  Emirates suspends all India-UAE passenger flights until further notice

Emirates suspends all India-UAE passenger flights until further notice

News Network
July 2, 2021

Dubai, July 2: Emirates has suspended all passenger flights from India effective until further notice, a travel update on the airline's website said on Friday.

Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE, the statement added.

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published Covid19 guidelines are exempt and may be accepted to travel.

On Thursday (July 1), UAE prohibited its citizens from travelling to the countries the UAE has banned entry from recently as a Covid precautionary measure.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) have announced that the UAE citizens are prohibited from travelling to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, and Nigeria.

Earlier in June, Etihad Airways had announced the extension of flight suspensions from five countries until July 21.

The national carrier said restrictions on passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka have been extended till July 21.
 

News Network
June 19,2021

iranians.jpg

Tehran, June 19: Principlist politician and jurist Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi has won Iran’s 2021 presidential election by a landslide, according to preliminary results by the Interior Ministry.

Iranian Deputy Interior Minister Jamal Orf said 28.6 million Iranians participated in the election, and with around 90% of the votes counted, Raeisi garnered over 17.8 million votes, followed by Mohsen Rezaei who secured 3.3 million.

Nasser Hemmati garnered 2.4 million votes, and Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi won almost one million votes.

Orf said he was not offering precise figures because vote counting was still ongoing and said he was merely providing preliminary updates.

Raeisi has been the chief of Iran’s Judiciary since 2019. He is mainly associated with the Principlist camp, but he says he is contesting the June 18 presidential election as an independent candidate.

The Muslim cleric has formerly held several other posts in Iran’s judicial branch since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Raeisi is associated with the Principlist camp, but he introduced himself as an independent when he announced his presidential bid last month.

He was campaigning with the slogan “Popular Administration, Strong Iran” on a platforming of uprooting corruption in the executive branch, fighting poverty, creating jobs, containing inflation and rising housing prices.

Three candidates in Iran’s 2021 presidential election have been quick to offer congratulations to Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on his sweeping victory in the four-man race.

In separate messages issued prior to the release of the preliminary results on Saturday, Seyyed Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, Nasser Hemmati, and Mohsen Rezaei conceded defeat and wished fellow candidate Raeisi success in his four-year term.

Details awaited.

News Network
June 21,2021

Bengaluru, June 21: Hotels have begun services, gyms have reopened and public transport buses and Metro have resumed operations with riders on Monday as the state government's guidelines further relaxing Covid-19 curbs in 17 districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru city have come into effect.

The new guidelines popularly called "Unlock 2" have come into effect from 6 AM and will be in force up to 5 AM on July 5.

In the 17 districts, where the Covid-19 positivity rate is below 5 per cent shops will be open from 6 AM to 5 PM beginning Monday and public transport including bus and metro began operations with 50 per cent capacity.

Though resumption of bus operations comes as a relief to office goers and others who depend on them for commuting, them plying in lesser numbers and with 50 per cent capacity is causing chaos at bus stands in several places in Bengaluru, with a high number of people wanting to avail services.

Similar reports are received from across the state.

While the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC) has said it is deploying 3,000 bues initially for local and inter-district long route bus operations, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had said it will ply 2,000 buses.

According to BMTC officials, till 8 AM, a total of 796 buses are being operated.

Hotels, clubs and restaurants without air conditioning have now been reopened for service until 5 PM with 50 per cent seating, however, liquor will not be permitted.

Gyms also began functioning at half capacity and parks will be open from 5 AM to 6 PM for walking and jogging.

Functioning of lodges and resorts with bookings up to 50 per cent, outdoor sports activities without spectators, outdoor film shooting are among the other things that are permitted from Monday.

However, there will be a curfew in place between 7 PM and 5 AM on weekdays and during weekends curfew will be in place from 7 PM on Friday to 5 AM on Monday throughout the state.

Among those that continue to remain shut are swimming pools, places of worship, political events, educational institutions, shopping malls, pubs and amusement parks.

Steady increase has been seen in traffic movement in the city, with all government and private offices being permitted to function with 50 per cent of their staff strength and offices dealing with essential and emergency services are permitted to function as per their requirement.

These relaxations are applicable in Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Dharwad, Raichur, Bagalkot , Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar.

In rest of the districts that have a positivity rate of more than 5 per cent, the existing relaxation which was in place from June 11, will apply, allowing essential shops to be open from 6 AM to 2 PM, and movement of people till 7 PM.

Mysuru, where the positivity rate is high, will remain under a strict lockdown until July 5.

News Network
June 22,2021

Lucknow, June 22: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after allegedly being raped by a man in a village in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The accused, who was later nabbed by the villagers, tried to escape from police custody while being taken to court but was overpowered after being shot in the leg, police said.

The toddler was sleeping in an open courtyard on Monday night when the accused (30) picked her up and raped her at a deserted school building nearby, ASP (Rural) Ashok Kumar told reporters.

When the parents did not find their girl early morning on Tuesday, a search began and she was found profusely bleeding. The accused, who was also with the victim, was caught by the villagers and handed over to the police, the ASP said.

The girl was admitted to hospital where she succumbed to injuries later in the day, he said.

A case under charges of murder and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged against the accused.

While being taken to court in the afternoon for remand, the 30-year-old attacked the police team and tried to escape from the spot, SHO of the area police station Sanjay Singh said.

Police fired in the air but the accused did not stop and got shot in the leg, the SHO said, adding that he was arrested and sent to court for remand following a medical examination.

The ASP said charges under the National Security Act will also be invoked against the accused.

The girl's father said he frantically searched for his missing daughter along with other villagers only to find her in such a bad state in the nearby school. 

Comments

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Wednesday, 23 Jun 2021

1- YEAR-GIRL-RAPED, MURDERED, IN UP, 30, YEAR OLD MAN ARRESTED, INDIA TODAY, THE YEAR 2021
Yogi, CM, of UP, Modi, PM of India and Amit Shah, Home Minister of India, all the members of the BJP, shame on all of you for allowing the barbaric crime In India. India still in the year 2021, practice and promote the Colonial Law. India to consider following the certain law of China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia to maintain a law-based Liberal Democracy. The death penalty law is respected in China, Russia and Saudi- Arabia but India has a soft heart for the cold-blooded murderers similar to the alleged accused in the referenced case. India and China are the most populous countries. China would never allow the alleged accused of rape-murder to abuse the Court Process for fifty years. Saudi-Arabia would proceed on the Fast-Track- Criminal Trial and Russia would never allow the alleged accused to use the Courts as the circus.
This kind of crime provides irrefutable evidence to the rest of the world that India is a barbaric regime under the guise of Democracy which is fraudare. India is an old country with several of the old religion and the Indian Government must respect each religion equally. This type of barbaric crime in India must be handled by a specialised skilled court. Modi, Yogi and Shah lack the moral to rule.
Respectfully submitted in the interest of the Humanity and Justice
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

