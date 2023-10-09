  1. Home
  2. Israeli captives in Hamas-ruled Gaza become a political trap for PM Netanyahu

Israeli captives in Hamas-ruled Gaza become a political trap for PM Netanyahu

News Network
October 9, 2023

capture.jpg

Jerusalem: The capture of dozens of Israeli soldiers and settlers by Hamas militants has stirred Israeli emotions more viscerally than any crisis in the country’s recent memory and presented an impossible dilemma for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government.

The Palestinian freedom fighters’ 2006 seizure of a sole young conscript, Gilad Shalit, consumed Israeli society for years — a national obsession that prompted Israel to heavily bombard the Gaza Strip and ultimately release over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, many of whom had been convicted of deadly attacks on Israelis, in exchange for Shalit’s freedom.

This time, Gaza’s Hamas rulers have captured dozens of Israeli settlers and soldiers as part of a multipronged, shock attack on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a smaller group compared to Hamas, said Sunday that it alone had seized 30 hostages.

Their captivity raises the heat on Netanyahu and his hawkish, far-right allies, who are already under intense pressure to respond to the killing of over 700 Israelis in the Hamas attack so far. Netanyahu’s vow to unleash the full force of the Israeli military on Hamas has raised fears for the safety of Israeli civilians spread in undisclosed locations across the densely populated Gaza Strip.

“It will limit the directions and areas that the IDF can be active,” Michael Milstein, a former head of the Palestinian department in Israeli military intelligence, said of the hostage situation. “It will make things much more complicated.”

Locating Israeli hostages in Gaza — something Israeli intelligence agencies failed to do in the case of Shalit — poses further challenges. Although Gaza is tiny, subject to constant aerial surveillance and surrounded by Israeli ground and naval forces, the territory just over an hour from Tel Aviv remains somewhat opaque to Israeli intelligence agencies, experts say.

“We don’t know where Israelis are sheltered,” said Yaakov Amidror, a former national security adviser to Netanyahu. “But this whole issue of captured Israelis will not stop Israel from bombing Gaza until Hamas is destroyed.”

Hamas already has said it seeks the release of all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails — some 4,500 detainees, according to Israeli rights group B’Tselem — in exchange for the Israeli captives.

The fate of prisoners for Palestinians is perhaps just as emotional as it is for Israelis. With an estimated 750,000 Palestinians having passed through Israel prisons since Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, most Palestinians have either spent time in Israeli jail or know someone who has. Israel sees them as “terrorists”, but Palestinians view detainees as heroes. The Palestinian Authority self-rule government, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank, devotes some 8 percent of its budget to supporting them and their families.

“The release of any prisoners would be a huge deal for Hamas,” said Khalil Shikaki, the director of the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research. “It would cement Hamas’ position in the Palestinian street and further diminish the strength and legitimacy” of the Palestinian Authority.

But Netanyahu’s government — with its powerful far-right racist ministers, including West Bank settlers — have fiercely opposed any gestures they view as capitulating to the Palestinians. There is “absolutely no chance” that the current government would agree to the release of Palestinian prisoners, said Gayil Talshir, a political scientist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

“The radicals and extremists in this government want to flatten Gaza,” she said. Netanyahu on Saturday dismissed an offer by Yair Lapid, head of the opposition, to form an emergency national unity government.

It was a clear sign that Netanyahu “has not given up on his extremist nationalist government,” she said.

To win last year’s election while standing trial for corruption, Netanyahu relied on the surging popularity of his far-right allies who seized on perceived threats to Israel’s Jewish identity.

Israel’s powerful finance minister, settler leader Bezalel Smotrich, demanded at the Cabinet meeting late Saturday that the Israeli army “hit Hamas brutally and not take the matter of the captives into significant consideration.”

“In war you have to be brutal,” he was quoted as saying. “We need to deal a blow that hasn’t been seen in 50 years and take down Gaza.”

But the risk of Israeli civilians falling victim to relentless Israeli bombardment or languishing for years in Hamas captivity while Israel gets dragged into an open-ended campaign could also be politically ruinous for Netanyahu.

“This is a serious dilemma,” said veteran Israeli political commentator Ehud Yaari. “The fear is that if and when a ground operation kicks off, Hamas will threaten to execute hostages every hour, every two hours, and that will become a really heated debate.”

Israel’s tumultuous history has revealed the extreme sensitivity of public opinion when it comes to hostages — and therefore what a potent weapon capture can be in a country where 18-year-olds are conscripted for military service, and the army prides itself on never abandoning its own.

“If we allow our people to be taken like this, we have no country, no government and no army,” said 58-year-old Tali Levy in the southern city of Ashdod near the Gaza border, who has several friends missing.

Families of Israelis missing after Saturday’s Hamas attack held a news conference Sunday evening that was televised live during prime time. Shaken relatives, some of them holding back tears or weeping, called on the government to bring home the captives.

In the past, Israeli society’s inability to tolerate its citizens being held captive has ignited massive public pressure campaigns, inducing governments to agree to disproportionate exchanges. This included the Schalit deal in 2011, and Israel’s release of 1,150 jailed Palestinians in exchange for three Israeli prisoners in 1985.

While military analysts remained divided on how Netanyahu would find a way out of his dilemma, the answer was painfully obvious to Israelis whose loved ones were taken hostage.

“I want them to do everything possible, to put their politics and the whole situation aside,” said Adva Adar, whose 85-year-old mother, Yaffa, was captured on video being hustled across the border into Gaza on a golf cart crammed with gunmen. Her voice cracked as she started to cry.

“She doesn’t have a lot of time left without her medicine and she is suffering very much,” she said.

News Network
October 1,2023

Riyadh: The percentage of food loss and waste in Saudi Arabia reached about 33%, equivalent to 4 million tons annually, while its value is estimated at about SR40 billion annually.

The statistics were revealed in a study conducted by the National Program to Reduce Food Loss and Waste, coinciding with the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (IDAFLW), which falls on Sept. 29 of each year.

The General Food Security Authority (GFSA), represented by the program, launched an awareness campaign on Friday.

The campaign aims to increase the awareness of the importance of food security and promote sound consumption practices, as well as stimulating the adoption of solutions that contribute to reducing food waste.

The Governor of GFSA Eng. Ahmed Al-Faris has confirmed that Saudi Arabia is working on enhancing the sustainability of the natural resources, and improving the consumption system in order to reduce the loss and waste rate to about 10% by 2030.

The GFSA has launched its campaign to raise awareness of the importance of rational consumer behavior, he added, pointing out that awareness is one of the best ways to influence the behavior of community members.

Immediately after the awareness campaign was launched, it has witnessed a great interaction from members of society, government agencies, private sector, and associations, Eng. Al-Faris said.

It is noteworthy that, according to United Nations reports, the volume of global food loss and waste was estimated at 1.3 billion tons, representing one-third of the food produced globally.

News Network
October 1,2023

rains.jpg

In a year marked by El Niño conditions, the southwest monsoon in India remained subdued to some extent, resulting in “below-average" cumulative rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on September 30, the date which formally marks the end of monsoon season in the country's mainland.

The cumulative rainfall in the four months of monsoon – June to September – amounted to 820 mm, which is lower than the long-period average (LPA) of 868.6 mm.

Rainfall activity ranging between 96 percent and 104 percent of the LPA is defined as normal. In 2022, India had recorded “normal" amount of cumulative rain, whereas, the overall precipitation in monsoon was “above-normal" in 2021.

According to the weather department, some “positive factors" mitigated some of the deficiency caused by El Niño conditions this year, which ended up providing “near normal" precipitation. These factors included the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), it said in a statement.

While the IOD is defined by the difference in the sea surface temperatures between the western parts of the Indian Ocean near Africa and the eastern parts of the ocean near Indonesia, MJO is a large-scale atmospheric disturbance originating in tropical Africa and travelling eastward, typically lasting 30 to 60 days. It is known for increasing convection in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

Addressing a press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the 2023 monsoon season concluded with 94.4 percent cumulative rainfall, which is “near normal".

Normal rainfall is critical for India's agricultural landscape, with 52 percent of the net cultivated area relying on it. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in replenishing reservoirs essential for drinking water and power generation throughout the country.

Rainfed agriculture contributes to approximately 40 percent of the country's total food production, making it a vital contributor to India's food security and economic stability.

In a pre-monsoon briefing, the IMD had predicted a normal monsoon for India, albeit on the lower side of normal. It had, however, cautioned that El Nino might influence the latter half of the southwest monsoon.

However, normal cumulative rainfall over the country during the monsoon season also doesn't mean even spatial and temporal spread of precipitation.

The Indian monsoon refers to inherent fluctuations and changes that occur over time due to various natural factors. This is called natural variability.

Research, however, shows climate change is making the monsoon more variable. Increased variability means more extreme weather and dry spells.

The IMD chief said monthly rainfall across the country as a whole stood at 91 percent of LPA in June, 113 percent in July, 64 percent in August, and 113 percent in September.

"Out of the 36 meteorological subdivisions, three (constituting 9 percent of the total area) received excess rainfall, 26 received normal rainfall (covering 73 percent of the total area), and seven received deficient rainfall. The seven subdivisions with deficient rainfall are Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, East UP, South Interior Karnataka, and Kerala," he said.

The IMD reported that east and northeast India recorded 1,115 mm of rainfall against a normal of 1,367.3 mm, which translates to an 18 percent deficit.

Northwest India recorded 593 mm of rainfall compared to a long-period average of 587.6 mm. Central India, where agriculture predominantly relies on monsoon rains, recorded 981.7 mm against a normal of 978 mm. The South Peninsula experienced an eight percent deficit.

News Network
September 27,2023

ibrahim.jpg

Bengaluru, Sep 27: The alliance with BJP has led to a resignation spree of Muslim leaders from Janata Dal (Secular). JD(S) vice-president from Tumakuru district, considered a stronghold of the party, resigned from his post in protest against the party’s alliance with BJP on Wednesday.

S. Shafi Ahmad, a prominent minority leader, sent his resignation letter to former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda and ex-chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on WhatsApp.

In his two line resignation letter, Ahmad stated that he is resigning from the JD(S) party and the post of the vice-president with immediate effect.

He had quit the Congress party and joined JD(S) in the last Assembly elections. However, there is no clarity about his future move.

After the party decided to join hands with the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the minority leaders from JD(S) party held a meeting.

Meanwhile, party state president C.M. Ibrahim is yet to comment on the development but sources claim that he too is contemplating to quit the party.

Deve Gowda family's move to hold talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi without Ibrahim before the announcement of the alliance had outraged the minority cadres.

The Karnataka unit vice president of Janata Dal(Secular) Syed Shafiulla Saheb, on last Saturday had resigned from the party, expressing his unhappiness over the alliance with the saffron party.

He had also held meetings with other Muslim leaders of the party regarding the "future course of action".

According to sources, the JD(S) holds a "considerable influence" over the Muslim community in the state. In fact, on many occasions, Muslims also opted for JD(S) over the Congress.

However, the alliance has come as a shocker to the Muslim community, with some political observers saying the party is likely to lose its support base.

Shafiulla, in his resignation letter, said: "I would like to state that I have worked hard and served the party in order to serve the society and the community only because our party believed and was standing on the secular credentials, except when our leader (H.D.) Kumaraswamy had earlier joined hands with BJP to form the government in the state.

"I would also like to mention that I had opted to stay outside the party for the period during which our state unit of the party had joined with the BJP to form the state government. Since the party's senior leaders are now deciding to join hands with the BJP, I am left with no option but to tender my resignation from the party's Senior Vice President's Office of the state and also my Primary Membership of the party."

Apart from them, many leaders including spokesperson UT Ayesha Farzana have also resigned from the party. 

