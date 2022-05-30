Israeli settlers hold 'flag march' in al-Quds, raise anti-Muslim slogans; dozens of Palestinians attacked, arrested

Around 30,000 Israeli settlers marched through al-Quds (Jerusalem) and its old town while chanting anti-Arab and anti-Muslim slogans, as part of what's known by Israel as the flag march that takes place annually to celebrate its occupation of the eastern part of the holy city in 1967.

Thousands also marched through the Muslim quarter of the old town of al-Quds, amid security deployment and restrictions against the Palestinians. Clashes broke out at the Bab al-Aamoud known also as the Damascus Gate multiple times ahead of the march. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded and arrested by the Israeli forces.

At the same time, Palestinians held counter-rallies across the occupied territories, waving the Palestinian flag and chanting anti-Israeli slogans. In Ramallah, the protesters said although the al-Quds is occupied by Israel and surrounded by military checkpoints, it will always remain their eternal capital and the al-Aqsa mosque will always be a Muslim sacred site.

Ahead of the march in the morning, some 2500 settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in groups of 40 to 50 under the protection of Israeli forces. Following that, Palestinian worshippers were attacked and forced out of the compound by the regime forces.

Some around the world could argue it’s only a flag parade and nothing more, but for Palestinians the flag march is one ugly face of Israel’s occupation, domination and seizure of their right to exist on their homeland. For Palestinians, al-Quds is a red line and they will always defend it with all means possible.