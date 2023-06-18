  1. Home
  UCC against religious freedom; will fight legally, won't take to streets: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind

UCC against religious freedom; will fight legally, won’t take to streets: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind

News Network
June 19, 2023

jamiat.jpg

New Delhi, June 19: Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday claimed that the Uniform Civil Code is against the religious freedom guaranteed under the the Constitution but said it will not take to the streets to protest against it and instead would oppose it by taking all possible steps within the ambit of law.

The statement by the Muslim organisation comes days after the Law Commission initiated a fresh consultation process on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

In a statement, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said it opposes the UCC as it is "totally against the religious freedom and fundamental rights guaranteed to the citizens in Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution."

"Our Constitution is a secular Constitution, in which every citizen has been given full religious freedom, and every person has been also given the right to choose the religion of his choice, because there is no official religion for the Indian state, and it gives complete freedom to all its citizens," the Jamiat said.

A resolution opposing the UCC was also passed by the executive committee of the Jamiat (Arshad Madani faction) at its executive meeting Sunday.

The demand for a UCC is nothing but a deliberate attempt to curtail the religious freedom of citizens, the Jamiat alleged.

Hence, Jamiat has been opposing this effort from day one as it feels that the demand for a UCC is part of an attempt to destroy the religious freedom of the citizens and the original spirit of the Constitution, the statement said.

The UCC is against the fundamental rights given in the Constitution, it is unacceptable to Muslims, and detrimental to the unity and integrity of the country.

While expressing his views on the resolution passed, Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani said this matter pertains not only to Muslims but to all Indians.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind cannot compromise on religious affairs and worship in any way, he said.

"We will not protest on the streets but will take all possible steps within the ambit of law (to oppose the UCC)," he said.

In a pluralistic society like India, where followers of different religions have been living in peace and unity following the teachings of their respective religions for centuries, the idea of imposing a UCC is not only surprising but it also seems that Article 44 of the Constitution is being used keeping a particular sect in mind to mislead the majority, the Jamiat said.

"It is being said that this is written in the Constitution, although the second sarsanghchalak (chief) of the RSS Guru Golwalkar, himself said that 'Uniform Civil Code is unnatural to India and against its diversity'. Moreover, while the UCC has been mentioned in the directive principles, the fundamental rights of citizens have been guaranteed in the Constitution," it said.

The Jamiat alleged that the basic rights of the citizens are often being violated and there is no protest about it.

History says that for centuries, people in this country have been following their own religious principles. The religious beliefs and customs of the people have been different, but there has never been any conflict or tension between them, it said.

Jamiat considers religious freedom as being the spirit of the Constitution, whereas Article 44 is an optional matter under Directive Principles of State Policy, the statement said.

Liquor ban in the country also comes under the Directive Principles, it said citing an example.

Neither Parliament nor the Supreme Court has the authority to change the basic provisions listed under Chapter 3 of the Constitution, the Jamiat argued.

In fact, people of a certain mindset are trying to mislead the majority by saying that UCC is part of the Constitution, the Jamiat said.

The minorities, tribes and some other communities of the country have been given freedom under the religious and social law because the identity of different religious communities and groups are associated with their religious and social rituals and customs, and this is also the basis of unity, integrity and unity of the country, the Muslim body asserted.

For centuries, people of different religious groups and communities have been living according to their own personal laws, and in view of this, the Constitution has given citizens religious freedom, it said.

News Network
June 16,2023

kodagu.jpg

Madikeri, June 16: A college student died in a scooter-motorbike collision in Kushalnagar town of Kodagu district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Bhavana, a resident of Indira Locality in Kushalnagar.

According to police, Bhavana, a student of Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa college, was travelling on a scooter with her friend near Coorg Cineplex when they were hit by an oncoming motor-cycle.

A severely injured Bhavana was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mysuru where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The girl travelling with Bhavana has also sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mysuru.

The police have seized the bike and taken the driver into custody.

Further investigation is on.

News Network
June 8,2023

RBI.jpg

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said about 50 per cent of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation has come back in the banking system since the RBI announced withdrawal of the highest denomination currency last month.

As on March 31, 2023, he said, Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.62 lakh crore were in circulation.

"So far, Rs 1.80 lakh crore have come back after the announcement," he said during an interaction with media after releasing the bi-monthly monetary policy here.

About 85 per cent of Rs 2,000 notes are coming as deposits in bank accounts and this is in line with expectation, he said.

On May 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes as part of its currency management and permitted the exchange of such notes (up to Rs 20,000 in one go) from May 23 onwards. The exchange or deposit window is available till September 30, 2023.

The governor also urged the public not to panic for exchange or deposit of Rs 2,000 notes but should avoid last minute rush.

He also made it clear that RBI is not thinking of withdrawing Rs 500 notes, or even re-introducing notes in the Rs 1,000 denomination, and requested the public not to speculate on this.

Last month, the RBI governor had said the majority of the withdrawn Rs 2,000 currency notes are expected to be returned to the banking system by the September 30 deadline.

News Network
June 9,2023

trumpdonald.jpg

Washington, June 9: Donald Trump said Thursday he has been indicted over his handling of classified documents after leaving office, the US ex-president's most serious legal threat yet as a firestorm of criminal investigations imperil his bid for a second White House term.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform as he broke the bombshell news of a historic moment for the United States: the first time a sitting or former commander-in-chief has ever faced federal charges.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Justice Department regarding Trump's assertion. 

A Trump attorney, Jim Trusty, told CNN his client has been indicted on seven charges including the willful retention of documents in violation of the Espionage Act, making false statements, obstruction of justice and a count of conspiracy.

Though the precise details of the charges were not immediately clear, people familiar with the matter told The New York Times the conspiracy charge was related to obstruction of justice.

In his post, Trump, who is running for president again, said he has been summoned to a federal courthouse in Miami next Tuesday -- the day before his 77th birthday.

"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States," he wrote.

His announcement came a day after US media said federal prosecutors had informed the former president's lawyers that he is the target of the probe into his handling of classified documents.

He was already the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime -- in his case over election-eve hush money payments to a porn star who said she had an affair with him. That indictment was handed down by Manhattan's district attorney in March.

In a statement after his initial online posts, the Trump campaign lashed out at what it called an "unprecedented abuse of power," and called for the indictment to be thrown out.

'Dark day'

In a defiant video released after he shared the news, Trump repeatedly declared his innocence and framed the indictment as a form of election interference by a Justice Department "weaponized" by Joe Biden's administration.

"They come after me because now we're leading in the polls again by a lot against Biden," Trump says in the clip. "Our country is going to hell and they come after Donald Trump... We can't let this continue." 

His allies in Congress swiftly stood by him, like House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan.

Top Republican leadership, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy who has had a rollercoaster relationship with the former president, also rushed to defend Trump.

"Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America. It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in a statement.

"I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump."

Special counsel Jack Smith, named by US Attorney General Merrick Garland, has been looking into a cache of classified documents that Trump had stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after leaving the White House.

The FBI carted away some 11,000 papers after serving a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago in August, and obstruction-of-justice charges could be a result of his resisting efforts to recover the trove.

Trump eventually turned over 15 boxes containing almost 200 classified documents to the National Archives in January 2022 but was subpoenaed for any outstanding records in his possession.

When asked about the charges Thursday night, Smith's spokesman Peter Carr told AFP, "We are declining to comment."

Mounting legal woes

Some Democratic lawmakers spoke out following Thursday's extraordinary revelation.

Trump's indictment "is another affirmation of the rule of law," House Democrat Adam Schiff said.

"For four years, he acted like he was above the law," Schiff added. "But he should be treated like any other lawbreaker. And today, he has been."

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the documents case, telling a Fox News town hall event on June 1 that "everything I did was right."

But he has openly acknowledged taking and storing the documents, undermining his lawyers' suggestion he took the stash inadvertently in the confusion of a chaotic departure.

"This evidence just adds to the mound of stuff that already exists, and no one piece is the 'be all and end all,' but when you put them all together, the case is so strong," former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks told MSNBC.

"You cannot imagine his getting away with this."

The latest indictment comes with Trump facing numerous other probes as he bids to be the Republican nominee to challenge President Joe Biden for the presidency in 2024.

Smith is also looking at whether Trump should face charges over the 2021 US Capitol riot, and Georgia prosecutors are investigating whether Trump illegally attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome there. 

The former president has already been charged with dozens of financial crimes as part of an alleged hush money scheme to silence a porn star claiming she had sex with him, and is due to go on trial next March, in the middle of primary election season.

