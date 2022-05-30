  1. Home
  2. Israeli settlers hold 'flag march' in al-Quds, raise anti-Muslim slogans; dozens of Palestinians attacked, arrested

Israeli settlers hold 'flag march' in al-Quds, raise anti-Muslim slogans; dozens of Palestinians attacked, arrested

News Network
May 30, 2022

israeliterrorists.jpg

Around 30,000 Israeli settlers marched through al-Quds (Jerusalem) and its old town while chanting anti-Arab and anti-Muslim slogans, as part of what's known by Israel as the flag march that takes place annually to celebrate its occupation of the eastern part of the holy city in 1967.

Thousands also marched through the Muslim quarter of the old town of al-Quds, amid security deployment and restrictions against the Palestinians. Clashes broke out at the Bab al-Aamoud known also as the Damascus Gate multiple times ahead of the march. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded and arrested by the Israeli forces.

At the same time, Palestinians held counter-rallies across the occupied territories, waving the Palestinian flag and chanting anti-Israeli slogans. In Ramallah, the protesters said although the al-Quds is occupied by Israel and surrounded by military checkpoints, it will always remain their eternal capital and the al-Aqsa mosque will always be a Muslim sacred site.

Ahead of the march in the morning, some 2500 settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in groups of 40 to 50 under the protection of Israeli forces. Following that, Palestinian worshippers were attacked and forced out of the compound by the regime forces.

Some around the world could argue it’s only a flag parade and nothing more, but for Palestinians the flag march is one ugly face of Israel’s occupation, domination and seizure of their right to exist on their homeland. For Palestinians, al-Quds is a red line and they will always defend it with all means possible.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 30,2022

Bengaluru, May 30: Hinting that Bharatiya Janata Party would stake claim to more mosques in days to come, former minister K S Eshwarappa today said that there are around 36,000 mosques that need to be converted into temples in the country. 

Speaking to media persons, the hardline Hindutva said that Hindus should find out the mosques that have been built after destroying temple in the past and convert them back to temples. 

"After completing 75 years of Independence, we got to know there was Shiva Ling in the mosque. Now, it is said that a mosque has been constructed after demolishing Krishna temple in Mathura. It is said that 36,000 temples had been demolished in India and mosques had been constructed there. We want those temples to be reconstructed again,” he said.

He went on to claim that he would be happy if Muslim organisations raise slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. 

“They (Muslims) must understand that they are born in India. They are eating the food grown here. Drinking water from rivers which are flowing here and breathing air from here. So, they are citizens of India. I would be very happy if they raise slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'," he said.

Regarding Congress leaders' attack on RSS, he said, "They have realised that BJP's strength is RSS. So they are criticising it. Though India completed 75 years of Independence, there was no attempt to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya before BJP came to power at the Centre. Now, it is being built".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 19,2022

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the result for SSLC, Class 10 exam 2022 on Thursday, May 19. 

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh released the SSLC exam 2022 merit list, along with the result. This year, a total 85.63 per cent students cleared the exams successfully.

The SSLC, Class 10 exam result 2022 is now available on the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in, and private website- manabadi.co.in. 

The students can check the result and download the marksheet using the registration number/ roll number. The minimum passing marks in the SSLC, Class 10 exam is 35 per cent.

As many as 8.73 lakh (8,73,846) students appeared in the SSLC exams last year which was conducted between March 28 and April 11.

Last year, a total of 99.9 per cent of students passed in the SSLC, Class 10 exam; the result was announced on August 9. The board last year did not release a separate merit list, a total of 157 students scored 625 out of 625, 289 students got 623 marks and 43 students secured 622 marks.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 24,2022

Bengaluru, May 24: The Bhartiya Janata Party today announced its candidates for the upcoming June 3 Karnataka Legislative Council elections.

The BJP has selected former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, secretary of the BJP state unit Hemalatha Nayak, president of BJP SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayaswamy and S Keshavaprasad.

The BJP can win four of the seven seats of the Legislative Council for which MLAs will elect the members.

The announcement of the list came as a setback to former CM B S Yediyurappa as the party national leadership refused to field his second son B Y Vijayendra - who is vice president of the BJP state unit - as a candidate for the MLC elections.

According to reports, Vijayendra's name was recommended by the state BJP core core committee.

Senior leader Basavaraj Horatti, who recently quit the JD(S) to join the BJP, will be the party’s candidate for the Karnataka West Teacher's constituency election scheduled June 13.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.