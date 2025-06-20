  1. Home
  2. Israel-Iran air war enters 2nd week amid Netanyahu’s push for US intervention

Israel-Iran air war enters 2nd week amid Netanyahu’s push for US intervention

News Network
June 20, 2025

israel.jpg

Israel and Iran’s air war entered a second week on Friday, June 20, and European officials sought to draw Tehran back to the negotiating table after President Donald Trump said any decision on potential US involvement would be made within two weeks.

Israel began attacking Iran last Friday, saying it aimed to prevent its longtime enemy from developing nuclear weapons. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel. It says its nuclear program is peaceful.

Israeli air attacks have killed 639 people, mostly civilians, in Iran, said the Human Rights Activists News Agency. Those killed include the military’s top echelon and nuclear scientists. Dozens of settlers also have lost their lives due to Iranian attacks across Israel. 

‘Stop attack then negotiate’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected any negotiations with the United States while Israel continues its attacks on Iran, in an interview with state TV broadcast on Friday.

“The Americans have repeatedly sent messages calling seriously for negotiations. But we have made clear that as long as the aggression does not stop, there will be no place for diplomacy and dialogue,” said the chief diplomat, who was due in Geneva for talks with his European counterparts.

Israeli warns Hezbollah 

Israeli defense (war) minister Israel Katz warned Lebanon’s Hezbollah to exercise caution on Friday, saying Israel’s patience with “terrorists” who threaten it had worn thin.

The head of Iran-backed Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, said on Thursday that the Lebanese group would act as it saw fit in the face of what he called “brutal Israeli-American aggression” against Iran.

Nuclear talks 

Foreign ministers from Britain, France and Germany together with the EU’s top diplomat will hold nuclear talks with their Iranian counterpart in Geneva on Friday, officials and diplomats said.

The meeting comes as European countries call for de-escalation in the face of Israel’s bombing campaign against Iran’s nuclear program — and as US President Donald Trump weighs up whether or not to join the strikes against Tehran.

“We will meet with the European delegation in Geneva on Friday,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a statement carried by state news agency IRNA.

European diplomats separately confirmed the planned talks, set to involve French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, as well as EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Thursday after meeting high-level US officials that there is still time to reach a diplomatic solution with Tehran.

Lammy met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff at the White House, before talks on Friday in Geneva with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi alongside his French, German and EU counterparts.

“The situation in the Middle East remains perilous,” Lammy said in a statement released by the UK embassy in Washington.

“We discussed how Iran must make a deal to avoid a deepening conflict. A window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution,” Lammy said.

Israel has targeted nuclear sites and missile capabilities, but also has sought to shatter the government of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Western and regional officials.

“Are we targeting the downfall of the regime? That may be a result, but it’s up to the Iranian people to rise for their freedom,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

Iran has said it is targeting military and defense-related sites in Israel, but it has also hit a hospital and other civilian sites.

Israel accused Iran on Thursday of deliberately targeting civilians through the use of cluster munitions, which disperse small bombs over a wide area. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With neither country backing down, the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany along with the European Union foreign policy chief were due to meet in Geneva with Iran’s foreign minister to try to de-escalate the conflict on Friday.

“Now is the time to put a stop to the grave scenes in the Middle East and prevent a regional escalation that would benefit no one,” said British Foreign Minister David Lammy ahead of their joint meeting with Abbas Araqchi, Iran’s foreign minister.

Trump ponders Iran attack

Trump has mused about striking Iran, possibly with a “bunker buster” bomb that could destroy nuclear sites built deep underground. The White House said on Thursday Trump would decide in the next two weeks whether to get involved in the war. That may not be a firm deadline. Trump has commonly used “two weeks” as a time frame for making decisions and has allowed other economic and diplomatic deadlines to slide.

The role of the US, meanwhile, remained uncertain. On Thursday in Washington, Lammy met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy to the region, Steve Witkoff, and said they discussed a possible deal.

Witkoff has spoken with Araqchi several times since last week, sources say. Trump, meanwhile, has alternated between threatening Tehran and urging it to resume nuclear talks that were suspended over the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping both condemned Israel and agreed that de-escalation is needed, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

With the Islamic Republic facing one of its greatest external threats since the 1979 revolution, any direct challenge to its 46-year-long rule would likely require some form of popular uprising.

But activists involved in previous bouts of protest say they are unwilling to unleash mass unrest, even against a system they hate, with their nation under attack.

“How are people supposed to pour into the streets? In such horrifying circumstances, people are solely focused on saving themselves, their families, their compatriots, and even their pets,” said Atena Daemi, a prominent activist who spent six years in prison before leaving Iran.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
June 14,2025

truepromise.jpg

In a fresh wave, a series of Iranian missile strikes have hit multiple locations across the occupied Palestinian territories, causing extensive damage and casualties, according to reports.

The third phase of Iran’s retaliatory military operation – True Promise III – began at around 1:30 am on Saturday, June 14, Iran time after two successful phases in which many strategic Israeli sites were targeted.

According to various Israeli media reports, in the latest wave, missiles impacted areas in Tel Aviv, occupied Jerusalem al-Quds, Lake Tiberias, Haifa, Beersheba and other places.

The most severe damage was reported in Tel Aviv, where at least one missile struck a 50-story building, triggering a powerful explosion that sent columns of smoke rising over the city skyline.

Israeli media reports described scenes of chaos in Tel Aviv, with emergency services responding to what officials called a "strategic" hit on a critical facility south of the city.

Due to the sensitive nature of the target, Israel's so-called Home Front Command has reportedly imposed a media blackout on certain details to avoid further embarrassment.

According to the Director of the Center for Strategic Studies and International Relations, Amir Al-Mousawi, one of the Iranian missiles hit a nuclear research center in Tel Aviv.

Some reports suggest that the Israeli military affairs ministry was also successfully targeted.

The regime has imposed censorship, ordering settlers not to publish pictures or videos of the sites targeted by Iranian missiles, according to Israeli media.

Israeli regime authorities are continuing damage assessments and rescue operations as sirens and emergency alerts remain active across the occupied territories.

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, speaking to state television, said the Operation True Promise III "will continue as long as necessary," while vowing to avenge the blood of martyrs.

The Israeli military aggression early on Friday, which targeted multiple cities across Iran, including the capital Tehran, focused on high-profile assassinations.

These dastardly attacks resulted in the martyrdom of Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces; Major General Hossein Salami, former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force; and Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

The attacks also claimed the lives of veteran nuclear scientists Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, Fereydoun Abbasi, and Dr. Abdol-Hamid Minoucher, along with more than 70 civilians, including children and women.

Earlier, Vahidi said at least 150 targets had been struck during the retaliatory operation against the Israeli regime, including several critically strategic military bases.

A senior advisor to the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the Operation True Promise III was successfully implemented by the IRGC aerospace division.

“These targets were successfully struck in multiple phases,” Brigadier General Vahidi, who served as Interior Minister in the Ebrahim Raeisi administration, stated.

The operation was launched minutes after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, said the Iranian armed forces will act strongly and render the despicable regime helpless.

The Leader emphasized that the evil and wicked Zionist regime has made a "big mistake," the consequences of which will make it helpless.

"The great Iranian people can be assured that the Armed Forces will act powerfully in support of them and will deliver heavy blows to this regime,” Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 10,2025

Mangaluru: A man has allegedly fallen victim to an online investment scam, losing Rs 24.2 lakh over several months through fraudulent trading schemes advertised on Instagram and promoted via WhatsApp groups.

According to the complaint, the incident began in March 2024, when the victim clicked on an Instagram advertisement related to trading. This led him to a group named Fyers Market Discussion Group, where a person identified as Sharon Trivedi added him to a WhatsApp chat, introduced various investment schemes, and convinced him to register via an application. After installing the app, Sharon remained in constant contact, explaining institutional stock investments and IPO placements, urging him to invest. The app’s customer support team provided bank account numbers and IFSC codes for deposits.

Scam Unfolds Through Multiple Channels

Later, the complainant encountered another investment company via a similar Instagram advertisement. This time, Ishita Paul, using multiple WhatsApp numbers, persuaded him to invest through a website, which again provided numerous bank details for transactions.

Between April 21, 2024, and May 31, 2025, the victim transferred Rs 24.2 lakh in multiple installments through UPI, RTGS, and IMPS into various bank accounts supplied by these fraudsters. Initially, a small amount was returned to build trust, but when he requested the remaining funds, he was asked to pay taxes and commissions. Even after complying, the scammers demanded a 10% security deposit before processing his withdrawal.

Realization and Legal Action

This demand raised suspicions, prompting the complainant to investigate further. Upon realizing he had been deceived, he waited in hopes of recovering the money, but after receiving no reimbursement, he filed a complaint at the CEN Crime Police Station. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

How to Protect Yourself from Investment Scams

With rising cases of financial fraud, authorities urge individuals to exercise caution before investing online. Here are some steps to avoid falling victim to scams:

•    Verify the authenticity of investment platforms and trading groups before engaging.

•    Beware of unsolicited messages promoting financial schemes, especially from unknown contacts.

•    Do not install unfamiliar trading apps without thorough research.

•    Avoid sharing financial details or transferring money without confirmation from official sources.

•    Consult financial experts before making large investments.
If you suspect fraudulent activity, report it immediately to cybercrime authorities to prevent further losses.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
June 18,2025

missle.jpg

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday, June 18, declared that “the battle begins,” issuing a stern warning to Israel’s “terrorist Zionist regime” amid intensifying regional tensions. Khamenei's post came following escalating threats from US President Donald Trump, who had just hours before called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender."

Moments later, Khamenei posted on X, “We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy.” The statement came shortly after Iran launched two rounds of ballistic missiles at Israel early Wednesday.

Khamenei’s posts appeared to frame the attacks as part of a broader ideological struggle. In Farsi, he posted “the battle begins”, alongside an image of a man with a sword entering a castle gate, alluding to the historic battle of Khaybar, as per the Times of Israel.

Trump earlier had claimed the United States had full control of Iranian airspace and warned that the country’s top leader was within reach. “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump had wrote.

“But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” He later followed up with a post calling for Iran's “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

Meanwhile, Iran and Israel launched new missile strikes at each other on Wednesday as the air war between the two longtime enemies entered a sixth day.

The Israeli military said two barrages of Iranian missiles were launched toward Israel in the first two hours of Wednesday morning. Explosions were heard over Tel Aviv.

Israel told residents in the area of Tehran to evacuate so its air force could strike Iranian military installations. Iranian news websites said explosions were heard in Tehran and the city of Karaj west of the capital.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.