that according to preliminary reports, the girl had died of multi-organ failure following sepsis.

No pathological evidence

Though the Food Safety authorities and the police moved to shut down the restaurant from where the food had been ordered and took three persons, including the food business owner, into custody, in the absence of any pathological evidence from the hospital where she was initially treated, the authorities had no clue as to the nature of the pathogen or the source of infection.

While the Food Safety wing has been focussing on conducting raids and shutting down food outlets for violating hygiene protocols or functioning without the mandatory licence, the actual focus should be on conducting scientific studies on the risk profiles of food generally served in eateries, it has been pointed out.

‘Identify food item’

Food safety experts have cautioned that while raids and punitive action against eateries are short-term regulatory measures, every food -borne illness episode should be immediately followed by a proper epidemiological investigation to identify the food item which might have caused the illness, how and at what point any contamination might have occurred and how soon the victim began experiencing symptoms of food-borne illnesses.

Unless more attention was paid to the scientific side of food and how bacteria or other pathogens act on food and the information is conveyed to the general public as well as those involved in preparing and selling food, kitchen practices will not change, they said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.