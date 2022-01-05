  1. Home
  2. Israeli defense chief meets Jordanian king in reset of bilateral ties

Israeli defense chief meets Jordanian king in reset of bilateral ties

News Network
January 5, 2022

israel.jpg

Tel Aviv: Israel’s defense minister met with the Jordanian king on Wednesday, both sides said, part of a reset of ties between the two countries.

According to Benny Gantz’ office, the two discussed “security and policy topics.” Gantz “welcomed the expansion of relations between Jordan and the current Israeli government.”

A statement from King Abdullah II said the two spoke about “the need to maintain calm in the Palestinian Territories,” and the measures necessary to lay the foundation for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The two met in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

The meeting is part of revamped ties between Israel and Jordan, which became strained under the leadership of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It follows a secret meeting last year between Abdullah and current Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, as well as a separate meeting between the countries’ foreign ministers.

Israel and Jordan made peace in 1994 and maintain close security ties, but relations soured in recent years over tensions at a flashpoint Jerusalem mosque, Israel’s expansion of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and the lack of any progress in the long-moribund peace process. The countries also fell out over a shooting incident by a guard at Israel’s embassy in Amman.

Both Jordan and the Palestinians were adamantly opposed to the Trump administration’s Mideast plan, which would have allowed Israel to annex up to a third of the West Bank. Israel captured east Jerusalem and the West Bank from Jordan in the 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want as part of their future state.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 30,2021

worldcovid.jpg

The number of daily new Covid cases worldwide has crossed one million for the first time since the pandemic began two years ago, according to an AFP tally Thursday.

The figures for 23-29 December, the highest since the virus first emerged at the end of 2019, are based on tolls given daily by health authorities in each country.

More than 7.3 million new Covid-19 cases were detected around the world in the last seven days — an average of 1,045,000 infections every day — following a surge in cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The numbers are much higher than the last record before the current wave when daily cases stood at 817,000 on average between April 23 and 29.

A large share of the less serious or asymptomatic cases remain undetected despite ramped up testing in many countries since the pandemic began.

Also, testing policy varies from one country to another.

Global infections worldwide — on the rise since the middle of October — shot up by 44 per cent the previous week over a week earlier.

A Covid “tsunami” threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday.

“This is and will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted health workers, and health systems on the brink of collapse,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

More than 85 per cent of the new infections occurred in two regions worst hit by Omicron — Europe, which recorded 4,022,000 cases in the last seven days, up 36 per cent over the preceding week, and the United States and Canada which had a combined 2,264,000 cases in the same period, up 83 per cent.

However, Asia saw 268,000 cases, or a 12 per cent drop.

Covid deaths worldwide have continued to decline for three weeks now with 6,400 in the past week — a fall of six per cent over the previous week.

A record 14,800 daily deaths were registered between January 20 and 26. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 27,2021

As many as 80 school children fell sick on Monday after consuming sambar in which a dead lizard was found in Venkatapura Tanda village near Ranibennur in Haveri district of Karnataka.

The incident took place in the Government Primary school of Venkatapura Tanda. The children fell sick after consuming midday meal. All of them have been rushed to the government hospital in Ranibennur town.

According to sources in the education department, the condition of two of the children is stated to be "critical". The rest 78 students have recovered after initial treatment.

Eye witnesses have told authorities that when midday meal was being served to the students at the school, one of the boys was served sambar with a dead lizard.

On seeing the lizard, the boy alerted others and immediately started vomiting.

Soon, other students also started to fall sick. The district administration has directed the authorities to take appropriate action on negligence by the school authorities.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 27,2021

CMs.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 27: Kerala has again emerged as the top performer in terms of overall health performance among larger states, while Uttar Pradesh is the worst, according to the fourth Health Index launched by Niti Aayog.

The fourth round of the Health Index took into account the period 2019-20 (reference year).

The report by the government think tank said Tamil Nadu and Telangana have emerged as the second and third best performers, respectively, on health parameters.

Bihar and Madhya Pradesh were the second and third worst performers, respectively, on health parameters.

The report, however, added that Uttar Pradesh topped in terms of incremental performance by registering the highest incremental change from the base year (2018-19) to reference year (2019-20).

Among the smaller states, Mizoram emerged as the best performer in overall performance as well as incremental performance, while among UTs, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir ranked among the bottom ones in terms of overall performance but emerged as the leading performer in terms of incremental performance.

The report pointed out that for the fourth consecutive round Kerala emerged as the best performer in terms of overall performance.

According to the report, Kerala and Tamil Nadu were top two performers in terms of overall performance with the highest reference year (2019-20) index scores but ranked twelfth and eighth respectively in terms of incremental performance.

Telangana performed well both in terms overall performance as well as incremental performance and secured the third position in both instances.

It pointed out that Rajasthan was the weakest performer both in terms of overall performance and incremental performance.

In the case of smaller states, Mizoram and Tripura registered strong overall performance, and at the same time showed improvements in incremental performance, the report added.

As per the report, the health index is a weighted composite score incorporating 24 indicators covering key aspects of health performance.

It said health index comprises select indicators in three domains --health outcomes, governance and information, and key inputs and processes.

The report has been prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with technical assistance from the World Bank. 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.