  Super-cop, who arrested Arnab Goswami, suspended over Ambani threat case

Super-cop, who arrested Arnab Goswami, suspended over Ambani threat case

News Network
March 15, 2021

Mumbai, Mar 15: Facing charges of planting gelatin stick-laden Scorpio SUV near the Mumbai home of top businessman Mukesh Ambani, Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was suspended from the police force.

The Special Branch of Mumbai Police on Monday placed him under suspension.

49-year-old ‘super cop’ Vaze was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit of Crime Branch of Mumbai police.

In the wake of his name cropping up in the explosive-laden Scorpio case and the mysterious death of witness Mansukh Hiren, he was shifted from the Crime Branch to Citizen Facilitation Centre and then attached to a Special Branch.

He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday night. On Sunday, a special court remanded him to NIA custody till 25 March.

It is worth mentioning here that it was Vaze who arrested Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami in an attempt to murder case. Goswami had ran a campaign against him. 

News Network
March 15,2021

March, 15: A day after reports of a ban on cryptocurrency in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that the government is not completely shunning cryptocurrency trading in the country.

Speaking at the India Today conclave, Sitharaman said, "From our side, we are very clear that we are not shutting all options. We will allow certain windows for people to do experiments on the blockchain, bitcoins or cryptocurrency," adding that growth of fintech depends on such experiments.

Sitharaman acknowledged that blockchain is a wide area and India has an advantage in it. "A lot of fintech companies have made a lot of progress on it. We have got several presentations. Much work at the state level is happening and we want to take it in a big way in IFSC or Gift City in Gandhinagar," she said. The Finance Ministry will spend more time planning this once Parliament sessions are done, the finance minister added.

Reuters had reported, quoting senior government officials, that the Centre will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, with fines for anyone found trading, or even holding such digital assets.

Sitharaman said that the Cabinet note on cryptocurrency which is "nearing completion" will give detailed information on the same.

Minister of State for Finance had told the Parliament earlier that India's current laws are inadequate with cryptocurrencies. The inter-ministerial committee (IMC) led by former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, had furnished a report and suggested a draft Bill to ban cryptocurrencies.

News Network
March 13,2021

Colombo, Mar 13: Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than 1,000 Islamic schools, the latest actions affecting the country’s minority Muslim population.

Minister for Public Security Sarath Weerasekera told a news conference on Saturday that he had signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the burqa on “national security” grounds.

A “burqa” is an outer garment that covers the entire body and the face, and is worn by some Muslim women.

“In our early days, Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa,” he said. “It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it.”

The wearing of the burqa in the majority-Buddhist nation was temporarily banned in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by armed fighters that killed more than 250.

The move drew a mixed response, with activists saying the move “violated Muslim women’s right to practise their religion freely”.

Later that year, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, best known for crushing a decades-long insurgency in the north of the country as defence secretary, was elected president after promising a crackdown on extremism.

Rajapaksa is accused of widespread rights abuses during the war, charges he denies.

Weerasekera said the government plans to ban more than 1,000 Islamic schools that he said were flouting national education policy.

“Nobody can open a school and teach whatever you want to the children,” he said.

The government’s moves on burqas and schools follow an order last year mandating the cremation of COVID-19 victims – against the wishes of Muslims, who bury their dead.

This ban was lifted earlier this year after criticism from the United States and international rights groups.

News Network
March 7,2021

Chennai, Mar 7: Congress on Sunday announced its seat-sharing agreement with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and will contest in 25 assembly seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu election and in the by-election to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, according to state Congress Chief KS Alagiri.

Elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2. Besides the Congress, the alliance includes two Communist parties, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Indian Union Muslim League and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi.

While the DMK has signed a deal for six seats with the Communist Party of India, it is yet to finalise a seat-sharing agreement with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

On Friday, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had inked a seat-sharing agreement with the Bharatiya Janata Party, allotting its ally 20 Assembly seats for the upcoming polls.

