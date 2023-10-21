  1. Home
Hamas was ‘well aware’ of consequences of attack on Israel; liberation comes with ‘sacrifices’: Khaled Mashal

October 21, 2023

London, Oct 21: Senior Hamas official Khaled Mashal has said the resistance movement was aware of the ramifications of its Oct. 7 attack on the bloodthirsty Israeli regime, and added that they were ready to sacrifice their lives in order to win liberation.

Speaking in a fractious interview with Al-Arabiya host Rasha Nabil, Mashal praised the ingenious Hamas attack and called it “legitimate resistance” to Israeli occupation.

Nabil challenged the former political leader of Hamas and questioned whether the group could call its “transgressions against Israeli civilians” in southern Israel true resistance, saying it was “more like a declaration of war” decided upon without the backing of the Palestinian people.

She also noted that in the Western media Hamas was now being compared to Daesh, and pressed Mashal on how he had expected to encourage sympathy for the Palestinian cause by carrying out the attacks, which killed nearly 1,400 Israelis (including soldiers and illegal settlers).

She also highlighted the fact Hamas likely expected the response such an attack would prompt from the Israeli military and must therefore hold responsibility for the “great human tragedy” unfolding in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians have been killed or wounded and more than 1 million internally displaced.

“We know very well the consequences of our operation on Oct. 7,” Mashal said.

He added that sacrifices had to be made for liberation and cited examples of the Soviet Union in the Second World War, the Vietnamese during their war with the US, Afghan resistance to Soviet and American occupation, and the Algerian battle for independence.

He said: “The Palestinian people are just like any other nation: No nation is liberated without sacrifices. Israel will kill us, whether we resist it or not.”

Mashal was asked if treating civilians in such a way was part of Hamas’ ideology, and he responded by saying the group only focused its resistance on “occupation forces, on the soldiers.”

He added: “In all wars, there are some civilian victims.”

Mashal was asked if he wanted to apologize for civilian deaths in the attacks. He replied: “Apologies should be demanded from Israel. Hamas does not kill civilians on purpose. It focuses on the soldiers. Period.”

The Hamas official urged Egyptian leaders to do more to assist Hamas, while thanking those he said were resisting with Palestinians in Gaza, naming Hezbollah in Lebanon.

He said: “Outside of Palestine, we are grateful to whoever is standing by us.”

Nabil asked Mashal why Arab nations who “did not participate in making the decision” to attack Israel should be asked do more. He said: “When people are under occupation, they have a natural right to do so. Nobody has the right to ask us why we did this and whether we consulted with anyone.”

He said he hoped to use hostages taken in the Oct. 7 attack to “empty Israeli prisons” of “our sons and daughters from all the factions.” 

October 8,2023

Jerusalem, Oct 8: Israel's army said Sunday it aims to evacuate all Israelis living close to the Gaza Strip within 24 hours as it deployed tens of thousands of soldiers to fight Palestinian militants who had infiltrated into Israel.

"Our mission for the upcoming 24 hours is to evacuate all residents living around Gaza," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters, adding that fighting was still on to "rescue hostages" held by militants in Israel.

"There are tens of thousands of combat soldiers in the area. We'll reach each and every community till we kill every “terrorist” (Palestinian freedom fighters) in Israel."

Our target is freedom: Hamas

The Hamas deputy chief said the group is engaged in a battle for freedom.

“This is not a [hit-and-run] operation; we started an all-out battle. We expect fighting to continue and the fighting front to expand. We have one prime target: our freedom and the freedom of our6 holy sites,” he said.

Al-Arouri said that Palestinians have a right to freedom, to fight the Israeli occupation and to safeguard their holy sites.

“We will continue to fight until we are rewarded with victory, freedom and independence,” he said.

October 20,2023

Magesh Kumar Natarajan from India has won the FAST5 Grand Prize of Dh25,000 (over Rs 5.65 lakh) monthly for the next 25 years, which makes him the first global grand prize winner and the first winner outside UAE.

“When I checked on the app that I have matched all the five numbers, it was just unbelievable. I believed it when I received a call from the Emirates Draw,” said Magesh.

“It was an unbelievable moment that turned out to be one of the happiest and memorable days of my life,” said Magesh, after learning about the win.

The 49-year-old is a project manager in Ambur, Tamil Nadu, India. However, it was his four-year work assignment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from 2019 to earlier this year, that set the stage for a remarkable twist of fate.

While travelling to Dubai, he learned about the popular draws in the city and started participating in hopes of winning a prize.

“With this win, my priority is to give back to the community and support those in need,” said the father of two.

“I am also planning to invest in my daughters' education and secure a brighter future for my family,” added Magesh.

Magesh considers himself truly lucky to have won and believes that each ticket bought makes a meaningful and positive contribution to the community.

“I really appreciate the fact that Emirates Draw also promotes a great cause with its Coral Reef Restoration Programme, so participating seemed like the right choice,” said Magesh.

Mohammad Behroozian Alawadhi, Managing Partner at Emirates Draw, reflects on the latest winner, “Having another Grand Prize Winner in such an impressively brief span reaffirms FAST5's unparalleled pace in delivering Grand Prizes. Our vision extends beyond just games; we aim to touch and transform as many lives as possible globally.”

October 13,2023

Frightened Palestinians packed belongings and left their homes in northern Gaza on Friday after Israel’s military demanded that more than 1 million civilians move to the south of the blockaded coastal strip within 24 hours, a possible precursor to a ground invasion but one that the United Nations warned could be calamitous.

Israel’s buildup of soldiers near the border with the Gaza Strip has fueled speculation that it is preparing to invade the Hamas-held territory in response to last weekend’s incursion that killed more than 1,300 people. Israel last sent troops into the enclave in 2014.

But many Gazans were reluctant to leave their homes, and Hamas officials urged Palestinians not to comply with what they called Israel’s “psychological warfare.”

Israel’s airstrikes since Saturday, deadlier and more widespread than in its past campaigns in Gaza, have wiped out entire neighborhoods, brought the medical system to the brink of collapse and forced about 400,000 people into temporary shelters as they face dire shortages of food, water and fuel. Gaza’s health ministry said that 1,537 Palestinians, including 500 children, had been killed since Saturday, and that 6,612 people, one-quarter of them children, had been injured.

The United Nations pleaded for Israel to rescind the demand for a forced relocation out of fear of a humanitarian disaster. The Israeli military said Friday morning that there was no firm deadline for people to leave the north and acknowledged that it “will take time.”

Panic gripped many residents of Gaza City, the most populous part of the territory, as they weighed whether to leave their homes for a more rural area with even fewer resources. The roads on the route have been damaged by a week of airstrikes, many people do not have cars and few have places to stay in southern Gaza.

Here is what else to know:

— Protesters were gathering in the Israeli-occupied West Bank as well as in Iraq, Lebanon and elsewhere in the Middle East in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Hamas has called for worldwide demonstrations on Friday to oppose Israeli actions in Gaza.

— A day after visiting Israel, the U.S. secretary of state, Antony Blinken, met with King Abdullah II of Jordan and discussed the need to speed the delivery of emergency supplies into Gaza “while protecting civilians and working to end the escalation and the war,” according to a statement by Jordanian officials. Israel has said it will not allow any supplies into Gaza, and Egypt, which controls the other border with the territory, has not said whether it will do so.

— Blinken was later scheduled to meet with Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, which lost control of Gaza in 2007 when Hamas took it by force. Blinken is then expected to fly to Qatar, after which he will go on to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, in an effort to “prevent the conflict from spreading,” according to the State Department.

— A Hamas spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, said Thursday that the group had achieved more than it had hoped for in its attack on Israel, which he said involved a 3,000-person battalion and a 1,500-person backup force. “We are telling the enemy, if you dare enter Gaza, we will destroy your army,” he said. 

