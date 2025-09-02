Belgium vows to recognize State of Palestine, impose sanctions on Israel

Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot has announced that the Western European country will recognize the State of Palestine at the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) later this month and impose sanctions on Israel.

“Palestine will be recognized by Belgium at the UN session! And firm sanctions will be imposed against Israel,” Prevot, who is also the deputy prime minister, wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

Prevot added that Belgium will impose a round of 12 “firm” sanctions against Israel, including a ban on the import of products from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and “a review of public procurement policies with Israeli companies.”

He noted that the move is “in light of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Palestine, particularly in Gaza.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed Belgium’s decision to recognize Palestinian statehood in the upcoming UN meeting.

In a statement on X, the ministry said it considered the move “to be in line with international law and United Nations resolutions,” protective of the state of Palestine, and “supportive of achieving peace.”

It called on other countries to “quickly” follow suit, “to intensify practical efforts to stop the crimes of genocide, displacement, starvation, and annexation, and to open a real political path to resolve the conflict.”

Australia, Canada, France, and Britain have announced plans to recognize Palestine during the UN General Assembly meetings later this month, joining nearly 150 countries that already have.

The United States said on Friday it would bar Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas from traveling to New York for the UN General Assembly.