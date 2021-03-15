Super-cop, who arrested Arnab Goswami, suspended over Ambani threat case

Mumbai, Mar 15: Facing charges of planting gelatin stick-laden Scorpio SUV near the Mumbai home of top businessman Mukesh Ambani, Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was suspended from the police force.

The Special Branch of Mumbai Police on Monday placed him under suspension.

49-year-old ‘super cop’ Vaze was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit of Crime Branch of Mumbai police.

In the wake of his name cropping up in the explosive-laden Scorpio case and the mysterious death of witness Mansukh Hiren, he was shifted from the Crime Branch to Citizen Facilitation Centre and then attached to a Special Branch.

He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday night. On Sunday, a special court remanded him to NIA custody till 25 March.

It is worth mentioning here that it was Vaze who arrested Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami in an attempt to murder case. Goswami had ran a campaign against him.