  Israel-Palestine interactions provide opportunity for resumption of negotiations: India

News Network
September 30, 2021

The recent “high-level" interactions between Israel and Palestine provide a "window of opportunity” for the resumption of direct negotiations between the two sides, India has said, stressing that the UN Security Council and the international community must use this opportunity to make renewed efforts to kick-start the peace talks.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz had met on August 30, the first meeting between both sides in years.

“The recent high-level interactions between Israel, Palestine and key regional states provide a window of opportunity for the resumption of direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine,” Joint Secretary (UN Political) in the Ministry of External Affairs Prakash Gupta said.

Speaking at the Security Council briefing on the Middle East on Wednesday, Gupta stressed that the Council, the international community and the Middle East Quartet, in particular, should use this opportunity to make renewed efforts to kick-start these negotiations “as they provide the best platform” to resolve all final status issues and achieve a two-state solution.

Gupta said India stands ready to support such efforts.

Gupta said India has also “noted” the outreach efforts made between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority, as well as the announcements made by Israel to alleviate the socio-economic conditions in the West Bank.

The planned 500 million shekels ($155 million) loan to the Palestinian Authority, additional building permits for construction of Palestinian homes in Area C of the West Bank, increased work permits for Palestinians to travel to Israel for employment “are all steps in the right direction,” Gupta said.

India expressed hope that these measures would provide an impetus for further strengthening of economic and administrative relationships between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Tor Wennesland, the Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, in his briefing to the Security Council also welcomed the recent high-level contacts between Israeli and Palestinian officials and steps by the Israeli Government to ease the economic pressure on the Palestinian Authority and encourage their further expansion.

“I encourage both Parties to take urgent steps that are necessary to stabiliSe the Palestinian economy and strengthen Palestinian institutions.” He urged Israelis, Palestinians, regional States and the broader international community to take practical steps that will enable the “parties to re-engage on the path to peace.”

Wennesland told Council members that Gaza requires political solutions that will see a focus on working towards advancing intra-Palestinian unity, lifting the debilitating closures in Gaza, and, ultimately, returning to a peace process that will end the occupation and create a viable two-State solution.

Gupta told the Council that India has always placed great emphasis on the socio-economic development of the Palestinian people and the strengthening of their national institutions.

“Our development partnership with Palestine is geared towards these objectives. Access to stabilized and enhanced revenues by the Palestinian Authority is a necessary precondition for Palestinian socio-economic development and institution building,” he said.

On this, New Delhi supports dialogue between Israel and Palestinian Authority to resolve outstanding issues related to the transfer of tax revenues, Gupta said.

He pointed out that the “regular and predictable” entry of construction material will facilitate the early reconstruction of Gaza.

“It is also important that the international donor community supports the reconstruction of Gaza through the Palestinian Authority. The commencement of cash assistance transfer to vulnerable Palestinian families in Gaza through the UN is an important development, as it would provide much-needed relief to these families.”

India calls for the timely transfer of aid and other essential items to Gaza to ease the humanitarian situation and facilitate early reconstruction, as well as for appropriate use of such aid.

Gupta reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue.

“India strongly supports a negotiated two-state solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders, side by side at peace with Israel, taking into account legitimate security concerns of all concerned parties.”

He underlined that India has consistently called for direct peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine, based on the internationally agreed framework to achieve the ultimate goal of a two-state solution.

Wennesland was presenting his briefing on the implementation of Security Council resolution 2334 (2016), covering the period from June 12 to September 27.

Gupta noted that Resolution 2334 adopted by the Security Council calls for advancing the two-state solution through negotiations, as well as for reversing the negative trends on the ground.

It also calls for preventing all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror and for both parties to refrain from provocative acts and unilateral measures.

With the resolution further emphasising the need for creating conditions for peace negotiations for advancing the two-state solution, Gupta said India appreciates the regional and international efforts, including under the auspices of the Middle East Quartet towards de-escalation and for resuming these direct negotiations.

Agencies
September 24,2021

dubaicity.jpg

What may have been the steepest population decline in the Gulf region is giving way to the hottest jobs market Dubai has seen since China detected its first coronavirus case in December 2019.

A turnaround in employment took hold this summer and spread as looser travel restrictions revived business. But while headcounts are swelling with freshly recruited cooks and cabin crew, the economy of the Middle East’s commercial center is facing a fraught path to normalcy.

“We’re bringing people back but managing that carefully along with how we see occupancy moving,” Mark Kirby, chief operating officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said in an interview. “Now we’re ramping up because the fourth quarter for us is an important time of year.”

Owned by the builder of the world’s tallest tower, the hotel company is looking to employ 200 to 300 people for a range of posts and is hiring both within the United Arab Emirates and from Asian countries that have been slow to reopen amid longer shutdowns. 

As Dubai prepares to kick off the World Expo fair next month, the city’s flagship airline, Emirates, is planning to recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its hub over the next six months. Amazon is meanwhile looking to create 1,500 jobs in the UAE this year.

The lifting of curbs between Dubai and countries such as the UK, the US, and Saudi Arabia will have a “massive impact,” with about 27 million people passing through this year alone, Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths told Bloomberg Television this week.

While labor shortages and hiring difficulties hold back the labor market in parts of Europe and employment is dropping in countries like Australia after the delta variant of coronavirus forced lockdowns, the oil-rich Gulf region can lean on foreign workers to fill most private-sector jobs. 

Businesses in Dubai’s travel and tourism industry in August saw the sharpest increases in activity and new work in over two years, according to a Purchasing Managers’ Index compiled by IHS Markit.

‘Good Summer’

In the Middle East, “we had a really good summer, well above expectations” as travel corridors gradually opened amid rising vaccination rates, Mark Willis, Accor’s CEO for India, Middle East, Africa & Turkey.

The hospitality industry “has been rehiring across the board for the past three months,” Guy Hutchinson, president, and CEO of Abu Dhabi-based hotel operator Rotana said in an interview. 

In the past three months, Rotana hired about 400 staff across the UAE and will continue to recruit as it opens new hotels, he said. Rotana was forced to lay off less than 5 per cent of its workforce at the start of the pandemic and by the end of February, it rehired 70 per cent of those who were let go.

Research firm STR Global estimated last year that about 30 per cent of jobs in Dubai’s hotel industry were likely to be lost until demand recovers from the pandemic. 

Occupancy at Emaar’s hotels is hovering around 54 per cent while the average daily rate has held up at over 1,000 dirhams per night, Kirby said. 

Emaar’s Plans

Emaar is opening six hotels this year, including its first property in Istanbul and another in Bahrain. It opened three beach hotels in the UAE last year and will open five others in 2022.  

It’s having “active discussions” to open three to four Armani hotels in a number of key cities in Saudi Arabia and Europe, Kirby said, declining to elaborate as the agreements haven’t been signed yet. Emaar Hospitality operates two Armani hotels, one in the world’s tallest tower in Dubai and another in Milan. 

While Emaar isn’t currently in talks to sell any of its properties, the company is “looking at an asset-light model strategy” for its hotel division, Kirby said. In 2018, Emaar Hospitality Group sold five hotels, including the flagship Address Dubai Mall and Address Boulevard to Abu Dhabi National Hotels.

News Network
September 17,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 17: The Karnataka assembly on Friday passed the 'Identification of Prisoners (Karnataka Amendment) Bill,' which seeks to include collection of blood, DNA, voice and iris scan samples as "measurements" of offenders for effective surveillance and prevention of breach of peace and crime.

The bill, which amends the Central act of Identification of Prisoners with respect to its application to Karnataka, also empowers Superintendent of Police or Deputy Commissioners of Police, in addition to the judicial magistrate first class, to order for collection of measurement to avoid delay and workload.

Piloting the bill for the consideration of the House, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said "till now foo-print impressions were collected. Now we have added blood, DNA, voice, and iris scan samples to it. Earlier the measurements were collected for those with rigorous imprisonment for a term of one year, now it has been changed to a term of one month."

He said the bill empowers SPs and DCPs to order destruction of measurement after a period of 10 years, unless otherwise directed by the court or any other competent authority.

Participating during the discussion on the Bill, Congress MLA Tanveer Sait sought to know whether collecting measurement was necessary when such details are available in an individual's Aadhar data. Another Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said the government intends to create a database of biometrics and forensic tools needed for investigation and also sought to know whether the necessary infrastructure was in place.

"Also, has the government thought about the right to privacy?"

Responding to the queries, the Minister said, measurements were collected for those with Rigorous Imprisonment for a term of one month and above and it will be stored in the criminal tracking system in Bengaluru, so there will be concerns of any breach.

He said it would also be helpful in identifying habitual offenders.

Also passed was a bill providing for the constitution of the Karnataka Prison Development Board for strengthening prisons and initiating correctional administrative measures. Titled 'Karnataka Prison Development Board Bill', it also provides for initiating measures for skill improvement, welfare of prisoners and prisons' staff and expanding prison industries.

The bill, in its statement of objects and reasons, said "it is considered necessary to provide for the constitution of the prison development board for development of modern prison industries and formulate a plan for job oriented technical programmes in different areas, to earn incentives."

The board can suggest ways and means for improving coordination between different stakeholders, examine the present setup of prison industries and formulate a plan for modernisation and to start job oriented programmes including technical oriented ones, keeping in view the needs of prisoners after release, it said.

Participating during the discussion on the bill, several legislators, including Congress' U T Khader said reforms are needed, but prisons should also be a place of deterrent for prisoners, while highlighting several illegal activities taking place in them.

Pointing out that the Minister for Prisons and other members of the board were all officials, some MLAs wanted non-official members like representatives of social organisations or journalists to be made members to have effective reforms, while others questioned powers of acquisition, maintenance and disposal of land and building given to the board.

The Minister, in his reply said the board has been constituted for all-round reforms of prisons and representatives from various departments will be its members and added that experts can be invited for its meetings to take inputs.

"States like Haryana are generating revenue of about Rs 600 crore from Prisons. Manpower at prisons should not go to waste," he said.

He also made it clear that there should be no doubts about disposing of immovable properties, as it cannot be done without clearance from the government, and there is a clause for it.

"The committee will rather look into effective utilisation of prison lands that have been lying unused."

Another bill passed today is 'The Code of Criminal Procedure (Karnataka Amendment) Bill' that provides for recording of the evidence of the witness by audio-video-electronic means in the presence of the advocate of the person accused of the offence.

News Network
September 29,2021

The IPL Governing Council on Tuesday decided that the two final league stage games will start concurrently at 7:30 PM IST instead of the usual double-header with one game starting in the afternoon.

The norm till date has been one game at 3:30 PM IST followed by evening match at 7:30 pm but the games will start at the same time in order to avoid giving any unfair advantage to any team in case the last match has an outfit which has mathematical chance of qualification.

"In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

The last two games will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in one and Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the other.

"On the last day of the league stage (08.10.2021) of the ongoing season, instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match, two matches (SRH v MI and RCB v DC) will be played simultaneously at 7.30 PM IST (6.00 PM GST)."

The IPL Media Rights tender for the cycle 2023-2027 will be released immediately after the appointment of two new IPL teams which is scheduled to be announced on 25th October 2021.

It is understood that the Sony and Zee which have recently gone into a merger are expected to put up a handsome bid along with current rights holders Star Sports.

