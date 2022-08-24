  1. Home
  2. SC notice to Gujarat govt over release of convicts in gang-rape and multiple murder case

SC notice to Gujarat govt over release of convicts in gang-rape and multiple murder case

News Network
August 25, 2022

convicts.jpg

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the Gujarat government's response on a plea challenging the release of 11 men convicted for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also asked the petitioners to implead those who have been granted remission as parties in the matter. The bench also posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

Three Public Interest Litigations - by Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo Member Subhashini Ali, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, and one other petitioner - have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the remission and consequent release of 11 convicts on Independence Day.

The incident turned into a huge political controversy with the special court judge who convicted the men also raising questions about the Gujarat government's decision.

"Did they ask the judge under whom the case was heard? I can tell you that I heard nothing regarding this... In such cases, the state government needs to take advice from the central government as well. Did they do that? I have no idea. If they did, what did the central government say," Justice UD Salvi, who retired as a judge of the Bombay High Court, said in an interview.

"I don't know if they went through the procedure or not," he had added.

The convicts walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. They had completed more than 15 years in jail.

The convicts were welcomed by groups linked to the ruling BJP - with sweets, hugs and garlands. A BJP MLA was quoted as saying that the men were Brahmins with "good sanskar" (culture).

Days after the convicts' release, Bilkis Bano said it has "shaken" her faith in the justice system and left her "shocked" and "numb". The family has been too distraught to decide on any legal step.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gangraped while fleeing the violence that broke out after the Godhra train burning. Among those killed was her three-year-old daughter. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 23,2022

rajasingh.jpg

Hyderabad, Aug 23: The BJP on Tuesday suspended its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for his controversial remarks aimed at the Prophet Muhammad.

Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controversial statements involving Muslims, was suspended by the party following protests against his comments leading to his arrest by the Telangana Police.

A statement from Om Pathak, who is secretary of the party's central disciplinary committee, said, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."

Pathak also asked Singh to "show cause" within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party. "Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022," Pathak said.

On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments against the religion in it. According to multiple reports, his remarks were similar to Nupur Sharma's and targeted Prophet Muhammed.

Several people belonging to community staged protests in various parts of the city on Monday night demanding Singh's arrest.

Many All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislators and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reached the police stations, where protests were held and sought stringent action against Raja Singh, party sources said.

According to police, complaints were filed against Singh in several police stations under South, East and West Zones. Dabeerpur Police Inspector G Koteswar Raos said they received a complaint against Singh, which alleged that the BJP MLA made derogatory remarks against a religion. 

An FIR was booked against Singh under various sections of IPC pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation among others, he said.

During the arrest, the Goshamahal MLA told reporters that his video was pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded and that he will upload “part 2” of the clip after his release. “They removed my video from YouTube. I don’t know what the police are going to do. Once I am released second part (of the video) will certainly be uploaded. I am doing it for dharma. I am ready to die for dharma,” he said.

Singh sought to know why several complaints were lodged against him in various police stations. “Why there are complaints? Our Ram is not Ram? Our Sita is Sita? I requested the DGP with folded hands not to allow the person (Munawar Faruqui) who made comedy with vulgar language against Ram and Sita,” he said.

On August 19, Raja Singh was taken into custody by the police here when he tried to reach the venue of a show held to be held next day by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Faruqui performed the show on that day even as the police picked up 50 people who tried to reach the venue and protest. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 21,2022

terrorist.jpg

Jaipur, Aug 21: Former BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja, who was caught on tape saying that his supporters have so far “lynched five people” for cow smuggling, has been booked by the Alwar Police for allegedly promoting hatred and enmity.

SHO of Govindgarh police station, Shiv Shankar, said the case was registered by police on the basis of the video which surfaced after he visited the family of 45-year-old Chiranjilal Saini, who was lynched by mob for alleged tractor theft, on Friday last.

Saini died during treatment at Jaipur’s state-run SMS Hospital on Monday.

Shankar said the FIR was registered under section IPC 153-A for promoting hatred and enmity on the grounds of religion.

In the video, the BJP leader is seen making the comment while interrupting a speaker, who was urging a group of people to launch an agitation against the lynching of Saini.

“We have so far lynched five people, be it in Lawandi or Behror. This has happened for the first time in this area that they have lynched someone. I have given free hand to workers to kill. We will get them acquitted and secure bail,” the MLA is seen saying in the video, referring to the Pehlu Khan and Rakbar Khan lynching cases.

As the remarks sparked a controversy, BJP’s Alwar (South) chief Sanjay Singh Naruka told PTI that the party “does not have this thinking”.

“These are his own views,” he added.

When contacted, the former Ramgarh MLA maintained that anyone involved in cow smuggling and slaughter won’t be spared.

The MLA said he was sitting with a local RSS leader who suggested launching of an agitation to protest against the lynching of Saini.

Ahuja told PTI that he told the speaker that five Mev Muslims who were smuggling cows were “beaten up by our workers”.

“It is the Mev people who smuggle and slaughter cow and Hindus have sentiments for cows, therefore, they target such smugglers,” he said, adding it was his duty to protect his workers.

Sharing the video, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said it has exposed the BJP’s true face.

“What more proof is needed of the BJP’s religious terror and bigotry? The real face of the BJP has been exposed,” he said.

In recent years, at least two incidents have taken place in Alwar where cow vigilantes attacked Mev community people on allegation of cow smuggling.

In one such incident, 55-year-old Pehlu Khan was lynched in Behror on April 1, 2017. Similarly, Rakbar Khan died after being beaten up in Lawandi village in Alwar’s Ramgarh on July 20, 2018 on suspicion of cow smuggling.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 11,2022

yogiaditya.jpg

Lucknow, Aug 11: Apparently stung by conviction of one of its ministers and issuance of NBW against another, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is contemplating withdrawal of criminal cases against the ministers and ruling party legislators.

According to the sources, the process of withdrawal of criminal cases could soon be initiated after consultation with the law department. ''Only politically motivated cases will be withdrawn... serious cases will not be withdrawn... many of the cases against the ministers and party legislators were lodged during the governments of the opposition parties,'' said a senior BJP leader was quoted as saying by local news papers.

The leader claimed that a majority of cases were ''politically motivated'' and there was nothing wrong in withdrawing them.

Of the 52 ministers in the UP cabinet, as many as 22 had criminal cases pending against them. A majority of them faced criminal cases in which they could get five-year prison terms if convicted. More than half of the 403 MLAs in the state assembly faced criminal cases. The ministers who faced criminal cases included deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Yogendra Upadhyaya, Dharmpal Singh Nand Gopal Nandy and some others.

The state government had faced attacks from the opposition parties over the conviction of minister for micro, small and medium enterprises Rakesh Sachan under Arms Act by a Kanpur court and the issuance of NBW against minister and BJP's alliance partner Nishad Party's president Sanjay Nishad.

The SP and the Congress demanded immediate sacking of the ministers. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.