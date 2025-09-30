Israel set up GHF to implement genocide in Gaza under the pretext of aid distribution: US Army veteran

A US Army veteran and former contractor for Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) says Israel established the US-backed scheme to “weaponize” aid distribution in the Gaza Strip in a bid to force Palestinians out of the besieged territory amid the genocidal war.

Anthony Aguilar made the remarks during the annual convention of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee in Dearborn, Michigan.

He said that the GHF was not created to provide humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, but to enable Israel to implement its genocide of Palestinians under the US banner.

The GHF operates like the mafia, Aguilar emphasized, “but the mafia at least has principles. They don't kill children.”

He also noted that thousands of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in and around the aid distribution sites.

“What’s happening in Gaza isn’t war. It’s annihilation, it’s oppression, and it’s tyranny,” he added. The “genocide is being conducted through the weaponization of food, denying human beings water, forced displacement, intentional targeting, and indiscriminate killing. Palestinians aren’t dying, they’re being killed. It’s by design. Israel is intent on doing this.”

Meanwhile, the former GHF contractor said that the security apparatus in the Gaza Strip is run by the Infidels Motorcycle Club, a notorious Islamophobic American biker gang consisting of military veterans.

Infidels Motorcycle Club forces, who are armed with automatic weapons, machine guns, tear gas, and stun grenades, go to Gaza to supposedly deliver food, but they actually “have a charter … based on … eliminating all Muslims from the earth,” he pointed out.

Israel unleashed its brutal Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas resistance group carried out its historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far failed to achieve its declared objectives of eliminating Hamas and freeing all captives in Gaza, despite killing 66,055 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 168,346 others.

Mass starvation has also gripped Gaza as Israel prevents the entry of humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.

The GHF was created to bypass the United Nations’ central role in aid distribution in Gaza. The UN has refused to cooperate with the program, calling it a militarized aid model that fosters displacement.