  2. Israel’s assault kills another senior reporter in Gaza; journalist toll now 239

coastaldigest.com news network
August 19, 2025

Local Gaza authorities say the Israeli military has killed another Palestinian journalist in the strip, bringing the death toll to 239 since the occupying Tel Aviv regime launched its all-out onslaught on the blockaded territory in early October 2023.

A medical source stated that at least three Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike on the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City on Monday.

Local Palestinian outlets reported that journalist Islam al-Koumi was among the victims.

This comes as the remains of a journalist from Gaza were uncovered weeks after an Israeli strike claimed her life.

Marwa Musallam was buried under the rubble after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City in July. Her cries for help went unanswered amid pleas to pressure Israel to allow rescuers to reach her.

Musallam’s remains were discovered 45 days later.

Meanwhile, the Columbia Journalism Review (CJR) has requested suggestions from reporters, editors, and rights specialists to investigate innovative methods for safeguarding Palestinian journalists in Gaza.

In a recently introduced feature, the CRJ has advocated for a courageous, innovative strategy aimed at protecting reporters on the ground, who are confronted with assassinations and smear campaigns due to the deterioration of legal and institutional safeguards.

The proposals included sanctions against Israeli officials, media strikes, coordinated blackouts, and charges of war crimes at the International Criminal Court.

“Journalists in Western newsrooms could strike. They could refuse to work until some sort of substantive demand for a policy change at these institutions is fulfilled,” Drop Site News’s Sharif Abdel Kouddous said.

“What could this policy change be? Perhaps a disclaimer at the bottom, or within, every article that quotes Israeli authorities that Israel has killed far more journalists in Gaza than anywhere in the world since the Committee to Protect Journalists started keeping records, and therefore the veracity of any statement is dubious.”

As Israel persists in prohibiting foreign journalists from accessing the coastal territory, Palestinian reporters continue to be the exclusive source of firsthand reporting from within the conflict zone.

The Federation of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed its deep concern over the continued assassination of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli forces while carrying out their duties.

The federation emphasized that what is happening in Gaza constitutes a clear violation of international laws and norms, and comes in the context of Israeli violations of freedom of the press and media, and its policy of confiscating the truth, gagging, covering up its daily violations, and preventing them from reaching global public opinion.

The Israeli military has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, dismissing international appeals for a ceasefire. The war has killed at least 62,004 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.

The unrelenting airstrikes have also ravaged the region and caused significant food shortages.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the besieged coastal territory.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 10,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 10: A 75-year-old retired woman in Mangaluru has lost more than ₹3.09 crore to online fraudsters who trapped her using the so-called “digital arrest” method.

According to a complaint filed at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police station, the victim, identified as Leni Prabhu, received a missed call from an unknown number on January 15, 2025. When she returned the call, a woman claiming to represent the General Post Office alleged that a parcel in her name, supposedly sent to China, had been returned with 150 grams of MDMA inside. The caller warned that the offence carried a prison term exceeding 75 years.

Despite the victim’s denial, the caller insisted her identity had been misused and offered to “help” her obtain a no-objection certificate — in exchange for 93% of her pension amount.

Two days later, under pressure and fearing arrest, the woman travelled to Mangaluru and transferred ₹55 lakh via RTGS to accounts provided by the fraudsters. Over the next several months — from January 17 to July 4 — she made multiple transfers, amounting to a total loss of ₹3,09,75,000.

The scammers told her to keep the matter confidential, which kept her in fear and prevented her from seeking help. The fraud came to light when the accused stopped responding to her calls and messages.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons for online fraud using the “digital arrest” technique, and an investigation is underway.

News Network
August 9,2025

Gaza, Aug 9: The foreign ministers of Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom on Friday strongly condemned the Israeli Security Cabinet’s decision to launch a new large-scale military operation in Gaza.

“The plans that the Government of Israel has announced risk violating international humanitarian law,” the ministers said in a joint statement.

Israel’s security cabinet has approved a plan to seize control of Gaza City, escalating military operations in the devastated Palestinian territory. The move drew renewed criticism at home and abroad on Friday, as concerns mounted over the nearly two-year-old war.

News Network
August 11,2025

Facing political heat in the U.S. and pressure from pro-Israel lobbying groups, TikTok has appointed Erica Mindel, an American Zionist and former Israeli military instructor, as its Public Policy Manager for Hate Speech. The move, announced in July 2025, has sparked global criticism, with many seeing it as a step toward curbing pro-Palestinian voices on the platform.

Mindel’s role centers on shaping TikTok’s hate speech guidelines, with an emphasis on “combating antisemitism.” However, critics argue this emphasis could be used to label criticism of Israel as hate speech, effectively shielding the regime from online scrutiny during its ongoing war on Gaza.

From Israeli Army to TikTok Headquarters

Public details about Mindel’s early life are limited, but she describes herself as a “proud American Jew.” She holds degrees in political science from the University of Michigan and public policy from Johns Hopkins University.

After immigrating to the occupied Palestinian territories, she served for two and a half years as an instructor in the Armored Corps of the Israeli military’s spokesperson unit—an arm heavily involved in hasbara (state propaganda). This service preceded her work at the U.S. State Department, where she was a contractor for Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the Biden administration’s Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism.

TikTok reportedly hired Mindel after lobbying by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which has long pushed for tighter moderation of pro-Palestinian content online. The ADL had named TikTok the “worst offender” for antisemitic content after October 7, 2023, when Israel launched its ongoing offensive in Gaza.

Based in New York City, Mindel earns an estimated £280,000 annually in her new role.

Political Pressure and Platform Policy

TikTok has been under threat of a U.S. ban for more than two years, fueled by claims from pro-Israel lawmakers and conservative pundits that the app amplifies Palestinian perspectives and undermines American support for Israel.

A 2024 Northeastern University study found that pro-Palestinian posts significantly outnumbered pro-Israeli ones on TikTok, suggesting a sustained grassroots movement rather than coordinated manipulation. Still, opponents of the platform have seized on the disparity to demand tighter controls.

Mindel’s appointment is widely seen as TikTok’s attempt to placate U.S. political pressure. Critics argue her personal and professional background makes her incapable of objectively moderating content about Israel and Palestine.

Accusations of Silencing Dissent

The Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), along with several digital rights groups, has condemned the hiring, warning that pro-Palestinian activism will be disproportionately targeted under the guise of combating antisemitism.

Since 2023, TikTok says it has removed over 850,000 videos and accounts for hate speech. While the company denies targeting specific political viewpoints, users have reported increased scrutiny of hashtags like #FreePalestine in recent months. The platform insists removals are consistent with existing rules.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has warned of a “chilling effect” on political speech, particularly when one category of hate—antisemitism—is given policy priority over others without transparency on enforcement standards.

The lack of clarity on Mindel’s moderation framework has deepened concerns. Critics point out that she has not addressed how antisemitism policies will avoid conflating criticism of Israel with hatred toward Jewish people—a distinction many free speech advocates say is vital.

Growing Backlash

Protests outside TikTok’s New York office in late July 2025 drew attention to Mindel’s Israeli military service and her settlement ties. Online petitions demanding her removal have gathered over 50,000 signatures. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has suggested possible legal action if her policies disproportionately censor protected speech.

Observers note similarities to the case of Elon Musk’s platform X, which, after political pressure, ramped up moderation of anti-Zionist content under the banner of combating antisemitism.

For now, Mindel remains in position, but the controversy threatens TikTok’s image as a politically neutral space—especially among its younger and more diverse audience, many of whom have been vocal in supporting Palestinian rights online.

Whether TikTok’s leadership can balance political demands with its stated commitment to free expression remains an open question. What is clear is that Mindel’s appointment marks a decisive moment in the battle over who gets to shape the global conversation on Israel and Palestine in the digital age.

