  2. UP will turn into Kashmir or Kerala if BJP doesn't come to power: Yogi's warning to Hindu voters

February 10, 2022

Lucknow, Feb 10: Uttar Pradesh may turn into another Kashmir, Kerala or West Bengal if voters "make a mistake", Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday, ahead of the first phase of elections in the state.

"Beware! If you miss, the labour of these five years will be spoiled. It would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal," the chief minister warned Hindus in a video shared by him.

Guaranteeing a "fear-free life" if BJP comes to power, Yogi said, "The time for a big decision has come. In the last five years, the double-engine government of the BJP has done everything with dedication and commitment. You have seen everything and heard everything in detail."

The chief minister also listed various initiatives and projects undertaken by the state government in his tweets, urging voters to vote for the BJP.

Polling is under way in 58 seats of the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly that is spread in 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

January 29,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 29: With the third wave of Covid-19 receding, Karnataka decided Saturday to remove most of the curbs, including revoking the daily night curfew and allowing schools to resume physical classes. 

“We have good news for the public. From January 31, there won’t be a night curfew,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, briefing reporters after a meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired with experts. 

The government also decided to remove the 50 per cent seating limitation on pubs, restaurants, hotels and eateries. “They are now 100 per cent open,” Ashoka said. This was a demand from hotels who asked the government for relief from their business point-of-view. 

Primary & Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said schools in the Bengaluru Urban district can start physical classes for classes 1 to 9 from Monday. “Physical classes from 1 to 9 were stopped due to the third wave. From Monday, all classes will open in compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he said. 

The standard operating procedure in Bengaluru will be the same as the other districts. “If any positive case is found, only that particular class will be closed, not the entire school. All kids in that class will be tested. Depending on the total number of positive cases, the deputy commissioner will decide on how long a school should be closed - three or five days,” Nagesh explained. 
Even degree colleges will open in Bengaluru. 

The decisions are based on data and trends that experts laid out before the government. 

“The total number of cases across all ages is 4.02 lakh. Of them, cases of children aged 0-14 are 22,318. That’s 5.5 per cent of total cases. The total number of hospitalsed cases is 6,732, which is 1.6 per cent. Of them, children in hospital are 401, or 1.8 per cent. Total deaths are 146, which is 0.03 per cent. The positivity rate has dropped to 20.9 per cent from a peak of 33%,” Ashoka said. 

The 50 per cent capacity rule will continue in theatres and multiplexes where Ashoka said people sit for hours together in an enclosed space. Likewise, the 50 per cent rule has been retained for swimming pools, gyms, sports complexes and stadia. 

The government further increased the cap on the number of guests at functions like marriages. “For marriages, we’re increasing the cap on guests from 200 to 300 in an open space, and from 100 to 200 in a closed space,” Ashoka said. 

In places of religious worship, the existing rule allowing only 50 people inside at a time will continue. “We are allowing resumption of sevas,” Ashoka said. 

All fairs, rallies, dharnas, protests, social/religious gatherings remain prohibited. 

Government offices that were asked to function at 50 per cent strength will return to full attendance, Ashoka said. 

January 28,2022

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's elder sister Suman Tur has accused him of “deserting” her mother for the "sake of money" in her old age. Suman Tur, who lives in the United States, described Navjot Sidhu as “a cruel person”.

Suman Tur is currently in Chandigarh, where she addressed a press conference on Friday, alleging that Navjot Sidhu had thrown her out along with her mother in 1986 after their father died. Her mother died in 1989 at a railway station, Tur claimed.

"We have seen very tough times. My mother was in the hospital for four months. I have documentary evidences of whatever I am claiming," Suman Tur said.

Suman Tur alleged that Sidhu cut ties with them for property. "My father had left assets including a house [and] land besides pension," she said.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu deserted my mother for the sake of money. We do not want any money from Sidhu," she added.

Calling Navjot Singh Sidhu a "cruel person", Suman Tur claimed that he lied about the separation of her parents in an interview in 1987.

"Whatever Navjot Singh Sidhu is claiming about my parents is false," Tur said.

Suman Tur demanded evidence from her brother for claiming that her mother had separated from their father. "My mother had approached the court after Navjot Sidhu had claimed that there was a judicial separation between her and our father," Tur said.

Suman Tur claimed that she went to meet Navjot Sidhu on January 20 but he refused to meet her and didn't open the door.

"I was compelled to address a press conference after attempts to contact Navjot Singh Sidhu failed. He has blocked me on his phone. His servants also do not open doors. I want justice for my mother," Suman Tur said.

"I am a 70-year-old and revealing these things about our family is really tough," she said.

Suman Tur's allegations against 58-year-old Navjot Sidhu have come at a time when the Congress leader is campaigning for the Punjab Assembly election as a chief ministerial hopeful. Punjab goes to the polls on February 20 for all 117 assembly seats.

February 3,2022

Lucknow, Feb 3: Shots were fired at the vehicle of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh today. 

Speaking to media, the Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) said, "I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut, in Uttar Pradesh. Three to four rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza. They were a total of 3-4 people. Tyres of my vehicle were punctured. I left in another vehicle.”

The incident is said to have taken place around 5.30 pm as his vehicle slowed down near the toll plaza. Taking to Twitter, he later said, “There were 3-4 people, but all of them ran away and left the weapons there…We are all safe.”

Owaisi is presently busy campaigning for the AIMIM in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled in the state.  Last month, Owaisi had announced the launch of a new front, Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha, comprising parties with a support base among Muslims, other backward classes (OBCs) and Dalits for the 2022 UP Assembly elections. 

The front includes the Jan Adhikari Party led by Babu Singh Kushwaha, the Bharat Mukti Morcha led by Vaman Meshram, Janata Kranti Party led by Anil Singh Chauhan and Bharatiya Vanchit Samaj Party led by Ram Prasad Kashyap.

In September this year, the MP's official residence at Ashoka Road in New Delhi was vandalised. While the MP was in Uttar Pradesh during the incident, he said that the caretaker of the house, Raju, was assaulted after which he filed a complaint. Five members of the Hindu Sena were later arrested by the Delhi Police for their alleged involvement in the vandalism. The accused were armed with axes and also pelted stones at the residence, the complaint said.

Speaking to The News Minute at the time, Owaisi had said, “The whole political ecosystem which is full of bigotry and hatred and these people get emboldened and do these things. The issue is that if an MP's house can be targeted and vandalised, today it is the vandalising of the name plate and throwing stones inside, tomorrow, they can go one step further. These are not fringe elements, they are the main elements of the Hindutva brigade.” 

