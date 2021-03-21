  1. Home
You can't donate blood for 28 days after last dose of covid-19 vaccine

March 21, 2021

New Delhi, Mar 21: A recent order by the National Blood Transfusion Council has said that a person cannot donate blood for the next 28 days after taking the last dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

As approved in the 30th meeting of the governing body of the NBTC held on February 17, the deferral criteria for blood donation post-Covid-19 vaccine was finalised as "28 days post-vaccination deferral after the last dose of Covid-19 vaccination irrespective of the type of the vaccine received." 

The order implies that the donor has to wait for 28 days after taking the second dose of the vaccine, which means that he or she cannot donate for 56 days after taking the first jab.

The order was issued by NBTC director Dr Sunil Gupta on March 5.

According to the Union Health Ministry, two doses of the vaccine need to be taken by an individual 28 days apart to complete the immunisation schedule.

Protective levels of antibodies are generally developed two weeks after receiving the second dose, it has said.

Also, on whether one should avoid alcohol after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, the ministry in a series of FAQs on March 2 clarified that "according to experts, there is no evidence of alcohol impairing the effectiveness of the vaccine".  

Two vaccines -- Oxford's Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute in the country and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin have been approved by the National Drug Regulator for restricted emergency use in India.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. 

News Network
March 19,2021

New Delhi, Mar 19: India saw 39,726 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the highest single-day rise recorded so far this year, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,15,14,331, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Registering an increase for the ninth day in a row, the total active caseload has reached 2,71,282, which now comprises 2.36 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.26 per cent, the data stated. 

The daily rise in infections (39,726) was the highest recorded in 110 days, while the death toll increased to 1,59,370 with 154 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. 

As many as 41,810 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 29.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,83,679, while the case fatality rate has further to 1.38 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to ICMR, 23,13,70,546 samples have been tested up to March 18 with 10,57,383 samples being tested on Thursday.

News Network
March 17,2021

loudspeaker.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 17: In an order with far-reaching implications, the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf has issued a circular to all the mosques and dargahs (mausoleums) in the state not to use loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am, saying the ambient noise level around these structures has "deleterious effects on human health and the psychological well-being of people".

In the circular dated March 9, the board said, "The loudspeakers shall not be used at night time, which shall mean from 10 pm to 6 am."

Further underlining the "silence zones", the circular said any violation will be liable for the penalty.

"The areas comprising not less than 100 metres around hospitals, educational institutions and courts are declared as silence zones.

"Whoever uses sound amplifier or burst sound-emitting firecrackers, uses a loudspeaker or public address system in a silence zone is liable for penalty under the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act-1986," the circular read.

These decisions were taken at the board's 327th meeting held on December 19, 2020, regarding strict adherence to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 in Karnataka and "it unanimously resolved to create awareness amongst the managements of Masjids and Dargahs".

"It is observed that increasing the ambient noise level around many a Masjid and Dargahs due to generator sets, loudspeakers and public address systems have deleterious effects on human health and the psychological well-being of people," the order noted.

The board reminded the mutawallis and managing committees of the mosques and dargahs that it had issued a circular on July 10, 2017 (when Siddaramaiah headed the Congress government in Karnataka) to follow the ambient noise standards in accordance with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

The circular said that loudspeakers should be used only for "azan" and other important announcements, whereas the congregational Salat, Jumma Qutba, Bayans, religious socio-cultural and knowledge-based functions shall be performed with the speakers installed on the premises of the mosques and dargahs.

The noise-governing apparatus may be installed in the institutions in consultation with the local environment officers.

The Khateeb O Imam of Bengaluru's Jamia Masjid, Maqsood Imran, told media that he too has received the circular. He added that they have spoken to the CEO of the board about revising the circular since the morning "azan" is an important one.

He shared a letter written by Waqf Board member and MLA Tanveer Sait to the CEO of the board.

In the letter, Sait said, "As the board is an autonomous body, keeping this instruction in the view, you are hereby directed to issue an amended circular at the earliest, considering sunrise timings and use of loudspeakers sensibly between 10 pm to 5 am as the holy month of Ramzan is fast approaching."

Former chairman of the state Waqf Board Anwar Manippady told the press, "It is a great step towards amiability in the society between the two communities -- minorities and majorities."

News Network
March 15,2021

grammy.jpg

Indo-Canadian YouTube star and late-night talk show host Lilly Singh sported a "I stand with farmers" mask at the red carpet of 2021 Grammy Awards to reiterate her support to the ongoing farmers agitation in India.

The 32-year-old social media personality took to Twitter and posted a picture of herself from the 63rd edition of the Grammy Awards.

Singh wrote that since there's intense media spotlight on the red carpet, this was the perfect opportunity to show her solidarity with farmers.

"I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it. #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs," she captioned the photograph.

Singh had previously thanked pop star Rihanna for supporting Indian farmers who have been protesting for over three months against the three contentious agri laws.

Rihanna's tweet in February had triggered a wave of support for the protesting farmers by a number of global personalities, activists and politicians.

"Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is tired," Singh had written.

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Hollywood veteran actor Susan Sarandon, Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actor Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa have also supported the protesting farmers.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points— Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur—for over three months, demanding the repeal of farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. 

