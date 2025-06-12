  1. Home
  'There were bodies all around; don't know how I survived': Lone survivor of Ahmedabad air crash

‘There were bodies all around; don’t know how I survived’: Lone survivor of Ahmedabad air crash

News Network
June 13, 2025

vishwash.jpg

Ahmedabad, June 13: Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the 40-year-old British-Indian who miraculously survived the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad yesterday, shared his ordeal with the media today.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday and visited the site of the air crash, also met Vishwash. 

He was the only survivor of the Air India crash that claimed the lives of the other 241 people on board.  The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical college hostel just 33 seconds after takeoff on Thursday afternoon. 

Amid numerous videos from the scene, one showed a man walking away in a bloodstained shirt. He was later identified as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor and passenger of the ill-fated flight.

Who is Vishwash Kumar Ramesh?

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is a 40-year-old British national who was visiting family in India. He was returning to the UK with his brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh, 45. Vishwash was seated in 11A, while his brother occupied a different row on the plane.

“I do not know how I got saved. 30 seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly,” Vishwash said.

Still holding his Air India boarding pass, Vishwash recounted, "When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 2,2025

basheer.jpg

Riyadh/Kasaragod: A shocking tragedy has struck the expatriate community as an Indian national from Kerala’s Kasaragod district was gunned down in Saudi Arabia. The victim has been identified as Basheer (41), who had been living and working in the Kingdom for the past 13 years.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Bisha, located in the Asir province. Basheer, who was employed on a house driver visa, was reportedly cleaning his vehicle near his residence when an unknown group arrived in a car and opened fire. The sudden and brutal attack left him critically injured.

On hearing the gunshots, nearby residents rushed to the scene and found Basheer lying in a pool of blood inside the car. A nearby Egyptian national immediately transported him to King Abdullah Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries en route.

CCTV footage reportedly captured a vehicle arriving and stopping at the scene around the time of the attack. Eyewitnesses also mentioned having seen Basheer purchasing food from a nearby souk shortly before the incident.

Basheer’s body is currently preserved in the morgue at King Abdullah Hospital. Efforts are underway to complete the post-mortem and legal formalities, spearheaded by Hamza Kannur, President of Bisha KMCC and member of the Jeddah Indian Consulate Welfare Committee.

Basheer hailed from Kasaragod, Kerala. He is survived by his father Asainar Muhammad, mother Mariyumma Muhammad, wife Nasrin Begum, and two children – Mariyum Hala and Muhammad Bilal. He was also a member of the ICF (Indian Cultural Forum).

Social workers Abdul Aziz Pathiparamban and Mujeeb Saqafi are actively assisting with the legal procedures. Meanwhile, the Saudi police have launched an investigation, but no further details about the assailants or motive have been officially disclosed.

Agencies
June 5,2025

Bengaluru, June 5: BJP leader and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government, accusing it of ignoring the grief of stampede victims while celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory with fanfare.

In a post on X, Ashoka termed the government "heartless" and criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar for hosting a grand felicitation for the RCB team at Vidhana Soudha, just a day after a stampede claimed 11 lives.

Ashoka shared images from the event, showing Siddaramaiah placing a turban on Virat Kohli, and Shivakumar holding the IPL trophy RCB won after 18 years. "Those who celebrated yesterday by raising the trophy and taking selfies won’t visit the families of those who died," Ashoka alleged.

He further stated, “They had time to honour cricketers with garlands, but won’t lay even a handful of soil on the graves of the deceased. The lives of ordinary citizens hold no value for this government.”

Calling the incident shameful, Ashoka reiterated his demand for the resignation of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed that 11 people lost their lives and 56 were injured in the stampede. Of the injured, 46 have been discharged, while 10 remain hospitalized, though doctors have reported their condition as stable.

News Network
June 10,2025

indianstudnt.jpg

New Delhi: The United States has reiterated that while it welcomes legitimate travelers, it "cannot and will not tolerate" illegal entry or misuse of visas. 

The statement comes amid outrage over a video showing an Indian student handcuffed and pinned to the floor at Newark Liberty Airport, allegedly before being deported.

Indirectly defending the action against the student, the US Embassy in India said in a post on X:

"The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law."

Congress Demands Modi Speak Up

Following the incident, the Indian National Congress has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a firm stand and appeal to then-US President Donald Trump to stop the "mistreatment and atrocities" against Indian citizens in the United States.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh criticized the Modi government for what he described as repeated failures to uphold the dignity of Indians abroad.

"For the first time, a US head of state has declared a ceasefire between India and Pakistan from Washington DC. President Trump continues to claim credit for pressuring India, while Prime Minister Modi remains silent—not just on this but also on the growing number of atrocities against Indians in the US," Ramesh posted on X.

He added,

"We demand that Prime Minister Modi speak directly with President Trump and intervene to protect Indian students and citizens facing fear and mistreatment in the US."

‘Too Painful to Watch’

Congress Media and Publicity Department chairman Pawan Khera also weighed in, sharing a post by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who had posted the video of the student’s treatment at the airport.

Khera said:

"This is too painful, too humiliating, and too distressing to watch. As a nation, why should we tolerate such humiliation?"

He compared the current scenario to the 2013 Devyani Khobragade incident, when India had strongly protested the treatment of one of its diplomats by US authorities.

"From standing up to the US then, to now watching our citizens being treated like criminals—have we lost all global goodwill?" he asked.

In his original post, Kunal Jain described witnessing the scene firsthand:

"I saw a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night—handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing a dream, not to cause harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy."

The Indian Consulate in New York has stated that it is in touch with local authorities regarding the incident.

