  2. Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on pleas against ban on SIMI

News Network
July 25, 2023

New Delhi, July 25: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused an urgent hearing on a batch of pleas against a ban imposed on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia asked the lawyer who sought the listing of the matter to approach the court once the hearing on the issue of Article 370 of the Constitution is over.

The lawyer told the bench that the matter came up for hearing on January 18 and has not been listed since then.

The bench then said, "Next week, hearing in the Constitution bench (on Article 370) is starting. Mention it after it is over."

The Centre had earlier told the apex court that the SIMI's objective to establish Islamic rule in India cannot be allowed to subsist and that the activists of the banned outfit are still indulging in disruptive activities that are capable of threatening the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a counter-affidavit filed in the apex court, which is hearing a batch of pleas on the ban imposed on the SIMI, the Centre had said the activists of the organisation are in "regular touch" with their associates and masters based in other countries and their actions could disrupt peace and communal harmony in India.

It had also said the SIMI aims to mobilise students and youngsters for the propagation of Islam and obtaining support for "jihad" (religious war).

The affidavit said the evidence brought on record clearly establishes that despite being banned since September 27, 2001, except for a brief period in between, the SIMI activists are associating, meeting, conspiring, acquiring arms and ammunition, and indulging in activities, "which are disruptive in character and capable of threatening the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India".

It said the SIMI, through its members, has contacts in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and Nepal and, being an organisation of students and youngsters, it is influenced and used by various fundamentalist Islamic terrorist organisations operating from Jammu and Kashmir.

The government said the SIMI came into existence on April 25, 1977 in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh as an organisation of youngsters and students who have faith in the Jamaat-e-Islami-Hind (JEIH) and, in 1993, it declared itself independent.

The Centre said the petitioner, on whose plea the counter-affidavit was filed, has challenged a July 29, 2019 order passed by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, which had confirmed the declaration of the SIMI as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a notification dated January 31, 2019, extended the ban imposed on the organisation by five years.

The SIMI was first banned in 2001. Since then, the ban has been extended regularly. This was the eighth time that the ban was extended.

News Network
July 12,2023

SiddYatnal.jpg

Bengaluru, July 12: Asserting that he has never indulged in "adjustment politics" throughout his political life, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday declared in the Legislative Assembly that, if someone proves that he had indeed done so, he would immediately quit politics.

The House also witnessed a banter on who will be the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, when Siddaramaiah took a dig at senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal stating that he has information that the latter will not be chosen for the key position.

Both these issues came up when the Chief Minister was making an intervention to clarify on 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme, which will provide up to 200 units of free electricity to households, as JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy was speaking on the Motion of Thanks to Governor's address in the Assembly.

"Mr Yatnal, I thought you are a good parliamentarian, but you repeatedly intervening doesn't make you a good parliamentarian. I know that you are also one of the aspirants to become the Leader of Opposition, please don't be under the impression that by repeatedly raising objections and intervening you will be made opposition leader," Siddaramaiah said, as Yatnal raised repeated objections.

"It won't happen like that, please sit. They (BJP leadership) will make whomever they want as LoP... Don't be under the wrong impression that you will be made (LoP), just because you repeatedly intervene when someone is speaking...according to my information, they will not make you," Siddaramaiah added.

Despite this being the second week since the legislature session began, the BJP, which is the principal opposition party in the state, is yet to appoint the Leader of Opposition.

Yatnal reminded Siddaramaiah that ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, he had repeatedly predicted that JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy would not become the Chief Minister, but after the poll, Kumaraswamy went on to hold the post.

"You are now predicting that I will not become the Leader of the Opposition...it means that I will become 100 per cent," he said, taking a dig at Siddaramaiah.

As Siddaramaiah reiterated that Yatnal will not become LoP and pointed out that there are other aspirants for the post like senior BJP legislators R Ashoka and C N Ashwath Narayan among others, Yatnal rebuked by telling the Chief Minister his attempts to "set fire" within the party by trying to instigate its leaders and create rift between them, will not work out.

With Siddaramaiah once again stating that he has information that Yatnal will not be made the LoP, the latter countered by stating that this proves that the Chief Minister has indulged in "adjustment politics".

"You (Siddaramaiah) have information that I will not become LoP, it means you have entered into adjustment with someone (in BJP)," he said.

To this, Siddaramaiah hit back by stating that he has never done adjustment politics in his political career. "You can ask anyone, whether I have gone to any Chief Minister or Minister's house asking for any favour, while I was in opposition."

"I don't have such practice. I don't have the habit of making adjustments in my political life... I have been in this Assembly since 1983, Yediyurappa (BJP veteran) and I entered this Assembly together... Since 1983 to this day, if it is proven that I have indulged in adjustment politics with the opposing party, I will retire from politics immediately. I have not indulged in such a thing till today in my life," he added.

Several BJP leaders had recently come out in the open criticising their own colleagues, following the Assembly polls debacle, with statements that "adjustment politics" with a section of the Congress leaders, contributed to the party's rout in the Assembly elections, sparking off a political debate.

News Network
July 21,2023

protest.jpg

Bengaluru, July 21: The opposition BJP and the JD(S) boycotted proceedings of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for the second day on Friday, after the Speaker suspended 10 BJP members for the remainder of the session, for their "indecent and disrespectful" conduct in the House.

Today is the last day of the legislature session that began on July 3. BJP legislators staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha and raised slogans against the government and the Speaker U T Khader. A joint delegation of both BJP and JD(S) had on Thursday petitioned Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot regarding the "functioning" of the Congress government in the state, its "suppressive and dictatorial" nature, and also the conduct of the Speaker.

The Speaker too had met the Governor along with Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani and submitted to him a report regarding the proceedings in the Assembly on Wednesday. The Assembly on Wednesday witnessed chaotic and unruly scenes as angry BJP legislators tore copies of bills and the agenda and threw them at Lamani, who was presiding, following which the Speaker Khader suspended 10 of them for the remainder of the session.

The 10 BJP legislators who have been suspended for the remainder of the session for their "indecent and disrespectful conduct" in the House are -- C N Ashwath Narayan, V Sunil Kumar, R Ashoka, Araga Jnanendra (all former ministers), D Vedavyasa Kamath, Yashpal Suvarna, Dheeraj Muniraj, A Umanath Kotian, Arvind Bellad and Y Bharath Shetty.

They were suspended after the House adopted a motion to this effect on Wednesday. In turn, MLAS of the opposition BJP and JD(S) gave notice of no-confidence against the Speaker to the Assembly Secretary.

The turn of events had unfolded as opposition BJP and JD(S) members protested from the well of the House, accusing the Congress government of deputing 30 IAS officers to "serve" its alliance leaders, who had met in the city on Monday and Tuesday in the city, to strategise for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. 

News Network
July 16,2023

Udupi, July 16: A youth lost his life as he fell down from a ladder after being electrocuted in Nitte in Karkala in Udupi district.

According to the police, the deceased youth was identified as Saurabh Kumar (20) a native of Bihar. 

Eyewitnesses told the police that monkeys, gaining entry through the window, had snatched Saurabh's brush, soap and paste and placed it in the shed in the building where he was residing.

The victim, along with two others, climbed a ladder in order to collect the stolen soap and paste. 

However, the ladder came in contact with a high-tension wire and all three youths were thrown onto the ground. Saurabh, who sustained serious head injuries, was rushed to a hospital in Karkala where doctors declared him dead on arrival. 

