  1. Home
  2. More Deaths, More Destruction as Israeli Aggression and Iranian Retaliation Continue into Day 4 

More Deaths, More Destruction as Israeli Aggression and Iranian Retaliation Continue into Day 4 

Agencies
June 16, 2025

bloodyisrael.jpg

Dubai: Iran fired a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Monday, triggering air raid sirens across the country as emergency services reported at least five killed and dozens more wounded in the fourth day of open warfare between the regional foes that showed no sign of slowing.

Iran announced it had launched some 100 missiles and vowed further retaliation for Israel’s sweeping attacks on its military and nuclear infrastructure, which have killed at least 224 people in the country since last Friday.

The attacks raised Israel’s total death toll to at least 18, and in response the Israeli military said fighter jets had struck 10 command centers in Tehran belonging to Iran’s Quds Force, an elite arm of its Revolutionary Guard that conducts military and intelligence operations outside Iran.

Powerful explosions, likely from Israel’s defense systems intercepting Iranian missiles, rocked Tel Aviv shortly before dawn on Monday, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky over the coastal city.

Authorities in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva said Iranian missiles had hit a residential building there, charring concrete walls, shattering windows and ripping the walls off multiple apartments.

The Israeli Magen David Adom emergency service reported that two women and two men — all in their 70s — were killed in the wave of missile attacks that struck four sites in central Israel.

“We clearly see that our civilians are being targeted,” said Israeli police spokesman Dean Elsdunne outside the bombed-out building in Petah Tikva. “And this is just one scene, we have other sites like this near the coast, in the south.”

The MDA added that paramedics had evacuated another 87 wounded people to hospitals, including a 30-year-old woman in serious condition, while rescuers were still searching for residents trapped beneath the rubble of their homes.

No negotiation while under Israeli attack

Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on Sunday, killing and wounding civilians and raising concerns of a broader regional conflict, with both militaries urging civilians on the opposing side to take precautions against further strikes. 

Israel warned that the worse is to come. It targeted Iran's Defense Ministry headquarters in Tehran and sites it alleged were associated with Iran's nuclear program, while Iranian missiles evaded Israeli air defenses and slammed into buildings deep inside Israel.

An Iranian health ministry spokesperson, Hossein Kermanpour, said the toll since the start of Israeli strikes had risen to 224 dead and more than 1,200 injured, 90 percent of whom he said were civilians. Those killed included 60 on Saturday, half of them children, in a 14-story apartment block flattened in the Iranian capital.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he hoped a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders in Canada on Sunday would reach an agreement to help resolve the conflict and keep it from escalating.

Iran has told mediators Qatar and Oman that it is not open to negotiating a ceasefire with the US while it is under Israeli attack, an official briefed on the communications told Reuters on Sunday. The Israeli military, which launched the attacks on Friday with the stated aim of wiping out Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, warned Iranians living near weapons facilities to evacuate.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 13,2025

SAFmang.jpg

Mangaluru, June 13: Amid growing concerns over simmering communal tensions in Karnataka’s coastal heartland, the state government has rolled out a bold new initiative — the Special Action Force (SAF) — an elite, rapid-response unit aimed at restoring peace and reinforcing public trust.

Launched by Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara on Friday, the SAF is not just another addition to the police force — it is being positioned as a shield against divisive forces that threaten the fragile harmony of regions like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga.

“This is not just a force—it’s a promise. A promise that Karnataka will not surrender its peace to hatred,” said Dr. Parameshwara, addressing officials, media, and community leaders during the inauguration.

What is SAF?

The SAF is the first-of-its-kind in India — a specially trained, multi-tiered force consisting of 258 personnel, deployed strategically across the three coastal districts. Each district will have its own dedicated company comprising 78 officers. From DIGP, SP, DySP, Assistant Commandants to inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables, the unit is built for precision, discipline, and immediate action.

Modeled partly after the Anti-Naxal Force, the SAF will function autonomously and tactically — intervening during communal flare-ups, acting on intelligence alerts, and de-escalating tensions before violence erupts.

Why Now?

Dr. Parameshwara didn’t mince words: “When I visited Mangaluru last, I sensed the growing undercurrents of hate. The situation was managed temporarily, but it was clear that a long-term structure was needed. Some elements choose violence over dialogue. To them, SAF is our response.”

He lamented that despite repeated appeals for peace, vested interests continued to disrupt harmony. “This isn’t just about law enforcement. It’s about protecting Karnataka’s soul,” he emphasized.

The home minister also pointed to the police department’s strong performance, including a 99% murder case resolution rate, and recent efforts to strengthen cybercrime capabilities through dedicated training centers for constables.

Voices of Support

Backing the move, District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao called the SAF a “timely and necessary intervention.”

“Communalism is the only blemish on Dakshina Kannada’s rich legacy. But this initiative will be welcomed by 95% of the people. The rest must decide whether they want peace — or consequences,” he said, announcing a peace meeting in the coming fortnight under the leadership of Dr. Parameshwara.

More Than Security — A Step Towards Dignity

The day also marked the inauguration of newly constructed police quarters in Mangaluru and Beltangady, a significant morale booster for police families.

Built at a combined cost of ₹21 crore, the facilities include 64 flats in Mangaluru (covering 58,500 sq ft) and 24 in Beltangady (10,544 sq ft), each featuring 2BHK layouts with modern amenities like modular kitchens, ensuring dignified living standards for frontline officers.

The launch event was attended by top-ranking officials and dignitaries including: DG & IGP M A Saleem, IGP Western Range Amith Singh, Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, SP Dr. Arun Kumar, MLCs Ivan D’Souza and Manjunath Bhandary, and Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan, among others.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 4,2025

Udupi/ Mangaluru, June 4: A 65-year-old cancer patient from Belle village in Kaup taluk, Udupi district, passed away at a private hospital in Manipal on Tuesday, June 3. The patient, who was undergoing treatment for cancer, was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive during his hospital stay.

Officials from the revenue and health departments visited the deceased's home to raise awareness about Covid-19 precautionary measures and urged villagers to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The patient's last rites will be conducted on Wednesday as per Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, in Dakshina Kannada, three female Covid-19 patients aged 64, 57, and 29 years who had tested positive in May have fully recovered and been discharged from care.

Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. H.R. Thimmaiah emphasized that the current Covid variant is mild and the public need not panic. As per government guidelines, all severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases and 5% of influenza-like illness (ILI) cases will be tested for Covid-19. All positive samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

To streamline testing, all hospitals in the district, including private institutions, are required to send samples exclusively to the laboratory at Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru. A district-wide dry run to demonstrate Covid preparedness will be conducted on Wednesday.

Dr. Thimmaiah assured that government hospitals are fully equipped with adequate medicines, oxygen beds, cylinders, ICUs, ventilators, masks, test kits, PPE kits, and functional oxygen plants to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
June 16,2025

bloodyisrael.jpg

Dubai: Iran fired a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Monday, triggering air raid sirens across the country as emergency services reported at least five killed and dozens more wounded in the fourth day of open warfare between the regional foes that showed no sign of slowing.

Iran announced it had launched some 100 missiles and vowed further retaliation for Israel’s sweeping attacks on its military and nuclear infrastructure, which have killed at least 224 people in the country since last Friday.

The attacks raised Israel’s total death toll to at least 18, and in response the Israeli military said fighter jets had struck 10 command centers in Tehran belonging to Iran’s Quds Force, an elite arm of its Revolutionary Guard that conducts military and intelligence operations outside Iran.

Powerful explosions, likely from Israel’s defense systems intercepting Iranian missiles, rocked Tel Aviv shortly before dawn on Monday, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky over the coastal city.

Authorities in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva said Iranian missiles had hit a residential building there, charring concrete walls, shattering windows and ripping the walls off multiple apartments.

The Israeli Magen David Adom emergency service reported that two women and two men — all in their 70s — were killed in the wave of missile attacks that struck four sites in central Israel.

“We clearly see that our civilians are being targeted,” said Israeli police spokesman Dean Elsdunne outside the bombed-out building in Petah Tikva. “And this is just one scene, we have other sites like this near the coast, in the south.”

The MDA added that paramedics had evacuated another 87 wounded people to hospitals, including a 30-year-old woman in serious condition, while rescuers were still searching for residents trapped beneath the rubble of their homes.

No negotiation while under Israeli attack

Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on Sunday, killing and wounding civilians and raising concerns of a broader regional conflict, with both militaries urging civilians on the opposing side to take precautions against further strikes. 

Israel warned that the worse is to come. It targeted Iran's Defense Ministry headquarters in Tehran and sites it alleged were associated with Iran's nuclear program, while Iranian missiles evaded Israeli air defenses and slammed into buildings deep inside Israel.

An Iranian health ministry spokesperson, Hossein Kermanpour, said the toll since the start of Israeli strikes had risen to 224 dead and more than 1,200 injured, 90 percent of whom he said were civilians. Those killed included 60 on Saturday, half of them children, in a 14-story apartment block flattened in the Iranian capital.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he hoped a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders in Canada on Sunday would reach an agreement to help resolve the conflict and keep it from escalating.

Iran has told mediators Qatar and Oman that it is not open to negotiating a ceasefire with the US while it is under Israeli attack, an official briefed on the communications told Reuters on Sunday. The Israeli military, which launched the attacks on Friday with the stated aim of wiping out Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, warned Iranians living near weapons facilities to evacuate.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.