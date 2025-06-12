‘There were bodies all around; don’t know how I survived’: Lone survivor of Ahmedabad air crash

Ahmedabad, June 13: Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the 40-year-old British-Indian who miraculously survived the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad yesterday, shared his ordeal with the media today.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday and visited the site of the air crash, also met Vishwash.

He was the only survivor of the Air India crash that claimed the lives of the other 241 people on board. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical college hostel just 33 seconds after takeoff on Thursday afternoon.

Amid numerous videos from the scene, one showed a man walking away in a bloodstained shirt. He was later identified as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor and passenger of the ill-fated flight.

Who is Vishwash Kumar Ramesh?

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is a 40-year-old British national who was visiting family in India. He was returning to the UK with his brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh, 45. Vishwash was seated in 11A, while his brother occupied a different row on the plane.

“I do not know how I got saved. 30 seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly,” Vishwash said.

Still holding his Air India boarding pass, Vishwash recounted, "When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital."