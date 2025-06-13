IAEA confirms internal radiological, chemical contamination after Israeli airstrike on Iran’s nuclear facility

Vienna, June 14: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed internal radiological and chemical contamination at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility following Israeli airstrikes. However, radiation levels outside the site remain within safe limits, posing no immediate threat to the public or environment.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi briefed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday, stating that the Israeli strikes had significantly damaged the above-ground sections of the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant at Natanz, where uranium was being enriched to 60% U-235.

“Due to the impacts, there is radiological and chemical contamination inside the facilities. The primary radiation type detected is alpha particles, which are manageable with proper protection,” Grossi said.

Grossi noted that the electrical infrastructure, including both main and emergency power systems, had been destroyed. While no visible damage was observed in the underground cascade hall, the loss of power could have compromised the centrifuges stored there.

“There is no indication of a direct physical strike on the underground hall, but the power outage may have affected the centrifuges' operation,” he added.

According to the IAEA, Iran has confirmed that only the Natanz site was hit in the strikes. However, Iranian authorities also reported attacks near other nuclear facilities, including the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant and the Esfahan complex — which houses a uranium conversion facility, fuel plate and manufacturing plants, and a uranium dioxide (UO₂) powder facility. The agency has yet to assess the full extent of damage at those sites.

“These developments are deeply concerning,” Grossi told the UNSC. “Nuclear facilities must never be targeted — regardless of context — due to the grave risks to people, the environment, and international security. Such attacks undermine nuclear safety, security, and non-proliferation efforts.”

The IAEA’s Incident and Emergency Centre has been in constant contact with Iranian officials since the attacks. A special task force has also been established to monitor the situation and report to the UNSC as needed.

Grossi emphasized the need for de-escalation and said the IAEA is prepared to send nuclear safety and security experts to Iran, in addition to its current inspectors on the ground. He also informed the IAEA Board of Governors of his readiness to travel to the region to personally assess the situation and ensure the safety of agency personnel.