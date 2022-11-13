  1. Home
  2. 130,000 Palestinians facing home demolition threat in territories occupied by Israel

130,000 Palestinians facing home demolition threat in territories occupied by Israel

News Network
November 13, 2022

building.jpg

As many as 130,000 Palestinians, who live in the areas occupied by the Israeli regime following a war in 1948, face the threat of demolition of their homes and other structures, a new report says.

The survey was published by the Arab Center for Alternative Planning (ACAP) and the Sikkuy-Aufoq Organization, both of whom are NGOs based in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, the Palestinian Information Center news agency reported on Saturday (November 12, 2022).

The two organizations produced the statistics by counting the number of the Palestinian-owned buildings that lacked what the occupying regime calls "construction permits."

The 130,000 Palestinians reside in about 29,000 buildings that have fallen short of obtaining the permits due to restrictions or dilatory tactics that are intentionally employed by the occupying regime. About 15,000 of those Palestinian structures are small buildings, agricultural sheds, car repair shops, and other structures.

Close to 90 percent of the structures are located "within the approved structural plans and within areas designated for housing," the news agency reported, citing the research. The Tel Aviv regime, however, has stopped short of completing the "necessary planning procedures" in those areas that allow the issuance of the permits.

The Israeli regime claimed existence after occupying huge swathes of Palestinian territories during a Western-backed war that lasted between May 1948 and March 1949.

Following the warfare, roughly 800,000 Jews immigrated to the occupied territories in line with plans led by the Israeli regime, which sought to create a racial supremacy regime. In the year running up to the war, Tel Aviv also embarked on a large-scale ethnic cleansing campaign that forced between 750,000 to 850,000 Palestinians out of their homeland.

The research, meanwhile, showed that, within the occupied territories, it takes Palestinians an average of eight years to obtain a building permit, compared to just 2.5 years for the Israeli population.

Palestinians demonstrate in occupied territories against Israel's demolitions

Separately on Saturday, scores of Palestinians took to the streets in the city of Tayibe, located in the central part of the occupied territories, in protest at the Israeli regime's demolition policy.

The protests broke out after a local Palestinian resident, Diaa Jaber, was notified that his home would be demolished soon by the Israeli authorities, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

The protesters blocked the main road in the city to express their rejection of the policy, under which dozens of their homes and structures are at risk of demolition.

They chanted slogans and raised banners reading ‘demolition of Arabs’ homes won’t go on’, and ‘no to the demolition policy’.

Witnesses said Israeli police forces confronted the participants in an attempt to disperse them.

In early September, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) offered a grim report, saying the Israeli regime has demolished close to 9,000 Palestinian-owned structures since 2009, rendering thousands of Palestinians homeless.

According to the report, the regime has laid waste to as many as 8,746 such buildings throughout the period. The demolitions have displaced some 13,000 Palestinians and inflicted losses on around 152,000 others, the UN report added.

In order to try to rationalize flattening of the Palestinian structures, the regime has been accusing their owners of lacking construction permit, obtaining which is next to impossible.

The Tel Aviv regime also regularly destroys the homes of Palestinians it blames for attacks on Israeli settlers, in an act of collective punishment condemned by human rights activists.

Thousands of Palestinians, in spite of the fact that they had done nothing wrong and were not suspected of any wrongdoing, have been displaced due to the regime’s cruel policy.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 3,2022

footballstars.jpg

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among a handful of players hoping for a final hurrah in what is likely to be their last World Cup appearance. Besides those two, there's also Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suárez, Luka Modric, Dani Alves, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller.

Hanging on for the next World Cup in 2026 in North America might just be a step to far for these veterans.

CRISTIANO RONALDO (Portugal)

Perhaps ominously for Portugal's Group H rivals, the 37-year-old Ronaldo has endured a frustrating season so far at Manchester United and will be eager to show what he can do in Qatar. Ronaldo is already the all-time top-scorer in men's international soccer with 117 goals and has made a Portuguese record 191 appearances. The five-time five Ballon d'Or winner has scored goals wherever he has played, whether in his first stint at United, in a trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid or in helping Juventus win two Serie A titles before his return to the Premier League. However, his return has not gone as he would have liked so far this season. Ronaldo has been restricted to only one goal in nine Premier League appearances — most of those as a substitute.

LIONEL MESSI (Argentina)

So much of Argentina's hope is pinned on the little artist from Rosario. The 35-year-old Messi has eclipsed Ronaldo with seven Ballon d'Or titles, all but the last of those coming for his outstanding play while at Barcelona. Now with Qatari-backed Paris Saint-Germain, Messi missed out on the 30-man shortlist for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award. Messi, however, has regained his form this season. He came close to winning the World Cup in 2014 when Argentina reached the final, but so far his only major international title has been the 2021 Copa América.

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI (Poland)

The 34-year-old Lewandowski perhaps never got the credit he deserved in the shadow cast by Messi and Ronaldo. Lewandowski quietly kept scoring goals for Borussia Dortmund, then Bayern Munich, where he racked up 312 goals in 384 appearances before his recent switch to Barcelona. Lewandowski is Poland's undisputed leader, the team captain and record scorer with 76 goals in 134 appearances, including nine goals during qualifying for the World Cup. Lewandowski has yet to score at a World Cup. In his only previous World Cup tournament in 2018, Poland was eliminated from the group stage.

LUIS SUÁREZ (Uruguay)

Uruguay's all-time leading scorer with 134 goals, the 35-year-old Suárez is set to play at his fourth World Cup tournament. It will be his first while playing back with boyhood club Nacional in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo after a storied career that wasn't without controversy at Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. Suárez was sent home from the 2014 World Cup for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini on the shoulder during a group game. Suárez helped Atlético win the Spanish league title in his first season with the club in 2021, staying another season before he returned to Nacional. He dueled with Ronaldo when they were playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively, and the old rivals are scheduled to meet again when Uruguay plays Portugal at Lusail Stadium on Nov. 28.

LUKA MODRIC (Croatia)

The 37-year-old Modric is one of those players who seems to be getting better with age. Now in his 10th season with Real Madrid, Modric played a key role in a decade of success for the Spanish club, winning five Champions League titles and three league titles in that time. He also won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 in the first occasion since 2007 that it wasn't won by Messi or Ronaldo. For Croatia, he's just as important — the all-seeing controller in midfield, the driving force that helped the team reach the World Cup final in 2018. Although Croatia lost to France in that final four years ago, Modric was still awarded the Golden Ball for the best player at the tournament. This will be his fifth World Cup tournament.

DANI ALVES (Brazil)

One of the best attacking right backs ever to play the game, the 39-year-old Alves is determined to finish his international career on a high, particularly after missing the last World Cup because of a knee injury. Alves has only played in two World Cups, in 2010 and 2014. He came to prominence with lightning runs up and down the right side of the field in a successful spell at Sevilla before moving to Barcelona in 2008. He spent eight trophy-laden years at the Catalan club before spells at Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, then São Paulo, before a return to Barcelona last year. He joined Mexican club Pumas this year.

MANUEL NEUER (Germany)

The 36-year-old Neuer is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers to have emerged from Germany, a country that has been spoiled with talent over the years with the likes of Oliver Kahn, Jens Lehman, Harald Schumacher and Sepp Maier. Despite the strength of rivals like Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen or Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp, Neuer has maintained his No. 1 status since claiming the spot at the 2010 World Cup. The Bayern Munich captain was voted goalkeeper of the tournament when Germany won in 2014. This year's tournament will be his fourth World Cup.

THOMAS MÜLLER (Germany)

The 33-year-old Müller scored five goals at the 2010 World Cup and has been an almost ever-present for Germany and Bayern Munich since. He was briefly dropped by Joachim Löw in 2019 in the then-Germany coach's ultimately unsuccessful shakeup of the team after its poor World Cup showing in 2018 as defending champion, but Müller was recalled for last year's European Championship and has established himself as a leader. When not scoring goals in typical Müller fashion — he has always had an uncanny knack for being in the right place at the right time — Müller can be seen encouraging his teammates and passing on tips and advice to younger players. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 3,2022

gujarat1.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 3: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the Gujarat assembly election schedule on Thursday, weeks after it announced polls to the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh House will be held on November 12.

The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and and 5, while the counting of votes will be conducted on December 8.

The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

Key points

> In Gujarat, as per the electoral roll published on October 10, over 4.9 crore electors are registered, out of which 4.04 lakh are PwD electors; over 9.8 lakh 80-plus senior citizens and 4.61 lakh first-time voters.

> Now, youngsters get four chances in a year to enrol as a voter instead of a single qualifying date.

> For enhanced voting experience, 1,274 polling stations will be completely managed by women polling and security staff. For the first time, to motivate young voters, 33 polling stations will be set up and managed by the youngest available polling staff.

> ECI's special emphasis on the participation of the third-gender voters in the election process. Special camps organised in each district to facilitate enrolment. In Gujarat, the number of registered third-gender voters in 2022 doubled in comparison to 2017.

> In 2017, the elections for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat were announced on different dates but the counting took place together on December 18.

> Floods in Gujarat had led the panel to hold polls in the state after the Himachal Pradesh poll schedule was announced.

> Citing the convention followed in 2017, the election commission had not announced the Gujarat election schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh poll dates last month.

> In Himachal Pradesh, the voting will be held in a single phase on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

> Opposition parties questioned the rationale behind ECI’s move of not announcing elections in Gujarat along with Himachal Pradesh on October 15. They alleged it was done to help the ruling BJP announce more pre-election sops.

> Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said no rules were violated in not announcing poll dates for Gujarat along with Himachal. “There is a gap of 40 days between the end of the assemblies of the two states [Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat]. According to the rules, it should be at least 30 days so that one result does not impact the other,” Kumar said at the media briefing to announce the elections for Himachal. The BJP is in power in both states.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 11,2022

Moodabidri, Nov 11: The police have arrested an elderly man in connection with the suicide of a Pre University student of a prestigious private college in Moodabidri.

The victim, 17-year-old, originally from Bailur, lived with her aunt at Howdal on the outskirts of the town. She was found hanging on Wednesday, November 9.

The accused has been identified as Shridhar Puranik, a resident of Kotebagilu and a retired staff of the college where the victim studied. 

It is alleged that the girl took her life due to the sexual harassment meted out by the accused. The girl, in her death note, wrote that the motive for her extreme step was sexual harassment by Puranik.

It is alleged that the sexual harassment took place, on Tuesday, November 8, in the car of the accused. 

The girl was unwell and asked to be sent home. As the guardians were busy, they asked the accused for help. Puranik who brought her home in his car allegedly sexually harassed her on the way.

As the deceased girl is minor and Dalit, the accused faces POCSO and atrocity case. He was produced in court and the court remanded him to judicial custody.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.