  'Flames everywhere': Children among 55 dead as bestial Israel strikes Gaza school

'Flames everywhere': Children among 55 dead as bestial Israel strikes Gaza school

May 26, 2025
May 26, 2025

gazaschool.jpg

Gaza City, May 26: At least 54 Palestinians have been killed - most of them in a school building sheltering displaced families - during Israeli air strikes on Gaza overnight, hospital directors said. 

Fahmi Al-Jargawi School in Gaza City was housing hundreds of people from Beit Lahia, currently under intense Israeli military assault. At least 36 were reported to have been killed when the school was hit.

Separately, a strike on a house in Jabalia in northern Gaza killed 19 people, according to the director of al-Ahli hospital Dr Fadel el-Naim. The Israeli military has not yet commented on what was being targeted.

According to Gaza's Civil Defense agency, rescuers retrieved 20 bodies—many of them children—from the school, with numerous victims charred after fires tore through two classrooms that had been converted into shelters.

Local sources report the casualties included Mohammad al-Kasih, Hamas's northern Gaza police investigations chief, as well as his wife and children.

The Palestinian health ministry reported that just before the school attack, an Israeli airstrike struck a residential building on Thawra Street in Gaza City.

The airstrike hit both a residential building and adjacent tents housing displaced families. The force of the explosion caused debris from the destroyed home to collapse onto the nearby tents, leading to further casualties. According to reports, at least four people were killed in the attack. 

The twin strikes mark an intensification of Israel's military campaign, which has seen a significant escalation in northern Gaza over the past week.

An Israeli airstrike Friday struck the home of Gaza physician Dr. Alaa al-Najjar, killing nine of her ten children. The attack left her 11-year-old son wounded and her husband, Hamdi al-Najjar, in critical condition.

Israeli military forces systematically target civilian families, medical facilities, and healthcare personnel as part of its ongoing genocide in Gaza.

At least 53,939 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and another 122,797 individuals injured in the brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the besieged coastal territory.

May 26, 2025
May 26,2025

monsoonmangaluru.jpg

Mangaluru, May 26: Coastal Karnataka continues to be battered by relentless monsoon rains for the third consecutive day, bringing widespread disruption, landslides, and urban flooding across Dakshina Kannada. 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended the red alert for the coastal region for the next five days, as emergency teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed.

In Mangaluru, severe waterlogging has crippled traffic at major junctions such as Kottara, Malemar, and Mahaveera Circle, while minor flooding has inundated areas like Urva, Matadakani, Kudroli, and Kodialbail (West). Surrounding localities including Thokkottu, Goodinabali, Marakada, and Panambur are also submerged.

Reports of landslides in hilly terrains have prompted authorities to issue precautionary closures. Acting Deputy Commissioner Anand K ordered all Anganwadi centers to remain shut, citing public safety. Schools operating from unstable buildings are also being evacuated as a preventive measure.

Rainfall has surpassed 150 mm in multiple areas within a 24-hour period. Notably:

Bellare (Sullia): 200.5 mm

Sarapady (Bantwal): 190 mm

Belandur (Puttur): 190 mm

To manage the escalating situation, one NDRF team has been stationed in Puttur, while two SDRF teams are active in Mangaluru and Subrahmanya. Panchayat development officers have been directed to implement immediate relief measures, with rescue boats and JCBs on standby.

Elsewhere in Uttara Kannada, landslides have been reported near Kumta, and rising river levels around Belthangady have put low-lying areas at risk of flooding.

Amid public distress, authorities have sought urgent intervention from NHAI after ongoing highway construction allegedly led to water entering residential areas. Meanwhile, rough sea conditions have forced early-returning fishing boats back to New Mangalore Port.

With more rainfall expected in the next 48 hours, officials remain on high alert, urging citizens to stay indoors and follow weather advisories.

May 17, 2025
May 17,2025

mangaluru.jpg

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has achieved its highest-ever passenger traffic in the financial year 2024-25, handling 2.32 million passengers—surpassing its previous all-time high of 2.26 million recorded in FY 2017-18.

This marks a 15.34% year-on-year increase from FY 2023-24 (2.01 million passengers), with an additional 3.09 lakh passengers. Compared to the pre-COVID year of FY 2019-20 (1.87 million), this represents a robust 24.1% growth, underscoring MIA’s post-pandemic recovery and sustained expansion.
________________________________________

Passenger Growth: Domestic and International Segments

•    Domestic passengers:

FY 2024-25: 1.61 million
FY 2023-24: 1.40 million
Growth: 14.55%

•    International passengers:

FY 2024-25: 7.15 lakh
FY 2023-24: 6.10 lakh
Growth: 17.15%
________________________________________

Increase in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs)

MIA handled 16,816 total air traffic movements (ATMs) in FY 2024-25, an 11.26% increase from 15,113 ATMs in the previous year.

•    Domestic ATMs:

12,244 in FY 2024-25, up 8.94% from 11,239 in FY 2023-24

•    International ATMs:

4,286 in FY 2024-25, up 22.14% from 3,509 in the previous fiscal
________________________________________

Cargo Operations Continue to Expand

•    Domestic cargo:

3,864.1 metric tonnes handled in FY 2024-25, compared to 3,706.02 MT in FY 2023-24
(Domestic cargo operations began at the Integrated Cargo Terminal on May 1, 2023)

•    International cargo:

1,347.07 metric tonnes handled between July 2024 and March 2025
(Including 1,346.27 MT outbound and 0.79 MT inbound)
________________________________________

Strong Start to FY 2025-26

MIA began FY 2025-26 on a high note, managing 2,17,893 passengers in April 2025—the highest monthly total since October 31, 2020. This included 1,43,117 domestic and 74,776 international passengers, spread across 1,182 domestic and 392 international ATMs. 
The airport also set a new single-day passenger record on April 12, 2025, handling 8,103 passengers, surpassing the previous high of 8,086 recorded on February 22, 2025.
________________________________________

Outlook

With sustained growth across domestic and international sectors, increased air traffic movements, and expanded cargo handling, Mangaluru International Airport has firmly established itself as a key aviation hub in the region. FY 2024-25 stands as a milestone year, marking a full recovery and setting a strong foundation for future growth.

May 17, 2025
May 17,2025

military.jpg

Gaza Strip: In what is being described as one of the deadliest escalations yet, the Israeli military has launched a massive ground and air campaign under the name "Gideon's Chariots" — a biblical-sounding operation aimed at “conquering” Gaza and placing it under full Israeli control.

The operation, approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet on May 5, marks the first official declaration of Israel’s intent to seize and retain the entire Palestinian territory of Gaza — a move that is being widely condemned as open occupation.

In the past 24 hours, the Israeli army claimed to have made the “first moves” of this campaign, launching extensive bombardments and deploying ground forces to seize what it calls “strategic areas” of Gaza.

According to the Israeli statement, Operation Gideon’s Chariots is intended to fulfill all of Israel's war goals — including the release of hostages and the defeat of Hamas. But the brutality on the ground tells a different story.

In just three days, over 370 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. On Friday alone, at least 74 Palestinians, most of them women and children, were confirmed dead. The Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia reported receiving 30 bodies and dozens more injured, as Israeli bombs rained down on densely populated neighborhoods.

In one of the most harrowing nights, Israel reportedly dropped over 40 U.S.-made bunker buster bombs near the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, claiming to target underground resistance tunnels.

Eyewitnesses describe scenes of horror — bloodied children, overwhelmed hospitals, and entire families buried under rubble. Gaza’s northern regions have become apocalyptic wastelands, while the Israeli military openly speaks of pushing civilians southward, raising fears of a full-scale ethnic cleansing.

The latest wave of bloodshed comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the region, drawing sharp criticism over Washington’s continued support for Israel’s military campaign.

Since the October 7, 2023 outbreak of war, over 53,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza. While a brief ceasefire deal was brokered in January, it was quickly shattered, and Israel resumed its attacks on March 18, ignoring calls for a renewed truce.

Now, with “Gideon’s Chariots” in motion, the question looms large: Is this the final phase of Gaza’s destruction — or a turning point that will awaken the world’s conscience?

