  1. Home
  2. Two Pakistanis among 6 killed in Kashmir gunfights, say officials

Two Pakistanis among 6 killed in Kashmir gunfights, say officials

News Network
December 30, 2021

terror.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 30: Six terrorists, including two Pakistani nationals, were killed in two separate encounters in Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

All the six terrorists belong to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group, said the police.

Giving more details, the Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar tweeted: "Six terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM killed in two separate encounters. Four among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as (2) Pakistani and (2) local terrorists. Identification of other two terrorists is being ascertained. A big success for us."

Both the encounters happened in South Kashmir.

Three terrorists were killed and one policeman was injured in a gunfight between the terrorists and security forces in the Shahabad Dooru area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The other three JeM terrorists were killed in the Mirhama area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 19,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 19: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours and said that Shivaji Maharaj, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna were great patriots.

"Shivaji Maharaj, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna fought for freedom of the country, they fought for unification of the country. Dividing the society in their name should be condemned," Bommai said.

Sending a strong message against any acts of vandalism, the Chief Minister said, "Our government will not tolerate any acts of violence. It will be taken seriously and the vandals will be dealt with sternly."

Already 27 persons in Belagavi and three in Bengaluru have been arrested in connection with cases of vandalising the statues of Shivaji and Sangolli Rayanna, he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours.

"Nobody should indulge in spreading false news and incite the people... incidents are being propagated in different shades to mislead the people. This is far from the truth. I have immense respect and pride for the patriots. People should not get swayed by rumours," he said.

The Chief Minister made the appeal amid the ongoing tension in the border town of Belagavi.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 23,2021

blastludhiyana1.jpg

Ludhiana, Dec 23: A blast inside the district court complex on Thursday left one person dead and three injured, police said.

The blast that took place in the washroom of the second floor of the court complex was so powerful that one of the walls in the complex got damaged and windows of some vehicles parked in the premises were shattered.

The district court was functioning when the blast took place.

Earlier, the police claimed that two people died in the blast but later on said one person had died.

Condemning the blast, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said some anti-national and anti-state forces were trying to commit such disgusting acts ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Talking to reporters in Chandigarh, Channi said he will visit Ludhiana to take stock of the situation.

“As (assembly) elections are coming near, some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this the government is alert and the people should also be alert,” he said, adding the culprits will not be spared.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the area has been sealed and forensic teams will collect samples from the blast site.

Replying to a question on preliminary investigations, Bhullar said at this point, it is very difficult to say anything, and added that investigation was underway.

Former Punjab Chief Mnister Amarinder Singh said he was saddened to know about the deaths in the blast.

“Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured.  @PunjabPoliceInd must get to the bottom of this,” said Singh in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed shock over the blast.

“Shocked by news of blast at Ludhiana dist court where 2 people lost their lives & several injured. May Guru Sahib grant peace to departed souls & fast recovery to injured. Pb govt must focus on law & order instead of political vendetta to ensure peace & communal harmony in State,” said Badal in a tweet.

AP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said some people want to disturb peace in Punjab.

"First sacrilege, now blast. Some people want to disturb the peace of Punjab. Three crore people of Punjab will not allow their plans to succeed,” said Kejriwal in a tweet.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 20,2021

dec.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 20: Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar eco system amid protest by opposition members over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence issue.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, piloted by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion during which some opposition members demanded that it be referred to a parliamentary panel.

Rejecting the demand, Mr. Rijiju said various proposals which are part of the bill have already been suggested and recommended by the Standing Committee of Law and Personnel.

The Minister further said that the bill will cleanse the election system.

Lok Sabha was later adjourned for the day amid continuous protest by opposition members.

Earlier in the day, the House passed the Supplementary Demands for Grants.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.