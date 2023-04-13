  1. Home
  2. 5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off Oman coast

5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off Oman coast

News Network
April 13, 2023

A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.8 was recorded off the Arabian Sea coast of Oman on Thursday morning, UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported. The epicentre of the tremor was around 500km from the port city of Sur in Oman at a depth of 10 km below the seabed, it added.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimates the quake at 5.4 magnitude in the Owen Fracture Zone region.

According to the NCM, UAE was not impacted by the quake and temblor was not felt by residents in the country. The Met department recorded the quake at 7.24am off the Arabian Sea.

Seismology experts had earlier said that UAE residents have no reason to worry about earthquakes. Khalifa Al Ebri, director of Department of Seismology, NCM, said: "The UAE has low to moderate seismicity; hence we are safe. We are not on the active seismic belt.

"We have frequent tremors ranging from two to three in a year. People do not feel most of these tremors and they are just detected by the sensors. All these tremors do not affect the buildings or the infrastructure (in the country)."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 5,2023

sudeep.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 5: A police complaint was lodged after Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep received letters threatening to release his private video, police sources said on Wednesday.

The Puttenahalli police in Bengaluru have registered a case under IPC Sections 506 and 504 and launched an investigation for nabbing the culprits. The police are also mulling handing over the case to higher investigation authorities.

According to police, the letters were received by the actor's manager Jack Manju. They were replete with foul language against Sudeep and a threat to share his private video on social media.

Sources close to Sudeep called it a conspiracy to dent the image and damage the dignity of the actor.

Kichcha Sudeep is likely to announce his support to the BJP in Karnataka ahead of polls.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to make this announcement in a press conference on Wednesday. The BJP is also eager to utilise his services as a star campaigner.

Sudeep has a massive fan following in Karnataka. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 10,2023

riyaz.jpg

Udupi, Apr 10: An Indian expatriate worker from Udupi district lost his life days after he met with a ghastly road mishap in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Riyaz, who hailed from Majoor Kombagudde near Kapu in Udupi district. He is survived by his wife and parents.

Riyaz was undergoing treatment after suffering critical injuries in a road mishap on March 25 in Saudi Arabia’s industrial city of Jubail. However he breathed his last on Sunday, April 9. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 13,2023

A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.8 was recorded off the Arabian Sea coast of Oman on Thursday morning, UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported. The epicentre of the tremor was around 500km from the port city of Sur in Oman at a depth of 10 km below the seabed, it added.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimates the quake at 5.4 magnitude in the Owen Fracture Zone region.

According to the NCM, UAE was not impacted by the quake and temblor was not felt by residents in the country. The Met department recorded the quake at 7.24am off the Arabian Sea.

Seismology experts had earlier said that UAE residents have no reason to worry about earthquakes. Khalifa Al Ebri, director of Department of Seismology, NCM, said: "The UAE has low to moderate seismicity; hence we are safe. We are not on the active seismic belt.

"We have frequent tremors ranging from two to three in a year. People do not feel most of these tremors and they are just detected by the sensors. All these tremors do not affect the buildings or the infrastructure (in the country)."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.