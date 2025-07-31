  1. Home
  2. Horror at Saudi Arabia’s amusement park as ride breaks mid-air with people on board

Horror at Saudi Arabia’s amusement park as ride breaks mid-air with people on board

coastaldigest.com news network
July 31, 2025

amusement.jpg

A terrifying video of a thrill ride collapsing mid-air at an amusement park near Taif, Saudi Arabia, has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place at Green Mountain Park in the Hada area on July 31 and has left at least 23 people injured, according to local media reports.

The footage shows riders enjoying the '360 Degrees' ride—a pendulum-style attraction—swinging back and forth when the central support pole suddenly snaps in half. The arm of the ride crashes down with a deafening thud, sending people hurtling down while still strapped into their seats.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the pole broke with such force that its sharp recoil struck passengers seated on the opposite side. Others sustained wounds from the impact of the fall or from being thrown about as the ride collapsed.

According to Okaz, local hospitals in Taif were placed on high alert and declared a Code Yellow emergency. Medical teams treated victims at the scene before transferring them to hospitals for further care.

Emergency responders arrived immediately, and authorities have launched an urgent investigation to identify the cause of the catastrophic mechanical failure. The ride has been shut down, and safety inspections are underway across the park.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
July 22,2025

EC.jpg

New Delhi, July 22: Facing legal scrutiny over its latest Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has defended the exercise as essential to "purifying" voter lists by weeding out ineligible names—using Aadhaar, ration cards, and voter IDs for identification.

In an affidavit filed before the court in response to a plea challenging the June 24 order for a pan-India SIR rollout starting with Bihar, the ECI argued that documents like Aadhaar are already being used—"for identification only"—not as proof of citizenship or domicile.

“The SIR exercise adds to the purity of elections by removing ineligible persons,” the EC stated, citing Article 326 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Acts (1950 & 1951) to reinforce that only qualified citizens have the right to vote.

While critics have raised red flags over potential misuse of Aadhaar and the exclusion of genuine voters, the EC maintained that Aadhaar details are voluntary and only used in line with Section 23(4) of the RPA, 1950, and Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016—which itself clarifies that Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship.

The EC also referenced the Supreme Court’s July 17 observation suggesting Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration card may be used for SIR-2025 purposes—strengthening its legal stance.

Massive Voter Verification in Bihar

As of July 18, enumeration forms from 7.11 crore out of 7.89 crore voters (90.12%) in Bihar have already been collected, the EC revealed—adding that once deceased, duplicate, or relocated voters are factored in, the process has already reached 94.68% coverage.

Only 5.2% of voters remain to submit forms before the July 25 deadline. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are delivering pre-filled forms and assisting voters across the state.

“No voter is being burdened unfairly. The same approach has been used in earlier revisions,” the EC said, dismissing allegations of selective targeting.

Critics Raise Alarm

Despite the EC’s clarification, rights groups and some political voices worry that the exercise could lead to disenfranchisement of marginalized communities, especially if Aadhaar or other documents are treated as de facto requirements.

As the Supreme Court weighs the issue, the debate over the balance between electoral integrity and inclusion continues to intensify.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 29,2025

dharmasthala.jpg

Mangaluru, July 29: The much‑anticipated exhumation in the Dharmasthala mass burial case began on Tuesday, with investigators digging up sites pinpointed by a key witness along the Netravathi River near the Dharmasthala bathing ghat.

Despite heavy rains, 7–8 labourers commenced digging in the secluded forest patch believed to conceal multiple graves. The masked complainant witness was escorted to the scene by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which included Internal Security Division SP Jithendra Kumar Dayama, Puttur AC Stella Varghese, and Belthangady Tahsildar Prithvi Sanikam. Forensic experts and legal officers monitored the process, while every step was video‑recorded.

Ahead of the operation, DIG M N Anucheth chaired a closed‑door meeting at the SIT office in Belthangady to finalise the strategy. On Monday, the witness had identified 13 locations near the bathing ghat; each spot was geo‑tagged and cordoned off with barrier tape and serial numbers.

Security was intense, with armed police, Garuda Force, Special Action Force, and KSRP personnel sealing the area to prevent unauthorised access as the exhumation got underway.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2025

deepaknaveen.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 21:  In a chilling incident that has shaken locals and ignited outrage online, Mulki police have arrested two young men for allegedly luring, abducting, and sexually harassing a minor girl they met through Instagram.

The arrest has sparked serious conversations about digital safety and the dark side of social media connections.

The accused, Deepak (19), a bus conductor from Badagubettu, Udupi, and Naveen Shetty (21) from Bhatripalke, Parkala, are believed to have targeted the girl via Instagram messages before carrying out their disturbing plan.

According to officials, the duo abducted the minor on July 19 near Bappanadu using a scooter and transported her to Udupi, where the harassment took place. A case has been registered at the Mulki police station under Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate, and investigations are ongoing.

This tragic case underscores growing concerns about how platforms like Instagram can become channels for manipulation and exploitation if not used responsibly.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.