  2. World has full confidence that India’s top-most priority is peace: PM Modi

June 20, 2023

modimodi.jpg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India's stance on Russia in the Ukraine conflict has not faced widespread criticism in the United States.

Asked in an interview with the Wall Street Journal about critical comments in the US for not taking a more forceful stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Modi said: "I don't think this type of perception is widespread in the US"

"I think India’s position is well-known and well-understood in the entire world. The world has full confidence that India’s top-most priority is peace."

Modi left on Tuesday on a state visit to the US billed as a turning point for bilateral relations, with deeper cooperation in defence and high technology in focus.

New Delhi has refused to condemn its old ally Russia for the war in Ukraine and has increased its trade with Moscow to record levels, driven largely by imports of Russian oil.

President Joe Biden has been eager to strengthen relations with India as part of his bid to win what he has framed as a contest between free and autocratic societies, especially China.

Modi called for changes to global institutions like the United Nations to adapt them for an increasingly "multipolar world order", and make them more representative of the world's less-affluent countries, the report said. India would like to be a permanent member of the Security Council, he said.

"The world should be asked if it wants India to be there," he said.

Modi also said that India's ties with China could only progress if there was peace on the border between the two Asian giants.

India and China have fortified positions and deployed large numbers of troops and equipment in the western Himalayas in the last three years, after a clash in which 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting.

"For normal bilateral ties with China, peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential," Modi told the paper.

"We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity." 

June 18,2023

joshi.jpg

Sullia, Jun 18: A master of business administration student of a private college in Mangaluru died of illness at his home at Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Friday night. 

The deceased has been identified as Sharath Joshi (21), was the son of Subramanya Joshi, an entrepreneur. He is survived by his parents and a sister.

Sharath Joshi had appeared for examination in Mangaluru on Friday morning and returned home in the evening. He fell ill and breathed his last same night, sources said.

June 18,2023

powr.jpg

Bengaluru, June 18: The Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCC&I), the state's apex business body, called for a bandh on June 22 to protest the unusual price hike in electricity charges.

Reacting to the news, B R Patil, the MLA from Yatnal, said "In couple of years there will be exodus of industries from Karnataka to neighbouring states if government doesn’t consider the demands of the Industries." 

Many in Bengaluru have already been left reeling in wake of the surge, with some complaining that their bill had increased by 50 per cent and others saying it had nearly doubled. 

Bescom defended the increase, in a statement, saying that it was part of the approved revision by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), and they were collecting arrears.

"Previously, there were three billing slabs. The first 50 units were charged at Rs 4.15 per unit, the next 50 units at Rs 5.6 per unit, and beyond that, Rs 7.15 per unit was collected. However, under the new tariff system, consumers are billed Rs 4.75 per unit for the first 100 units. If consumption exceeds 100 units, they are charged a flat Rs 7 per unit," a senior Bescom official explained. 

A KERC order issued on May 12, when there was still BJP government in Karnataka, reveals power tariff was revised upwards by an average 70 paisa per unit for all household connections. The order was enforced in June with retrospective effect from April. Incidentally, assembly elections were held on May 10 and votes counted on May 13.

June 12,2023

settelements.jpg

Foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have strongly condemned Israel's plans to build new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, urging international action to stop such plans.

The foreign ministers voiced the condemnation during the body's 156th ministerial meeting in the Saudi Arabia's capital city of Riyadh on Sunday.

The ministers rejected the regime's efforts to annex the settlements or impose its sovereignty over them, saying such efforts are against the resolutions adopted by international organizations, most notably the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334.

The resolution, which was adopted in December 2016, describes Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds as "a flagrant violation under international law."

The GCC foreign ministers also urged the international community to mount pressure on the occupying regime to reverse its settlement policies.

They reaffirmed their support for the sovereignty of the Palestinian people over the occupied territories, calling for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East al-Quds as its capital.

In late February, the UN secretary-general called for an end to Israel's settlement activities, stressing the illegality of all structures built in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"All settlement activity is illegal under international law. It must stop," Antonio Guterres said while addressing the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

In late May, a European Union representative condemned the Israeli regime’s plans for the construction of nearly 600 new illegal settler units in the occupied West Bank, calling on Tel Aviv to reconsider the decision.

Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, the EU’s ambassador to Palestine, made the remarks during a visit by a delegation of 20 European ambassadors and consuls to the historical town of Sebastia, north of Nablus.

He also denounced the occupying regime’s support for Israeli settlers to return to evacuated settlements in the northern West Bank.

Israel has built over 230 settlements since its 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, including East al-Quds. The settlements house more than 600,000 Israeli settlers.

Palestinians want the West Bank to serve as part of their future state, with East al-Quds as its capital.

In another part of their statement, the ministers condemned incursions into the al-Aqsa Mosque Compound by Israeli settlers and officials as an extension of the regime's plans to Judaize the occupied city of al-Quds.

The compound, which is located in the Old City of al-Quds, is Islam's third holiest site.

According to an agreement signed between Israel and the Jordanian government following the former’s occupation of East al-Quds, non-Muslim worship at the compound is prohibited.

Illegal Israeli settlers, however, regularly storm the compound amid strict protection provided for them by Israeli forces. 

