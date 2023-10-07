  1. Home
  Children, women among 200 killed, over 1600 wounded as Israeli warplanes bombard Gaza

Children, women among 200 killed, over 1600 wounded as Israeli warplanes bombard Gaza

October 7, 2023

Israel’s military has launched massive air strikes on Gaza amidst a barrage of more than 2,000 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip that killed at around 40 Israelis and wounded hundreds.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said that at least 198 people have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in the territory in Israel’s retaliation after a wide-ranging Hamas assault into Israel.

The toll came as Israel has carried out a number of airstrikes in Gaza and has clashed with gunmen at the border fence around the coastal territory.

“Dozens of IDF fighter jets are currently striking a number of targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli military said.

Hundreds of residents fled their homes in eastern Gaza to move away from the border with Israel.

Men, women and children were seen carrying blankets and food as they fled, mostly in the northeastern part of the territory.

The latest escalation comes against a backdrop of surging violence between Israel and Palestinian fighters in the West Bank, which is part of territory illegally occupied by Israel, and the blockaded Gaza Strip.

It also comes at a time of political upheaval in Israel, which has been riven by deep divisions over moves to overhaul the judiciary, and as Washington works to strike a deal that would normalise ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

October 6,2023

Gangavati, Oct 6: The Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vandagodi on Thursday suspended two police officials and a head constable in connection with the tussle between people from Hindu and Muslim communities during a procession for immersion of Ganesha idol in Karnataka's Gangavati.

Gangavati city police station inspector Adiveppa Gudigoppa, sub-inspector Kamanna and head constable Mariyappa were suspended over "dereliction of duty".

Few people had broken a pumpkin and performed puja by igniting fire in front of a mosque at Gandhi Circle during the procession on October 3.

Police had put out the fire and ensured that the procession moved forward.

In another incident last week, members of Hindu Mahamandali performed ‘mangalarathi’ in front of the entrance of the mosque during a similar procession for immersion of Ganesha idol. They claimed that the mosque was once the Gangadhareshwara temple.

The members of the Muslim community took objection to Tuesday’s incident that also led to a tense situation, and demanded that those responsible be arrested.

October 3,2023

New Delhi, Oct 3: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday demanded the state government start conducting the caste survey right away, saying though some parties are against it, this is the only way to justice for the OBCs.

"The news of the caste census data conducted by the Bihar government being made public is in the news today and intense discussions are going on it. Some parties are definitely uncomfortable with this, but for BSP this is the first step in the long struggle for the constitutional rights of OBCs," Mayawati said in her post on X.

She said BSP is happy that the country's politics is taking a new turn in favour of the neglected 'Bahujan Samaj', as a consequence of which even the most extreme 'anti-caste' and 'anti-Mandal' sects have become worried for their future.

The BSP leader said although the UP government should now start a caste census or survey immediately in line with sentiment of the public, 'the right solution will be found only when the central government conducts the caste census at the national level and gives them their due rights.' 

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar had on Monday released findings of its much-awaited caste survey months ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections, which revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute 63 per cent of the state's total population.

According to the data, Bihar's total population stood at a little over 13.07 crore, out of which the Extremely Backward Classes at 36 per cent were the largest social segment followed by the Other Backward Classes at 27.13 per cent.

September 23,2023

Gadag, Sept 23: Shirahatti taluk's Ranatur Gram Panchayat Development Officer Sanjay Chavdala who has been suspended for dereliction of duty filed a cheating complaint with the Mundaragi Police Station on September 18 against Abhinava Halaveerappa Swamiji.

In his complaint, Sanjay who hails from Hebbal in Shirahatti taluk stated that he was engaged in social service in the name of Arundhati Foundation. He befriended Halashri Swamiji who projected himself as an influential person in the BJP circle.

"I requested the pontiff to get a BJP ticket to contest from Shirahatti Reserved Assembly Constituency. I had paid Rs one crore in three installments to the seer", he stated.

As there are no documents to substantiate his allegations, the police booked a non-cognizable offence case. Sanjay has been directed to furnish the proper documents.

Superintendent of Police B S Nemagouda said Sanjay has given a written complaint alleging that Hirehadagali's Halashri Swamiji had taken Rs one crore promising him of getting a ticket to contest from Shirahatti Reserved Constituency.

He has been issued a notice to furnish the documents to substantiate his allegations. An FIR will be registered if the documents are furnished and a probe will be conducted, he explained.

