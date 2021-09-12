  1. Home
  Israeli warplanes bomb besieged Gaza in fresh act of aggression

Israeli warplanes bomb besieged Gaza in fresh act of aggression

News Network
September 12, 2021

Israeli warplanes have carried out new airstrikes against the Gaza Strip as the Tel Aviv regime continues with its acts of aggression against the besieged Palestinian enclave. 

They launched a number of missiles at a site near al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central district of Deir al-Balah early Sunday, Palestine's Safa news agency said, citing local sources.

Israeli helicopter gunships also attacked a site west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli warplanes bombed a site on the coastal road west of Rafah.

Palestinian sources in Gaza said the overnight strikes damaged homes and other buildings in the targeted areas. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Israeli military, for its part, claimed in a statement that its aircraft targeted an underground rocket production workshop belonging to Hamas resistance movement, as well as a weapons storage site, a training facility, and a tunnel. 

The statement alleged that the strikes were conducted after two rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli-occupied territories earlier in the day.  

Early Saturday, Israel carried out several airstrikes on the Gaza Strip after Palestinian resistance fighters reportedly fired a rocket at the occupied territories in response to a new crackdown on prisoners.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007 when Hamas took control of the coastal enclave.  

The siege has inflicted severe hardship on residents. The poverty rate among Gaza’s population has reached 53 percent, while “extreme poverty” stands at 33.8 percent, according to statistics by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).

About 68 percent of families do not have enough to eat, while 80 percent of Gazans are dependent on aid. The area’s unemployment rate stands at 45.1 percent, according to PCBS.

About text formats
News Network
September 5,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 5: The coastal district of Dakshina Kannada, which shares its border with Kerala, has recorded 130 fatalities in August, making it the district with highest number of deaths in the state for the said month.

Bengaluru Urban registered 101 Covid deaths in August. 

One in every five Covid deaths in Karnataka has occurred in Dakshina Kannada in August. The district, in its defence, said 29 of those deaths were of patients from other districts, which if taken into account, the coastal district would still tie with the state capital on the districts with most number of deaths for the month.

According to the officials, 59 per cent of the active cases are in Mangaluru city. Also, 66 per cent of the total active cases are in home isolation. The district administration is mulling over filing FIRs against primary contacts who breach quarantine. 

Dr Ashok H, Covid nodal officer for Dakshina Kannada district, said that the positivity rate over the past seven days in the district has dropped to 2.04 per cent and case fatality rate to 1.43 per cent.

"Out of 2,248 active cases, 1,486 (66.1 per cent), are in home isolation, 544 (24.2 per cent) in hospitals and 218 (9.7 per cent) in Covid Care Centres. The reason for higher hospitalisation rate compared to other districts is that we are admitting nursing and paramedical students, who are testing positive, who don't have severe symptoms, to hospitals so that they compulsorily remain isolated," he said.

"We have 32 paramedical and eight medical colleges. We got clusters from there when we screened 7,000-odd students. Sullia also had 8 per cent positivity rate previously for one month but now has only 145 active cases," he added.

Now the focus is on Beltangady taluk which has the next highest active cases with 296.

"Deaths are high because medical colleges like Yenepoya are getting referrals from other districts under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka. Earlier we would send them back to their districts but now with the centralised bed management system, deaths of patients from other districts occurring in Mangaluru are being recorded as Dakshina Kannada district's deaths," Dr Ashok said. 

About text formats
News Network
August 29,2021

Bhavinaben Patel clinched a historic silver in table tennis to give India its first medal in Paralympics before high jumper Nishad Kumar also came second but the celebrations of a Super Sunday were somewhat muted after discus thrower Vinod Kumar's bronze-winning result was put on hold due to a protest over his disability classification.

Patel, who was diagnosed with polio when she was 12 months old, became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics after she signed off with a silver following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles table tennis class 4 final.

Nishad then clinched a silver with an Asian record before discus thrower Vinod fetched a bronze which was put on hold after a protest over his disability classification as India began collecting what is expected to be an unprecedented haul of athletics medals in the Games.

It somewhat marred the upbeat mood in the Indian camp on the National Sports Day, which is the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand.

Vinod's classification in F52, which is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, was done on August 22 by the organisers.

It was not clear on what grounds the classification has been challenged.

"Results of this event are currently under review due to classification observation in competition. The Victory Ceremony has been postponed to the evening session of 30th August," read a statement from the Games organisers.

India's Chef de Mission Gursharan Singh told PTI that Vinod's medal stands for now till a decision on the matter by the technical officials likely to come on Monday.

But the day began brightly, with the 34-year-old Patel clinching a silver. She lost 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the women's singles summit clash which lasted 19 minutes.

Deepa Malik, who is the current president of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), was the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games when she had claimed a silver in shotput at Rio five years back.

Patel, a wheelchair-bound player with an indomitable spirit, had suffered a loss to Zhou, one of the most decorated para-paddlers of China, in her first group stage match earlier in the week.

Patel started playing the sport 13 years ago at the Blind People's Association at Vastrapur area of Ahmedabad where she was a student of ITI for people with disabilities.

There, she saw visually impaired children playing table tennis and decided to take up the sport.

Patel hoped her success will help change the perception of people towards disability and create more opportunities.

"What I went through growing up, I don't want the next generation of people with disability to suffer," she said.

"Accessibility is a major issue and so is jobs and other opportunities. If my medal can somehow make the right noise and get people at the helm of affairs to be heard, I will be more than happy.

The 21-year-old Nishad, who is a farmer's son in Himachal Pradesh's Amb town, cleared 2.06m to win the silver in T47 class before 41-year-old BSF man Vinod, whose father fought in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, produced a best throw of 19.91m to clinch a bronze.

The 24-member Indian athletics team is hoping for a rich haul of medals -- at least 10 -- and the double success on Sunday gave the country enough reasons to smile on the National Sports Day.

Nishad, whose right hand got cut by a grass-cutting machine at his family's farm when he was an eight-year-old boy, cleared the same height of 2.06m with American Dallas Wise who was also awarded a silver.

Another American, Roderick Townsend, won the gold with a world record jump of 2.15m.

The second Indian in the fray, Ram Pal, finished fifth with a best jump of 1.94m.

T47 class is meant for athletes with a unilateral upper limb impairment resulting in some loss of function at the shoulder, elbow and wrist.

Nishad had also contracted Covid-19 earlier this year while training at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

Nishad had won a gold medal in the men's high jump T46/47 event at the Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai earlier this year. He began competing in para athletics in 2009.

In Vinod's event, Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia won the gold and silver respectively.

Vinod injured his legs while training after joining the BSF, falling off a cliff in Leh that left him bed-ridden for close to a decade during which he lost both his parents.

In archery, the Indian challenge ended in the compound mixed pair open section after the duo of Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti Baliyan made a quarterfinal exit.

The sixth seeded duo suffered a poor start mis-firing in the 6-ring in the first end that proved to be decisive as they lost to their Turkish opponents Oznur Cure and Bulent Korkmaz by 151-153 in an intriguing contest.

Earlier in the morning, the Indian duo stormed past Thailand's Anon Aungaphinan and Praphaporn Homjanthuek 147-141.

Indian challenge also ended in the women's compound open section where the lone challenger Jyoti lost to Kerrie-Louise Leonard of Ireland 141-137 in the first round.

The medal rush is expected to continue on Monday with star javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, gunning for his third gold, leading the charge.  

About text formats
News Network
August 31,2021

joy.jpg

Kabul, Aug 31: The sound of celebratory gunfire was heard across Kabul early Tuesday after the Pentagon and Taliban separately confirmed that the last US troops had left Afghanistan, ending a two-decade-long war.

The Taliban declared Afghanistan is a “free and sovereign” nation as it hailed the exit of US troops after 20 years of occupation, describing their departure as a “historic moment”.

"Tonight at 12:00 am Afghan time, the remaining American troops left Kabul airport and our country gained full independence," Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's chief spokesman, said in a tweet. "All praise to Allah."

The Pentagon said the last flight had left in the final minute of Monday night, and that all US military personnel were now out of the country.

Correspondents in the city heard celebratory gunfire from several Taliban checkpoints, as well as the cheers of fighters manning security posts in the green zone.

"We made history again," tweeted Anas Haqqani, a senior official in the hardline Islamist movement.

"I am very happy that after 20 years of jihad, sacrifices & hardships I have this pride to see these historic moments."

Another Taliban spokesman, Bilal Karimi, said: "All the American troops have left Afghanistan, we are very happy -- you can listen to the celebratory fire."

The sound of small arms and heavier machine gun fire was still echoing through the night 45 minutes after the first announcement, while tracer rounds lit up the sky.

In a follow-up tweet, Haqqani urged fighters to avoid celebratory gunfire so as to make sure no innocent bystanders were hurt.

About text formats
