'Flames everywhere': Children among 55 dead as bestial Israel strikes Gaza school

Gaza City, May 26: At least 54 Palestinians have been killed - most of them in a school building sheltering displaced families - during Israeli air strikes on Gaza overnight, hospital directors said.

Fahmi Al-Jargawi School in Gaza City was housing hundreds of people from Beit Lahia, currently under intense Israeli military assault. At least 36 were reported to have been killed when the school was hit.

Separately, a strike on a house in Jabalia in northern Gaza killed 19 people, according to the director of al-Ahli hospital Dr Fadel el-Naim. The Israeli military has not yet commented on what was being targeted.

According to Gaza's Civil Defense agency, rescuers retrieved 20 bodies—many of them children—from the school, with numerous victims charred after fires tore through two classrooms that had been converted into shelters.

Local sources report the casualties included Mohammad al-Kasih, Hamas's northern Gaza police investigations chief, as well as his wife and children.

The Palestinian health ministry reported that just before the school attack, an Israeli airstrike struck a residential building on Thawra Street in Gaza City.

The airstrike hit both a residential building and adjacent tents housing displaced families. The force of the explosion caused debris from the destroyed home to collapse onto the nearby tents, leading to further casualties. According to reports, at least four people were killed in the attack.

The twin strikes mark an intensification of Israel's military campaign, which has seen a significant escalation in northern Gaza over the past week.

An Israeli airstrike Friday struck the home of Gaza physician Dr. Alaa al-Najjar, killing nine of her ten children. The attack left her 11-year-old son wounded and her husband, Hamdi al-Najjar, in critical condition.

Israeli military forces systematically target civilian families, medical facilities, and healthcare personnel as part of its ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Wood stressed that he was proud of the work he oversaw, including "developing a pragmatic plan that could feed hungry people, address security concerns about diversion, and complement the work of longstanding NGOs in Gaza.”

But, he said, it had become “clear that it is not possible to implement this plan while also strictly adhering to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence, which I will not abandon.”

In a statement, the board of the foundation expressed its disappointment regarding Wood's departure; however, it pledged to remain undeterred in its attempts to connect with the entire population of Gaza in the upcoming weeks.

“Our trucks are loaded and ready to go,” it said, adding that the GHF would initiate direct aid distribution in Gaza from Monday, aiming to assist over one million Palestinians by the week's conclusion.

At least 53,939 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and another 122,797 individuals injured in the brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the besieged coastal territory.