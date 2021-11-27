  1. Home
Ruling BJP on course to massive victory in Tripura civic body polls

News Network
November 28, 2021

New Delhi, Nov 28: The ruling BJP was on Sunday set to sweep the civic body elections in Tripura where counting of votes was underway in 222 seats of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 13 municipal bodies, officials said.

Officials of the State Election Commission said the BJP has established an absolute majority in the 51-member Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) winning 37 seats. Counting is underway in others.

The saffron party has clinched the Khowai Municipal council, Kumarghat Municipal Council, Sabroom Nagar Panchayat and Amarpur Nagar Panchayat.

It is way ahead of its rivals in Dharmapur and Ambassa municipalities, Panisagar, Jirania and Sonapura Nagar Panchayats, besides Kailashahar, Teliamura, Melaghar and Belonia Municipal Councils.

The BJP had fielded candidates for all the 334 seats in the state where its nominees won in 112 places uncontested.

Reacting to the impressive performance by his party in the elections, BJP vice president Dilip Ghosh said in Kolkata the results of Tripura civic polls have exposed the "hollowness" of TMC’s claims of having made inroads into the northeastern state. He said people there have faith in the saffron party.

Describing TMC workers campaigning in Tripura as "hired people", Ghosh told reporters his party shares a "strong bond" with the residents of that state.

The TMC will not be able to open its account in Tripura "“unless the BJP decides against fielding candidate from any seat", he maintained.

"The civic poll results are on expected lines. The TMC did not have any chance to open its account in Tripura, they only made noises. This verdict shows hired people from West Bengal cannot help a party create a base in a state, which has faith in the BJP," Ghosh added.

News Network
November 15,2021

khurshidhome.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 15: The Nainital home of Congress leader Salman Khurshid was vandalised and set on fire by extremists today, days after his new book on Ayodhya sparked a controversy by drawing a parallel between radical "Hindutva" and radical Muslim groups.

Visuals shared by Mr Khurshid on Facebook show tall flames, charred doors and shattered window panes at his Nainital home. Two men are seen trying to douse the fire by throwing water.

Sharing the visuals, the Congress leader said in a post, "I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?"

The former Union Minister has been under the spotlight ever since the launch of his new book, ''Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times''. At the centre of the controversy is a passage that reads, "Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years."

Hitting out, the BJP said Mr Khurshid's remark has hurt sentiments of Hindus and alleged that the Congress is resorting to "communal politics" to corner Muslim votes.

Soon after, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought to differentiate between "Hinduism" and "Hindutva" and the BJP, in a scathing response, said Mr Gandhi and his party have a "pathological hatred" of Hinduism.

Mr Khurshid also faced some criticism from within his party, with Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad terming his "Hindutva" parallel "exaggeration".

"We may not agree with Hindutva as a political ideology but comparing it with ISIS and Jihadist Islam is factually wrong and exaggeration," Mr Azad said.

A Delhi-based lawyer has also filed a complaint against Mr Khurshid, also an eminent jurist. 

News Network
November 23,2021

Shivamogga, Nov 23: KPCC Spokesperson Kimmane Ratnakar predicted that former chief minister B S Yediyurappa will quit BJP and build KJP again. The Bommai-led government in Karnataka may collapse.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he said, the Central leaders of BJP are ignoring Yediyurapppa. So, the former chief minister will focus on strengthening KJP in the state by quitting BJP. 

Criticising Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra, he said, BJP leader has become home minister for Thirthahalli assembly constituency and not for the state. Besides, Jnanendra is busy in registering cases against his political rivals in the constituency.

He also alleged that the home minister is contributing to the increase in criminal cases by supporting his supporters. Illegal sand mining and other activities are rampant in the constituency. BJP workers take pride in saying that the home minister is their leader. But in reality, people of the constituency are feeling embarrassed to say that the home minister is from Thirthahalli. 

Referring to legislative council polls, he said, Congress candidate R Prasanna Kumar will emerge victorious in the polls again. In the previous polls, JD(S)was in the second spot. Now, Madhu Bangarappa has embraced Congress from JD(S) and this is likely to prove beneficial for Congress.

He also demanded the Centre to provide compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of farmers who died during the agitation against farm laws.

Congress leaders N Ramesh, S P Dinesh, Veda Vijay Kumar, Kalagodu Ratnakar, Yamuna Range Gowda, District Social Media President Praveen Kumar and others were present in a press conference.

News Network
November 23,2021

suraj.jpg

Hassan, Nov 23: One more member of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's family is entering electoral politics, with his grandson Suraj Revanna finding a place in the JD(S) list of candidates announced on Wednesday for the December 10 Legislative Council polls.

Suraj, a doctor, son of Gowda's elder son HD Revanna, is the JD(S) candidate from Hassan local authorities’ seat, which is the family bastion. This marks the entry of the eighth member from Gowda's family into politics.

Revanna is a former minister and MLA from Holenarsipura, while his wife Bhavani was a member of the Hassan Zilla Panchayat. Suraj's brother Prajwal is a member of Parliament from Hassan Lok Sabha segment. Gowda, who is the JD(S) supremo, is also a member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, while his other son, HD Kumaraswamy, is a former CM and MLA from Channapatna.

Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha is the MLA from Ramanagara segment, and his son Nikhil, who is the JD(S) youth wing president, had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Mandya. If Suraj wins this poll from Hassan, the Gowda family will have its members in all four major houses of public representatives — Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

The biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 local authorities' constituencies for 25 seats, due to the retirement of sitting members, will be held on December 10. However, JD(S) has fielded only seven candidates for the polls.

The candidates other than Suraj are N Appajigowda (Mandya), Anil Kumar R (Tumakuru), CN Manjegowda (Mysuru), Vakkaleri Ramu (Kolar), HM Ramesh Gowda (Bengaluru Rural) and HU Isak Khan (Kodagu).

Speaking to reporters after the list of candidates was released, Kumaraswamy said that the party has fielded candidates only in select seats, as it cannot concentrate on all the seats in a short period of time. "Based on the suggestions from our local leaders and workers, we have decided to field candidates for seven MLC seats. We wanted to contest only in these seats, give a fight and see to it that we win them. Last time, we won in four seats and this time, our aim is to increase that tally," he said.

The election is necessitated as the term of office of the 25 MLCs is going to end on January 5, 2022. The BJP and Congress have already announced their candidates. Tuesday (November 23) is the last date for filing nomination papers, and scrutiny will take place on November 24. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26, and the counting of votes will take place on December 14.

