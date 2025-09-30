  1. Home
  2. Israel set up GHF to implement genocide in Gaza under the pretext of aid distribution: US Army veteran

Israel set up GHF to implement genocide in Gaza under the pretext of aid distribution: US Army veteran

September 30, 2025

A US Army veteran and former contractor for Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) says Israel established the US-backed scheme to “weaponize” aid distribution in the Gaza Strip in a bid to force Palestinians out of the besieged territory amid the genocidal war.

Anthony Aguilar made the remarks during the annual convention of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee in Dearborn, Michigan.

He said that the GHF was not created to provide humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, but to enable Israel to implement its genocide of Palestinians under the US banner.

The GHF operates like the mafia, Aguilar emphasized, “but the mafia at least has principles. They don't kill children.”

He also noted that thousands of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in and around the aid distribution sites.

“What’s happening in Gaza isn’t war. It’s annihilation, it’s oppression, and it’s tyranny,” he added.  The “genocide is being conducted through the weaponization of food, denying human beings water, forced displacement, intentional targeting, and indiscriminate killing. Palestinians aren’t dying, they’re being killed. It’s by design. Israel is intent on doing this.”

Meanwhile, the former GHF contractor said that the security apparatus in the Gaza Strip is run by the Infidels Motorcycle Club, a notorious Islamophobic American biker gang consisting of military veterans.

Infidels Motorcycle Club forces, who are armed with automatic weapons, machine guns, tear gas, and stun grenades, go to Gaza to supposedly deliver food, but they actually “have a charter … based on … eliminating all Muslims from the earth,” he pointed out.

Israel unleashed its brutal Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas resistance group carried out its historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far failed to achieve its declared objectives of eliminating Hamas and freeing all captives in Gaza, despite killing 66,055 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 168,346 others.

Mass starvation has also gripped Gaza as Israel prevents the entry of humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.

The GHF was created to bypass the United Nations’ central role in aid distribution in Gaza. The UN has refused to cooperate with the program, calling it a militarized aid model that fosters displacement.

September 23,2025

Udupi, Sep 23: A 21-year-old youth lost his life in a gruesome hit-and-run accident at Kaup, Udupi district, on Monday, September 22, while returning home from Mangaluru.

The victim has been identified as Anush Bhandary, a resident of Santhekatte-Kallianpur. He was reportedly on his scooter when an unidentified vehicle struck him. Sources suggest that after the initial collision, other vehicles may have run over his body, causing severe mutilation.

Anush had previously worked in Bengaluru but had returned to Udupi just six months ago and was employed in Mangaluru at the time of the incident.

The body was shifted to the Ajjarkad Government Hospital in Udupi, where post-mortem formalities were carried out.

Kaup police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

September 22,2025

A growing number of countries are officially recognizing Palestine as an independent state, amid mounting international outrage over Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

France and other countries prepared to recognize a Palestinian state as the UN's centerpiece diplomatic week gets underway Monday, following a rash of Western governments in symbolicly endorsing statehood and sparking Israel's wrath.

President Emmanuel Macron has indicated France will follow suit Monday as he prepares to host a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman on the moribund two-state solution -- Palestinian and Israeli coexistence.

"They want a nation, they want a state, and we should not push them towards Hamas," Macron told CBS News's "Face the Nation" Sunday, adding that the move would help isolate the armed group.

He also said that he would make the release of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023, a precondition of opening an embassy to the Palestinian state.

Israel's foreign ministry said the recognition moves do not "promote peace, but on the contrary further destabilizes the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future."

On Sunday, Portugal officially recognized the State of Palestine, joining the UK, Canada, and Australia in this landmark decision made ahead of the United Nations General Assembly this week.

The announcement was made by Portugal's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel, in New York, reaffirming support for a two-state solution as the only viable path to lasting peace.

"The recognition of the state of Palestine is the realization of a fundamental, constant, and fundamental line of Portuguese foreign policy," Rangel told reporters at the headquarters of Portugal's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York.

He said that "Portugal advocates the two-state solution as the only path to a just and lasting peace...a ceasefire is urgent." 

This wave of recognition reflects a broader international trend, with over 150 nations currently acknowledging Palestinian statehood. 

In light of the upcoming UN summit, an additional ten countries, including France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Andorra, and Malta, are expected to announce their recognition of Palestine in the coming days.

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that France would make its formal declaration during the UN session, while UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy emphasized that

Britain's recognition must be part of a comprehensive peace process. 

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed on a call with President Mahmoud Abbas that Ottawa aims to recognize Palestine officially this September. 

Similarly, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed support for this move to advance a two-state solution.

Belgium’s Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot and San Marino's Foreign Minister Luca Beccari have also indicated their countries' plans to recognize Palestine together. 

This emerging consensus comes as part of an international conference co-led by Saudi Arabia and France.

The Israeli regime, however, condemned these developments , with the head of the Israeli regime, Benjamin Netanyahu, reacting angrily and vowing to oppose it at the UN talks.

Netanyahu said on Sunday that calls for a Palestinian state “would endanger our existence and serve as an absurd reward for terrorism.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian foreign minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin thanked countries that have already recognized or are preparing to recognize a Palestinian state.

She said the move will send “a very clear message to the Israelis on their illusions of continuing their occupation forever.”

Announcements from major Western powers and longtime Israeli allies signal the regime’s increasing international isolation amid its genocidal war on Gaza. 

While recognition of Palestine is largely symbolic, it highlights growing global support for Palestine and its statehood. 

Critics, however, argue that such moves from countries that are financially and militarily backing Israel are a tactic to maintain their support for Tel Aviv while appearing to side with international public opinion.

September 25,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 25: Karnataka's push to diversify its digital economy is gaining serious traction, with a newly released report highlighting the "massive potential" for the Mangaluru-Udupi-Manipal coastal belt—dubbed 'Silicon Beach'—to emerge as the nation's next major IT and talent hub. Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, firmly stated, "We can make Mangaluru the next Bengaluru."

The declaration came during Technovanza 2025, where the 'Silicon Beach Skills' report was unveiled by Xpheno in partnership with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM). The comprehensive analysis details the region's burgeoning talent pool, designed to shine a spotlight on its potential for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and new businesses.

The 'Talent Triangle' Advantage

According to the report, the region boasts an impressive talent pool of over 310,000 individuals. Minister Kharge emphasized the state's strategic approach, focusing on the '3 Ps'—policy, people, and participation—to solidify its position as a global destination for skills and knowledge.

"We are the only state government in the country positioning Karnataka as a destination for skills and knowledge, focused on delivering sustainable solutions for the world," he said, citing Karnataka's leading position in skill penetration, its strong performance in AI and the startup ecosystem, and its status as the fifth-largest unicorn hub in India.

However, the report also underscores the need for strategic intervention to fully harness this potential, noting that currently, only 90,000 professionals in the 'Talent Triangle' possess more than one year of work experience.

Focus on AI, FinTech, and Green Innovation

International and national experts echoed this optimism, pointing to specific growth areas. Peter Winther-Schmidt, Consul General of Denmark in Bengaluru, highlighted Mangaluru's rapid emergence as a hub for both manufacturing and digital engineering. He stressed the region’s potential for a greener future, noting Denmark’s commitment to innovation in areas like renewable energy, smart grids, and green hydrogen, along with digital innovation, including AI and IoT.

Sanjay Tyagi, Jurisdictional Director (Scientist G) at STPI Karnataka, noted that Mangaluru is primed to become a hub for AI and encouraged the utilisation of funds still available under the India BPO Promotion Scheme (IBPS) for tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Meanwhile, B.V. Naidu, Chairman of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, addressed concerns about AI-led job losses, asserting that AI will instead create new opportunities, especially in data analysis. He revealed discussions with CEOs about positioning Mangaluru as an 'AI corridor' and establishing it as a FinTech Centre of Excellence, suggesting the region could even attract tech talent returning from the US.

