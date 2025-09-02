  1. Home
  Belgium vows to recognize State of Palestine, impose sanctions on Israel

Agencies
September 2, 2025

Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot has announced that the Western European country will recognize the State of Palestine at the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) later this month and impose sanctions on Israel.

“Palestine will be recognized by Belgium at the UN session! And firm sanctions will be imposed against Israel,” Prevot, who is also the deputy prime minister, wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

Prevot added that Belgium will impose a round of 12 “firm” sanctions against Israel, including a ban on the import of products from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and “a review of public procurement policies with Israeli companies.”

He noted that the move is “in light of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Palestine, particularly in Gaza.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed Belgium’s decision to recognize Palestinian statehood in the upcoming UN meeting.

In a statement on X, the ministry said it considered the move “to be in line with international law and United Nations resolutions,” protective of the state of Palestine, and “supportive of achieving peace.”

It called on other countries to “quickly” follow suit, “to intensify practical efforts to stop the crimes of genocide, displacement, starvation, and annexation, and to open a real political path to resolve the conflict.”

Australia, Canada, France, and Britain have announced plans to recognize Palestine during the UN General Assembly meetings later this month, joining nearly 150 countries that already have.

The United States said on Friday it would bar Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas from traveling to New York for the UN General Assembly.

August 30,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 30: An unsuspecting investor in Dakshina Kannada has lost a staggering ₹24.9 lakh after falling victim to a fake online share trading app. Police have urged the public to remain alert against such scams.

According to a complaint lodged with the CEN Police, the victim, C. Subrahmanya from Bantwal taluk, received a call on July 20 from an unknown person who claimed to represent the stock trading platform Fivepaisa.

He was then tricked into downloading a fraudulent app called Fivepaisamax through a link sent by the caller. Initially asked to invest ₹5,000, Subrahmanya deposited ₹40,000 and managed to withdraw only ₹1,000. Convinced by further promises of profit, he continued investing larger sums.

In multiple transactions, he transferred a total of ₹24.9 lakh to the fraudsters’ accounts. When he attempted to withdraw his remaining funds, the app blocked him, and he realised he had been duped.

Police have registered a case under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, and Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials have cautioned citizens to avoid downloading investment apps from unverified links and to rely only on official platforms.

News Network
August 27,2025

Mangaluru: An elderly man has allegedly lost ₹34.1 lakh after falling victim to an elaborate online investment scam. The case was registered at the CEN Crime Police Station, who have now issued a warning to the public against such fraudulent schemes.

According to the 73-year-old victim, he received a WhatsApp message on July 25 from an unknown person claiming to represent an investment platform called Block Trade. The scammer lured him with promises of high returns through IPO investments and sent a link to download an app. The app displayed fake investment options, creating the illusion of genuine trading activity.

Later, another scammer — a woman identifying herself as Laxmipriya Panda — added the victim to a WhatsApp group named Trustline. Members of the group persuaded him to invest further through another app called UC Trade, again offering lucrative returns.

Between July 28 and August 21, the man transferred a total of ₹34.1 lakh from his and his daughter’s bank accounts to multiple bank accounts shared by the fraudsters via RTGS, NEFT, IMPS, and UPI. When he later tried to withdraw the money, the apps blocked the process and the scammers demanded additional payments, threatening that he would otherwise lose his investments.

Realizing he had been cheated, the victim discussed the matter with his daughter and lodged a police complaint.

Police Advisory

•    Do not trust unsolicited WhatsApp messages or groups promising high returns.
•    Never download apps from unknown links. Use only verified apps from official app stores.
•    Cross-check investment platforms with SEBI or trusted financial institutions.
•    Discuss large financial decisions with family before transferring money.
•    Report suspicious activity immediately to the Cybercrime helpline 1930 or local police.

The police have urged citizens, especially senior citizens, to remain cautious and not fall prey to “get rich quick” investment schemes circulating online.

