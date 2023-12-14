  1. Home
  2. At least 288 killed in Israeli attacks on United Nations RWA shelters in Gaza

At least 288 killed in Israeli attacks on United Nations RWA shelters in Gaza

News Network
December 14, 2023

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) says at least 288 displaced people in its shelters in Gaza have been killed amid the ongoing Israeli war on the besieged strip.

The UNRWA in a post on X platform (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday estimated that in total at least 288 internally displaced persons (IDPs) sheltering in UNRWA installations in Gaza have been killed and at least a further 998 injured since October 7.

Moreover, 271 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces, including 69 children, in the occupied West Bank, the report said, marking it as “the deadliest year for Palestinians killed in the West Bank since the UN began recording casualties.”

People of Gaza ‘running out of time and options’: UNRWA chief

On Wednesday, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said at the Global Refugee Forum that the people of Gaza are “running out of time and options,” as they face Israeli bombardment, deprivation, and disease in an ever-ever-shrinking space.

Lazzarini, who has described the situation in Gaza as “hell on earth,” warned that people in the Palestinian territory are “facing the darkest chapter of their history since 1948, and it has been a painful history.”

He said the people of Gaza are now crammed into less than one-third of the original territory, near the Egyptian border, and “it is unrealistic to think that people will remain resilient in the face of unlivable conditions of such magnitude.”

The city of Rafah, according to Lazzarini, is now hosting well over a million people while it used to be home to 280,000 people.

He also pointed out that the UN agency is very far from an “adequate humanitarian response,” adding that when aid is delivered, it is often not more than a can of tuna or beans and one bottle of water for a large family to share.

While most aid delivery in Gaza depends on the UNRWA, the agency’s capacities are “now on the verge of collapse,” he said.

“We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the siege to let in sufficient aid. I welcome here the overwhelming support of 153 UN member states at the General Assembly calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire,” Lazzari added.

The UNRWA has said that it is still operating 8 health centers, out of 22 in Palestinian territories, and more than a million people are sheltering in its schools and other facilities.

This is while 130 UNRWA staff are confirmed to have been killed since the beginning of Israel’s onslaught on Gaza.

The UN estimates that 1.9 million of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced and are receiving goods from only around 100 aid trucks per day.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and more than 50,594 injured in Israel’s ongoing aggression in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

News Network
December 7,2023

The UN human rights chief says Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are living in "utter, deepening horror" as he pleaded for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the ongoing Israeli aggression on the besieged Palestinian territory.

Volker Turk told a press conference Wednesday that some 1.9 million displaced Palestinians are being forced into smaller and smaller pockets of southern Gaza. The conditions are “overcrowded” and “unsanitary,” he said.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights further said there was a high risk of atrocity crimes being committed in such "catastrophic" humanitarian circumstances."

"Civilians in Gaza continue to be relentlessly bombarded by Israel and collectively punished -- suffering death, siege, destruction and deprivation of the most essential human needs such as food, water, lifesaving medical supplies and other essentials on a massive scale."

He further stated Palestinians in Gaza are facing “utter, deepening horror” as disease spreads, food is scarce and humanitarian aid is all but cut off.

“My humanitarian colleagues have described the situation as apocalyptic,” Turk added, saying the catastrophe “was entirely foreseeable and preventable”.

"As an immediate step, I call for an urgent cessation of hostilities and the release of all hostages," he said, adding: "You need to come back to your senses."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Turk said he was gravely concerned by "dehumanizing and inciteful statements" made by current and former Israeli authorities.

"History has shown us where this kind of language can lead," he said. "This is not just unacceptable, but a competent court may view such statements, in the circumstances in which they were made, as incitement to atrocity crimes."

Turk said the human rights crisis in the occupied West Bank was also "extremely alarming", calling for Israeli authorities to take immediate steps to end "widespread impunity" for violations.

"The only way to end the accumulative sufferings is ending the occupation and achieving the two-state solution," he said.

Meanwhile, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic warned that the current catastrophic situation in Gaza threatens to decline further.

Speaking in Brussels, Lenarcic stressed the need for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza for humanitarian aid to enter the territory as it faces Israeli bombardment, blockade, and ground attacks.

"Otherwise, the catastrophe in Gaza may turn into apocalypse," he said.

Israel has carried out airstrikes on several residential blocks in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, killing at least 150 Palestinians.

Israeli warplanes have also pounded Khan Yunis in southern Gaza while the regime’s ground forces have surrounded the city.

As the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip continues, Palestinian resistance fighters also keep up their retaliatory operations, dealing a severe blow to invading regime troops.

Hamas has released a video showing that the al-Qassam Brigades, the movement’s military wing, killed some 60 Israeli soldiers inside their tents in the Juhr al-Dik area of central Gaza.

Hamas fighters closed in on Israeli positions stealthily, planted bombs around their tents and detonated the explosives simultaneously.

Resistance forces then withdrew to their positions safely. Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced it has lost at least nine of its troops in the fighting in northern and southern Gaza.

Israel has confirmed the killing of 90 troops since it launched a ground operation in Gaza about five weeks ago.

Fatalities among Israeli soldiers are believed to be much higher but the regime doesn’t disclose the exact figure.

The onslaught has killed over 16,200 Palestinians since it began two months ago. Around 70 percent of those killed are women and children.

News Network
December 14,2023

Puttur, Dec 14: A young scientist has allegedly ended his life under mysterious circumstances at his residence at Kallarpe in Aryapu village in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased is Bharath (24), who had landed a job at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hyderabad, couple of months ago.

It is learnt he had returned home a week ago and had tendered his resignation to his job. However his resignation was reportedly not accepted.

Last night Bharath had reportedly received a call from the DRDO office. Later he hanged himself, it is learnt. The exact reason for the suicide is not known.

A case has been registered at the Puttur Rural Police station and investigations are on.

News Network
December 7,2023

Thiruvananthapuram: A 26-year-old doctor has died by suicide in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, allegedly after her boyfriend refused to marry her because her family could not fulfill dowry demands. 

State health minister Veena George has ordered a probe into the death of Dr Shahana, an MBBS degree holder, who was pursuing a postgraduate course at the surgery department of Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram.

The police have registered a case against the boyfriend under the abetment to suicide charge and dowry prevention laws. They have recorded the statements of the woman's relatives.

According to local media reports, Dr Shahana lived with her mother and two siblings. Her father, who worked in the Gulf, died two years back. She was in a relationship with Dr EA Ruwais and the two decided to marry.

Dr Shahana's family has alleged that Dr Ruwais' family demanded 150 gold sovereigns, 15 acres of land and a BMW car in dowry. When Dr Shahana's family said they cannot meet the demand, her boyfriend's family called off the wedding, Mathrubhumi reported. This left the young doctor very upset, and she died by suicide, local residents have alleged. A suicide note found at her apartment read, "Everyone wants money only", it is learnt.

The health minister has said the state Women and Child Development department has been asked to submit a report on the allegations of dowry demand.

The state Minority Commission is also looking into the matter. The panel's chairperson AA Rasheed has asked the district collector, the city police commissioner and director of medical education to appear before the commission on December 14 and submit a report.

The state women's commission chairperson P Sathidevi visited Dr Shahana's home and met the family. Ms Sathidevi said strong steps must be taken if the mental agony caused due to the dowry demand pushed the young doctor to suicide.

