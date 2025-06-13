  1. Home
IAEA confirms internal radiological, chemical contamination after Israeli airstrike on Iran’s nuclear facility

Agencies
June 14, 2025

Vienna, June 14: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed internal radiological and chemical contamination at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility following Israeli airstrikes. However, radiation levels outside the site remain within safe limits, posing no immediate threat to the public or environment.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi briefed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday, stating that the Israeli strikes had significantly damaged the above-ground sections of the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant at Natanz, where uranium was being enriched to 60% U-235.

“Due to the impacts, there is radiological and chemical contamination inside the facilities. The primary radiation type detected is alpha particles, which are manageable with proper protection,” Grossi said.

Grossi noted that the electrical infrastructure, including both main and emergency power systems, had been destroyed. While no visible damage was observed in the underground cascade hall, the loss of power could have compromised the centrifuges stored there.

“There is no indication of a direct physical strike on the underground hall, but the power outage may have affected the centrifuges' operation,” he added.

According to the IAEA, Iran has confirmed that only the Natanz site was hit in the strikes. However, Iranian authorities also reported attacks near other nuclear facilities, including the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant and the Esfahan complex — which houses a uranium conversion facility, fuel plate and manufacturing plants, and a uranium dioxide (UO₂) powder facility. The agency has yet to assess the full extent of damage at those sites.

“These developments are deeply concerning,” Grossi told the UNSC. “Nuclear facilities must never be targeted — regardless of context — due to the grave risks to people, the environment, and international security. Such attacks undermine nuclear safety, security, and non-proliferation efforts.”

The IAEA’s Incident and Emergency Centre has been in constant contact with Iranian officials since the attacks. A special task force has also been established to monitor the situation and report to the UNSC as needed.

Grossi emphasized the need for de-escalation and said the IAEA is prepared to send nuclear safety and security experts to Iran, in addition to its current inspectors on the ground. He also informed the IAEA Board of Governors of his readiness to travel to the region to personally assess the situation and ensure the safety of agency personnel.

May 31,2025

kallapuGRao.jpg

Mangaluru, May 31: A routine press conference took a dramatic turn on Saturday when a Congress worker openly confronted Karnataka’s Minister-in-Charge for Dakshina Kannada, Dinesh Gundu Rao, questioning the government’s inaction against communal hatemongers in coastal districts that led to murder of innocent youth Abdul Rahiman in Bantwal taluk. 

The outburst came after a journalist asked whether social media provocation had played a role in the killing. At that moment, local Congress leader Usman Kallapu, who was present at the event, intervened, blaming hate speeches made during the recent ‘Bajpe Chalo’ rally as the real trigger behind the murder.

Kallapu demanded strict action against those who had delivered incendiary remarks. “Arrest those who called for murder during the Hindutva outfit’s Bajpe Chalo rally,” he urged, addressing Gundu Rao directly. “No one should lose their life. We are in power. Issue orders to the police and arrest the culprits.”

Frustrated with the lack of visible action from the Congress-led government, Kallapu emphasized that even minor Facebook comments often lead to arrests, while hate speech in public continues unchecked. “We don’t want any favors—we want justice,” he declared. “New police officers have taken charge in the district, and we trust they will act.”

At one point, an irked Dinesh Gundu Rao asked for Kallapu to be escorted out of the press meet. Congress leader Ivan D’Souza stepped in to pacify the situation.

Outside the venue, Kallapu continued speaking to the media, reiterating his anger. “Those who made provocative speeches must be arrested first. People are being jailed for mere social media posts—then why protect those inciting violence from a public stage? The police must shed their fear and act. We believe the new officials in the district will bring justice.”

The incident has exposed tensions within the Congress camp, with grassroots leaders voicing dissatisfaction over the government’s response to rising communal violence in coastal Karnataka. 

June 5,2025

rameshrai.jpg

Bantwal, June 5: Ramesh Rai Nellikatte, a recently elected BJP councillor of the Puttur City Municipal Council, was found dead near the old Netravati bridge in Panemangalore on Thursday. 

His body was recovered from the river following an intensive search operation after he was reported missing earlier in the day.

The incident came to light when locals discovered a motorbike, mobile phone, shirt, and slippers abandoned under the bridge around 11 am. The items were soon identified as belonging to Ramesh Rai, prompting immediate police action.

Rai, who had recently won the by-election to the municipal council, was a resident of Puttur. His sudden disappearance and the circumstances surrounding the discovery of his belongings had raised alarm among locals and authorities alike.

A large crowd, including family members, residents, and officials, had gathered at the scene as search efforts were launched in the river. Later in the day, his body was found near the location where the belongings were first spotted.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of death and the sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

June 2,2025

basheer.jpg

Riyadh/Kasaragod: A shocking tragedy has struck the expatriate community as an Indian national from Kerala’s Kasaragod district was gunned down in Saudi Arabia. The victim has been identified as Basheer (41), who had been living and working in the Kingdom for the past 13 years.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Bisha, located in the Asir province. Basheer, who was employed on a house driver visa, was reportedly cleaning his vehicle near his residence when an unknown group arrived in a car and opened fire. The sudden and brutal attack left him critically injured.

On hearing the gunshots, nearby residents rushed to the scene and found Basheer lying in a pool of blood inside the car. A nearby Egyptian national immediately transported him to King Abdullah Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries en route.

CCTV footage reportedly captured a vehicle arriving and stopping at the scene around the time of the attack. Eyewitnesses also mentioned having seen Basheer purchasing food from a nearby souk shortly before the incident.

Basheer’s body is currently preserved in the morgue at King Abdullah Hospital. Efforts are underway to complete the post-mortem and legal formalities, spearheaded by Hamza Kannur, President of Bisha KMCC and member of the Jeddah Indian Consulate Welfare Committee.

Basheer hailed from Kasaragod, Kerala. He is survived by his father Asainar Muhammad, mother Mariyumma Muhammad, wife Nasrin Begum, and two children – Mariyum Hala and Muhammad Bilal. He was also a member of the ICF (Indian Cultural Forum).

Social workers Abdul Aziz Pathiparamban and Mujeeb Saqafi are actively assisting with the legal procedures. Meanwhile, the Saudi police have launched an investigation, but no further details about the assailants or motive have been officially disclosed.

