  'Who stops us now?': Home Minister Amit Shah asks historians to rewrite Indian history

News Network
November 25, 2022

New Delhi, Nov 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked historians to rewrite history in the Indian context and assured them that the government will support their efforts.

"I am a student of history and I hear a lot of times that our history has not been presented properly and is distorted. Maybe that is correct, but now we need to correct this," Mr Shah said at a function of the Assam government in Delhi.

"I ask you -- who is stopping us from presenting history properly and in a glorious manner," Mr Shah said on Day 2 of the three-day celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of 17th Century Ahom general Lachit Barphukan.

November 24 is observed as Lachit Diwas in his memory.

"I request all students and university professors sitting here to get over with this narrative that history is not correct and try to research on 30 dynasties who ruled over 150 years anywhere in country and 300 eminent personalities who struggled for freedom," he said.

Once enough is written, the idea that false narrative is being propagated will be no more, he added.

The minster also assured historians and students present in Vigyan Bhavan that the Centre will support their research.

"Come forward, do research and rewrite history. This is how we can inspire future generation too," he added.

He also said the time has come to revisit the course of history for the larger benefit of people. Recognizing the role played by Lachit in halting the Mughal expansion, Mr Shah said he defeated them despite his ill health in the battle of Sariaghat.

He also inaugurated a documentary on Lachit on this occasion.

Mr Shah also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bridged the gap between the northeast and the rest of India. Peace, he said, has been established in the northeast due to the efforts of the government.

Mr Shah also urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to get the books on Lachit Barphukan translated in at least 10 languages. The people of the country should know about the valour of Lachit, he said. 

News Network
November 18,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 18: The sleuths attached to the central crime branch of Mangaluru City Police have seized over 132 kg of ganja worth Rs 39.15 lakh meant to be distributed in Mangaluru, Bengaluru and Kerala.

The ganja shipment from Visakhapatnam was intercepted near Kayargoli village in Mudipu Kurnadu gram panchayat limits, on the city's outskirts, by CCB police team led by Inspector Mahesh Prasad on Thursday evening. 

"Two youths, Adul Khader Haris (31) and Rameez alias Raaz, were arrested,” Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashikumar told mediapersons at his chambers on Friday.

CCB police also seized two cellphones, three 'talwars' and Rs 2,180 in cash. The duo were well prepared to assault police or anyone who attempted to intercept the vehicle, Commissioner Shashikumar said. “During preliminary interrogation, the men had confessed to transporting ganja from Visakhapatnam to be distributed in Mangaluru, Kerala and Bengaluru,” the Commissioner said. 

Rameez from Thoudugoli cross in Naringana village in Bantwal taluk has as many as six cases against him, including for the consumption of ganja, drug peddling, assault and attempt to murder, registered in Konaje, Ullal and Mangaluru North police stations. 

Abdul Harish from Madangal Katta in Miyapadavu in Manjeshwara in Kerala has four cases against him, including drug peddling, consumption, assault and two murder attempt cases, registered in Ullal and Manjeshwar police stations. 

A case was registered in CEN police station and police are investigating. In 2020, 137 kg of ganja was seized by the CCB police.

News Network
November 13,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 13: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one more person in connection with the killing of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district, an official said on Sunday.

Shaheed M, a resident of Masthikatte Road, Bellare village, in Sullia taluk, is the 15th accused arrested by the NIA in its investigation into the murder of Nettaru, a district secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha, on July 26, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

“During the investigations, it was found that Shaheed was part of the conspiracy meeting held at his house by the PFI to target leaders of certain political organisations,” the NIA claimed, adding that he was arrested during searches in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Saturday.

The spokesperson said incriminating documents were also seized from the house of the accused during the raid.

The NIA said Shaheed was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case was initially registered on July 27 at the Bellare police station in Dakshina Kannada district and later re-registered by the NIA on August 4.

“The investigations revealed that a conspiracy had been hatched by leaders and members of the PFI to murder Nettaru to take revenge for the murder of one Masood and to strike terror among the people,” the spokesperson said. 

News Network
November 20,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 20: The explosion in a moving auto rickshaw in Mangaluru was an 'act of terror,' Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood said on Sunday.

In a tweet, the DGP said, "It's confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies."

The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured. Both have been admitted to the hospital.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra too said that central investigation teams are assisting the police in the case.

"The person injured in the blast is not in a position to speak yet. The police team is collecting all the information. Early indications into the probe suggest terrorist activity. We have informed the central security agencies, and they have sent a team to Mangaluru. We are expecting concrete information in the next one or two days," he said.

The police have recovered a "burnt pressure cooker with batteries" inside the autorickshaw, sources said.

Speaking to media, Mr Sood said that the main suspect is the passenger in the auto. "The passenger was carrying an Aadhar card which was later found to be of a man from Hubbali. The photo on the Aadhar card looked like his, but it's not his. This gives us a fair idea that he was planning to target something, but we are not sure about his target. We are not ruling out his connection to the recent Coimbatore blast. He is from Karnataka and had travelled outside the state in the last few months. He had recently travelled to Coimbatore and parts of Tamil Nadu. It was a low-intensity bomb. He was headed somewhere. Not sure what was his modus operandi".

CCTV visuals from the location, shared by the police, showed the autorickshaw catching fire following what appeared to be a minor explosion.

"The driver alleged he spotted the fire. They (driver and passenger) are undergoing treatment and are unable to speak now. We request the public not to spread rumours. They should remain calm and not panic. We will update once we speak to them," city Police Commissioner N Sasikumar had said. 

