  2. 16-yr-old Palestinian boy shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank refugee camp

16-yr-old Palestinian boy shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank refugee camp

January 5, 2023

Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian teenager during a raid on a refugee camp in the northern West Bank, amid rising tensions across the occupied territories.

The victim — identified as 16-year old Amer Abu Zaytoun — was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers after they stormed the Balata refugee camp, located near the city of Nablus early on Thursday, according to Palestine Alyoum news website.  

The Palestinian Red Crescent also said a Palestinian youth has been injured during clashes that broke out near the camp, adding that his condition is critical.

Palestinian Shehab news agency also reported that Israeli drones were firing at Palestinian youths near the Balata camp as the regime’s military forces continued their attacks.

Israeli soldiers also prevented ambulances from entering the refugee camp, the report said, as an armed conflict between Palestinian youths and Israeli soldiers is ongoing in east of Nablus.

The latest developments come only two days after Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager during a raid on Dheisheh refugee camp, located just south of Bethlehem.

Israeli forces launch raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

Since the start of 2022, Israeli troops have killed more than 210 Palestinians, including more than 50 children, in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds as well as the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to the United Nations, the number of Palestinians killed by Israel in the occupied West Bank in 2022 was the highest in 16 years.

Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.

January 2,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 2: Deputy Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader has approached the police seeking an inquiry into fake calls he received in the name of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s PA on Monday.

In a complaint to the CEN police, Khader recollected receiving two missed calls while attending a programme.

The Truecaller app showed the number was saved in the name of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

On realising it was a fake call, he urged police to track the fake phone call and unearth motives behind the act.

A legal action should also be initiated, he added.

January 3,2023

Actor, choreographer and reality show contestant Gayathri Raghuram, who also was a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took to Twitter Tuesday and announced that she was quitting the party as there was no safety for women under the Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai.

Raghuram, who had been at loggerheads with the party leadership for over a period of time, once served as the head of the party’s arts and cultural wing. She was suspended from the party last November for six months for bringing disrepute to the party.

“I have taken the decision with heavy heart to resign from TNBJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights and respect for women. Under Annamalai leadership women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider (sic),” she tweeted.

In her Twitter thread, Gayathri alleged that no one cares about true ‘karyakartas’ and the only goal of Annamalai is to chase away true karyakartas. Wishing the best for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and calling them as her ‘vishwaguru’ and ‘chanakya guru’, Gayathri added that she has taken the ‘hasty decision’ due to Annamalai.

She further accused the state president as a “cheap tactic liar” and an ‘adharmic leader.”

Thanking all her fellow party workers with whom she has worked for eight years, she said that hurting others is not Hindu dharma.

“I cannot continue under Annamalai leadership. Cannot expect social justice. Women stay safe don’t trust someone will save you. No one is going to come. You are on your own. Never stay where you are not respected,” (sic) she tweeted.

Further, Gayathri said she was ready to file a police complaint against Annamalai and submit all the videos and audio clips against the BJP leader.

Annamalai had served as superintendent of police of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts before befriending BJP leaders and then formally joining the party. 

January 1,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 1: Mangaluru International Airport will carry out major rehabilitation/recarpeting work on its runway 06/24 for a little over four-month period starting from January 27, 2023. The work will take place from 9.30am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday on all days except Sunday and national holidays until May 31, 2023. Airlines will be operating their schedules prior to 9.30am and after 6pm in the above-mentioned period.

The 2450m long and 45-metre-wide concrete runway 06/24 was opened for traffic in May 2006, making MIA the first airport in Karnataka not only to have two runways, also the first airport to have a rigid pavement or concrete runway. This rigid pavement runway has since then undergone periodic maintenance. The scheduled rehabilitation/recarpeting will see MIA asphalt or blacktop the runway to standards specified by the regulator.

The runway will be recarpeted to improve its micro and macro texture, and other allied repairs conceptualized over the years. The recarpeting work also includes installation of the runway centerline lights which will aid the aircraft operations at night and in low visibility conditions and improvements to RESA. This will enhance the safety as suggested by the committee of inquiry that probed crash of IX 1344 at Kozhikode.

Mangaluru International Airport has discussed the recarpeting project with the airline and stakeholders concerned, prior to obtaining regulatory approvals. It is pertinent to note that MIA has worked along with the airline partners to ensure that, whilst the flight timings are altered to accommodate the all-important runway recarpeting work, there will be no cancellation of flight to any destination – both international and domestic.

With the commitment to provide the best-in-class travel experience, Mangaluru International Airport continues to uphold the highest standards of engineering and safety measures throughout the duration of the runway recarpeting process. Mangaluru International Airport is also striving for an unsurpassed excellence by creating a safe, secure, and efficient air hub in this coastal city of Mangaluru.

