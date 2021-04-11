  1. Home
Children not allowed at Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan 2021

News Network
April 12, 2021

Riyadh, Apr 11:  The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has revealed the updated mechanism and regulations for the issuance of permit to perform Umrah as well as to perform prayer at Grand Mosque in Makkah and visit the Rawdah Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the regulations, only vaccinated pilgrims and worshipers will be allowed to perform the rituals. Children will not be allowed to accompany the pilgrims and worshipers at the Two Holy Mosques. The Isha prayer permit will include performance of taraweeh (special prayers during Ramadan) prayers as well.

The ministry said that the permits will be issued for immunized persons as shown in the Tawakkalna application, and these include three categories: those immunized by taking two doses of the vaccine; those who have spent 14 days after getting their first dose of the vaccine; and those who have recovered from coronavirus.

The Ministry has set seven time periods for the performance of Umrah, and it will update the capacity around the clock according to the available and canceled reservations.

The ministry emphasized that unauthorized vehicles are not allowed to enter the Central Haram Area in Makkah. Vehicles will have to enter Makkah through various checkpoints only in the appropriate time as mentioned in the permit.

The ministry also highlighted the importance of pre-purchase of transport tickets electronically through the Eatmarna application in order to avoid the delay in transport centers.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the capacity of the Grand Mosque will be raised in order to accommodate 50,000 vaccinated Umrah pilgrims and 100,000 worshipers.

The pilgrims and worshipers will be allowed to enter the Grand Mosques strictly in compliance with the precautionary measures and preventive protocols to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Showing the permits and verifying their validity will be through the Tawakkalna application directly from the account of the permit holder in the application.

The ministry urged all the faithful to get permits issued only through the approved Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications and warned against relying on fake websites and campaigns.

Recently, the Ministry of Interior warned that hefty fines would be slapped on those who enter Makkah to perform Umrah or prayer at the Grand Mosque without a valid permit during the month of Ramadan.

“Anyone who is caught while entering Makkah to perform Umrah without a permit will face a fine of SR10,000 while anyone who enters Makkah to perform prayer at the Grand Mosque without a permit will have to pay a fine of SR1,000,” an official source at the ministry said.

According to the source, the new regulation will be in force until the end of the pandemic and till the return to normal public life. The ministry source called upon citizens and expatriates to abide by the directives to obtain a permit for the performance of Umrah and prayer at the Grand Mosque through the Eatmarna application.

“The security personnel will carry out their duties along all roads, security check posts, as well as at the sites and corridors leading to the central area around the Grand Mosque to prevent any attempt to violate the regulations issued in this regard,” the source added.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 28,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 28: Customs at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) arrested a married couple on charges of gold smuggling and seized gold worth Rs 39.5 lakh from their possession.

The couple had arrived from Dubai in an Air India flight. The woman, in connivance with her husband, tried to smuggle gold in powder form, that was mixed with solid gum, by concealing it in her specially designed inner garment.

Customs at MIA have been monitoring gold being smuggled in various forms by carriers, especially passengers arriving from Dubai. They arrested the couple and seized 851 gm gold valued at Rs 39.5 lakh, on Saturday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials intercepted Fousiya Missiriya Moideen Kunhi,33, who was travelling along with her husband Moideen Kunhi Cheroor,44.

The accused hail from Cheroor in Kasaragod in Kerala, and had arrived from Dubai with their four children, said officials, adding that the case is being investigated.

The operation was led by Avinash Kiran Rongali, deputy commissioner, who was assisted by superintendent rank officers.
 

Govardhan
 - 
Tuesday, 30 Mar 2021

Davanagere is a class A city but there is no airport The government has provided airport facilities to small cities but the airport is essential for the development of thiscity

News Network
April 2,2021

forestfire.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 2: A massive forest fire has broken out on the campus of Bangalore University located on Mysuru Road in Bengaluru. 

The fire broke out on Friday morning in the shrubbery located near Pariksha Bhavan on the campus, which is 100 metres away from the administrative block. 

Two engines have been sent to the spot to help douse the blaze. An official from the Bengaluru fire department said at 1 pm that fire fighting operations have been going on for two hours. No injuries have been reported so far. Visuals from the spot showed a large patch of dry grass on fire, with officials trying to douse it.

Grass fire and the dry weather and higher temperatures in Bengaluru may have accelerated the fire. Such fires are common in Bengaluru and officials say the fire may have been sparked by a cigarette butt that may have been disposed of at the spot. 

An employee working at the University said that the campus has many eucalyptus trees, which create a lot of dry leaves in the summer, which are susceptible to catching fire. 

The lack of shade also adds to the factors that help the fire spread, the University said, adding that if such incidents need to be stopped, the eucalyptus trees need to be replaced and other trees need to be planted in their place. 

Last year too, a forest fire had broken out at the University's Jnanabharati campus in March 2020, and at that time too, some dried eucalyptus leaves that had piled up at the spot had caught fire.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 31,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 31: A 21-year-old girl lost her life in a road accident when she was crossing the road at Marakada Junction in the city. 

The deceased has been identified as Pavitra, a college student. She was a resident of Jyotinagara.

The speeding bus bearing the name ‘Navadurga’, which was plying from Kinnigoli to Mangaluru knocked the girl down. She was crushed to death under the wheels of the bus 

A case has been registered at Mangaluru North traffic police station.

