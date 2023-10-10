  1. Home
  2. Expats in Saudi Arabia can’t hire domestic workers from their own countries

Expats in Saudi Arabia can’t hire domestic workers from their own countries

News Network
October 10, 2023

saudi.jpg

Riyadh, Oct 10: Expatriates in Saudi Arabia will not be allowed to recruit domestic workers from their own nationalities.

According to the Musaned platform for domestic labor services, under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), the recruitment regulations prohibit expatriates from applying for a visa to recruit domestic workers, who belong to the same nationality of their own.

Musaned said this while replying to a query made through its X platform. The platform said that it is possible for the expatriate to recruit house workers from another nationality. It urged expatriates to go through the rules and regulations for recruitment and the financial capacity required to obtain visas through visiting the link: https:// musaned.com.sa/terms/faq_reg.

It is noteworthy that the minimum salary for an expatriate employee is SR10000 for issuing a recruitment visa for the first time, with proof of financial ability by submitting a bank document worth SR100000. In the event of issuing a second visa, the minimum salary for a resident employee must be SR20000 and proof of financial ability by submitting a bank balance sheet amounting to SR200000.

Expatriates and the like shall prove financial ability with a certificate issued by the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) with regard to the monthly wage statement, provided that it does not exceed 60 days from the date of submitting the application for visa.

The ministry has established the Musaned platform as its official website for household services and home employment programs, and it provides multiple services to improve and facilitate the recruitment journey. The program monitors and improves the domestic workers sector.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 6,2023

Gangavati, Oct 6: The Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vandagodi on Thursday suspended two police officials and a head constable in connection with the tussle between people from Hindu and Muslim communities during a procession for immersion of Ganesha idol in Karnataka's Gangavati.

Gangavati city police station inspector Adiveppa Gudigoppa, sub-inspector Kamanna and head constable Mariyappa were suspended over "dereliction of duty".

Few people had broken a pumpkin and performed puja by igniting fire in front of a mosque at Gandhi Circle during the procession on October 3.

Police had put out the fire and ensured that the procession moved forward.

In another incident last week, members of Hindu Mahamandali performed ‘mangalarathi’ in front of the entrance of the mosque during a similar procession for immersion of Ganesha idol. They claimed that the mosque was once the Gangadhareshwara temple.

The members of the Muslim community took objection to Tuesday’s incident that also led to a tense situation, and demanded that those responsible be arrested.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 30,2023

SUV.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 30: A man died, while two co-passengers suffered injuries in an accident that took place at Hosabettu near Surathkal in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agarwal said the deceased Arjun was a car driver, while identifying those injured as Mohammed Fizan and Aniridh Nair.

The mishap occurred when the SUV driven by Arjun rammed at the tipper lorry that was parked on NH 66. The impact of the collision was such that the driver of the SUV died on the spot. The vehicle was completely damaged.

The Commissioner also said that Arjun had been driving the car in a reckless manner from Mangaluru towards Surathkal at around 3.30 am.

The Mangaluru North Traffic Police has registered a case under IPC Sections 279, 337, 338, 283, 304(A), and Section 184 of Motor Vehicle Act. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 26,2023

masjid.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 26: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly entering a mosque compound in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district and raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

The accused have been identified as Keerthan from Bilinele village in Puttur and Sachin from Kaikamba in Mangaluru, police sources said on Tuesday.

The accused who came in a motorbike, allegedly entered the premises of the mosque on Sunday night and raised the slogans. They left the place on seeing the religious head of the mosque who came out on hearing the noise.

The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the mosque. Further investigation is on, the sources said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.