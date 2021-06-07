  1. Home
  2. Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on Operation Bluestar anniversary

News Network
June 6, 2021

Amritsar, June 6: Supporters of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Mann) raised pro-Khalistan slogans at the Golden Temple and a large number of young people carried banners and placards saying "Khalistan Zindabad" on the 37th anniversary of Operation Bluestar on Sunday.

Describing the event as "da ghallughara (holocaust) of 84", Jathedar Akal Takht Gyani Harpreet Singh stressed on maintaining unity among the Sikh community.

Operation Bluestar was an Army operation that was carried out in 1984 to flush out the militants from the Golden Temple.

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence during the farmers' tractor march on January 26 and later released on bail, was also seen at the Golden Temple along with former MP Simranjit Singh Mann.

Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by supporters of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Mann) outfit led by Mann at the Akal Takht, which is the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place in Amritsar to ensure that the event passed off smoothly.

Delivering his customary message from the podium of Akal Takht, Jatehdar said the Sikh community will always remember the unhealed wounds of Operation Bluestar.

"The Army action was comparable to a war between two nations. It was like a country attacking another nation,” Jatehdar added.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex religious body of the Sikhs, displayed the bullet-ridden holy saroop of the Guru Granth Sahib. 
News Network
June 5,2021

Bengaluru, June 5: At least 43 of around 35,000 depositors that are struggling to get their hard-earned money back from the Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha (SGRSBN) have passed away in last one and half years. 

In January 2020, the Reserve Bank of India, had invoked Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 along with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, after a scam worth Rs 1,400 crore had come to light. 

According to official sources, at least 43 depositors died since then without getting their money back. While some of them died due to covid-19, some others due to other reasons. 

The RBI had also imposed a withdrawal limit of Rs 35,000 citing the bank’s bad loans. The ceiling was raised to Rs 1 lakh later.

Satish Karanth, a mechanical engineer and resident of Kathriguppe, lost his 56-yearold wife Savithri Karanth in March due to breathing issues. “The bank assured good interest rates. We trusted the bank as it was run by our community people. We invested Rs 1 crore, including my mother’s Rs 20 lakh. Now, she despairs every day over the lost money and I don’t know how to console her,” he said.

Vijay Gururaj, a Nagarbhavi resident, said his mother Gayathri Gururaja had deposited Rs 6 lakh. “She was dependent on the interest money for her medical expenses. She was not happy to take money from us. After her deposit was stuck, she became depressed. On March 18, while heading to a hospital, she met with a road accident and died. She did not find peace in her death but was worried about losing money,” said Vijay, an accountant.

Online protest

Hit by Covid-19, the depositors have called for an online protest. It will be organised on Facebook Live — https:// www.facebook.com/SGRSBNDepositors/ — at 8pm on June 6.

Harish Venkataramaiah, a depositor leading the protest, said there has been no development in the last one-andhalf-year with regard to the money. 

“Initially, the heads promised to revive the bank but later an administrator was appointed by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Karnataka but that was also of no use. People who defaulted on their loans have been roaming free and the poor depositors are paying a heavy price for it,” he rued.

The bank’s case of irregularities was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is yet to file a chargesheet. A police official said the CID had collected data of the victims but later Covid-19 situation slowed down the probe.

News Network
June 3,2021

Bengaluru, June 3: As the Covid-19 situation in Karnataka is not under “complete control”, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday extended existing lockdown till 6 am on June 14.

"This is based on experts' advice," he said.

Yediyurappa also announced a second Covid-19 relief package worth Rs 500 crore.

On Wednesday, the chief minister had held a meeting with ministers and senior officials, discussing the measures to be taken in the coming days. 

Earlier, the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had recommended that the lockdown be continued in Karnataka even after June 7. 

By Dr Sheh Rawat
May 31,2021

youthsmoking.jpg

Tobacco became one of the biggest global threats and a leading cause of death and disability in the world. The constant rise in tobacco consumption statistics, make India the world’s largest population of smokers.

Smoking has become a social behaviour by young adults and about 56% of minors fall into the group of consuming cigarettes or other forms of tobacco with peer influence and curiosity being the major factors of influencing them to initiate smoking. 

It is believed that India sells over 400 brands with over 150 flavors targeting the youth aggressively, leading to subsequent habit formation in them. Tobacco now being abundantly available at a cheaper cost in the market along with other forms of products like Cigars, Pipes, E-Cigarettes, Hookahs, etc.

The smoke released from these products has a complex chemical blend of tobacco and its additives. Nicotine is primarily responsible for a person’s dependence or addiction to tobacco products. It is a poison that can kill a person by paralyzing the breathing muscles if taken in large doses. Likewise, there are more than 7,000 chemicals in tobacco smoke and over 70 are known to cause cancer. Some of these components also cause heart and lung diseases that can be fatal.

The chemicals weaken the immune system of the body, making it difficult to fight against cancer and damage or change a cell’s DNA leading to uncontrolled cell growth causing different types of cancer like nasopharynx, larynx, paranasal sinuses, pharynx, nasal cavity, lip, mouth, esophagus, and bladder. It has also been shown to develop cancers of the pancreas, ovary, cervix, colorectum, stomach, kidney, and some types of leukemia.

With tobacco being one of the major health concerns, government has enacted various tobacco control measures for youth smokers; like no tobacco sales to individuals under the age of 18, no minors handling or selling tobacco products and ban of tobacco sale within 100 yards of educational institutions. In-spite of such strict laws there are youngsters smoking or being involved in the sales of it. It is important to revisit the tobacco control laws and address the existing barriers. This will ensure that youth cessation occurs early, preventing the disease or death caused by tobacco use.

Creating awareness through media campaigns and environmental changes, such as increasing the price of tobacco products, making all work and public places smoke-free and counselling regarding smoking cessation into medical consultations can help us fight this menace of the society.

In the end, I would like to sum up with an age old adage - “Where there is a will, there is a way,”and will is generated through awareness.

World No Tobacco Day focuses on spreading awareness about the dangers of using tobacco and how a number of health problems can be averted when one quits smoking, or better tackled by doctors. It gives a fresh opportunity to the tobacco users to determine to quit and lead a healthier life.

 

By Dr Sheh Rawat is a Senior Consultant - Radiation Oncology at American Oncology Institute, Hisar

