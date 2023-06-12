  1. Home
  2. Palestinians deeply concerned over Israeli draft bill to divide Al-Aqsa Masjid between Muslims and Jews

June 13, 2023

Ramallah, June 13: Palestinians are deeply concerned about a draft law being discussed in the Israeli Parliament to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque and aim to request the support of Turkiye, Malaysia, Indonesia and Egypt to prevent the law from being implemented.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh warned Israeli authorities against submitting the bill, proposed by Likud party member Amit Halevi, to the Israeli Knesset in the coming days.

His remarks came at the beginning of the Cabinet session in Ramallah.

Taking this step, he said, would result in “overwhelming anger,” the consequences of which “cannot be predicted because of the sanctity and religious value of Al-Aqsa Mosque for the Palestinian people, Arabs and Muslims.”

He called for Arab, Islamic and international action that goes beyond condemnation and instead imposes sanctions that would prevent any change to Al-Aqsa Mosque and stop any violation of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The draft bill seeks to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque between Muslims and Jews.

Halevi has proposed allocating the area stretching from the courtyard of the Dome of the Rock to the end of the northern border of Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Jews.

Palestinians are concerned that the plan represents only the beginning of a large and dangerous project that will transform the Palestinian-Israeli political conflict into a religious war, leading to widespread violence in the Palestinian territories. 

Palestine and Jordan, which has custodianship of the Islamic and Christian holy sites, oppose any interference or change by the Israeli authorities inside Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Ahmed Al-Ruwaidi, the presidential adviser on Jerusalem affairs, decried the plan as another Israeli attempt to impose control on Jerusalem and annex East Jerusalem as a part of Israel.

Al-Ruwaidi told Arab News that the right-wing Israeli government is seeking to reduce the Palestinian role in Jerusalem by targeting Palestinian institutions and figures, as well as the Hashemite guardianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites. 

Al-Aqsa Mosque is a sacred place for Muslims alone, and Israel must respect Jordanian guardianship over it, Al-Ruwaidi told Arab News.

He said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had given the green light to Israeli far-right activists such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich to storm Al-Aqsa and make racist statements.

Netanyahu is using the Al-Aqsa Mosque issue to gain political victories, Al-Ruwaidi said, warning that if a religious war erupts, everyone will suffer its impacts.

Palestinians say that the bill to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque would change its Islamic identity and confine it solely to the Al-Qibli prayer hall, similarly to the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, which also was divided, allotting 75 percent of the space for Jewish worshippers and the remaining 25 percent for Muslims.

In his plan, Halevi has proposed what Palestinians say is an upheaval of the status quo and will result in expanding Israeli control over the mosque.

The draft law would allow Jews to enter the complex from all gates, rather than exclusively through the Moroccan Gate, which is the only gate that is under the full control of Israeli authorities and which no Palestinians can access.

In another development, the Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs in the Israeli Knesset has approved a bill that aims to collect fines imposed by military courts in the West Bank on Palestinians and traffic fines collected by the Israeli police and transfer them to the treasury of the Israeli government.

The Knesset Plenum is likely to vote on the bill soon.

June 5,2023

Bengaluru, June 5: The state's Budget will be tabled on July 7, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday, as all eyes watch how the government will make the necessary funds allocations, given that it has undertaken to start implementing all five of its poll guarantees within the financial year.

The chief minister said the Cabinet has not yet discussed about the Budget but the Assembly session will start from July 3, and after the discussion on the Governor's speech, the Budget will be tabled on July 7.

"We are convening the Budget Session where we will table the Budget on July 7. We will make provisions for the implementation of the promises made in our manifesto," Siddaramaiah said. When asked about the size of the Budget, he said he would be able to speak on the matter only after the Budget preparatory meeting starts.

The chief minister pointed out that the size of the budget tabled by the previous government ahead of the election was Rs 3.08 lakh crore.

Regarding revisiting the anti-cow-slaughter law as stated by Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh, the chief minister said he will discuss it in the Cabinet.

According to him, there already existed a Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 but it lacked clarity due to which an amendment was brought. However, the Congress government again went back to the 1964 Act.

"They (BJP) had again brought an amendment. We will discuss in the Cabinet. We have not decided anything yet," the CM clarified.

On the issue of hike in electricity tariff by Rs 2.89 per unit, Siddaramaiah said the decision was not taken by the government but the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

"We do not decide hike in electricity tariff. There is Karnataka electricity regulatory authority, which has decided. It had decided in the past. We have only implemented it," he explained.

Regarding Indira Canteens, Siddaramaiah said he has directed the officials to make all preparations to start them again.

May 29,2023

London, May 29: A rare 18th century decorated gun made in India for Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, and valued at around GBP 2 million, has been barred from export to allow time for a UK-based institution to acquire it for the public study of a "fraught period" in the India-UK history.

UK Arts and Heritage Minister Lord Stephen Parkinson took the decision last week to impose the export ban on the “Flintlock Sporting Gun” following advice from the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest (RCEWA).

The 14-bore gun, dated between 1793 and 1794, was designed for shooting game and is signed by its maker Asad Khan Muhammed.

This British colonial-era firearm is said to have been “presented to General the Earl Cornwallis”, who previously fought Tipu Sultan between 1790 and 1792.

“This visually striking firearm is a significant antiquity in its own right, as well as an illustration of the important, interconnected history between Britain and India,” said Lord Parkinson.

“I hope that it can be shared with the widest possible public and used to deepen our understanding of a fraught period which shaped both our nations,” he said.

Famously known as the Tiger of Mysore, Tipu Sultan was a defiant opponent of the British East India Company and its allies during the Anglo-Mysore Wars.

He was killed on May 4, 1799, while defending his stronghold of Seringapatam and several exquisite items from that siege have come up on the auction circuit over the years – most recently his Bedchamber Sword which sold for a record-breaking GBP 14 million at Bonhams auction house in London.

Following the killing of Tipu Sultan, his distinctive personal weapons were taken from the palace and given to leading British military figures of the time.

The RCEWA found the gun to be of aesthetic importance as well as significant to the study of Tipu Sultan and his court, Lord Cornwallis and British history, and the conclusion of the third Anglo-Mysorean war.

“This is the finest and most elaborately decorated of the personal firearms made for Tipu Sultan, ruler of Mysore, a large state in South India. Dated 1793-4, this fourteen-bore gun was designed for shooting game and is signed by Asad Khan Muhammad.

It is extremely beautiful as well as technically advanced,” said Committee Member Christopher Rowell.

“The mechanism allows two shots to be fired from the single barrel without reloading, revealing the probable influence of itinerant French gunmakers. Tipu’s court was sophisticated and its workshops produced a variety of fine metalwork including weaponry and ordnance, which was stylish as well as deadly,” he said.

Rowell elaborates how he was fascinated by Western technical innovations, including rocketry, but his leanings towards France antagonised Britain, which waged four wars against Mysore.

In 1799, he was killed as the British army overran the capital of Seringapatam.

“This superbly executed sporting gun was presented to General Earl Cornwallis, victor of the previous war against Tipu in 1790-2, which had forced the Sultan to cede half his territory. Tipu was known as the ‘Tiger of Mysore’ and his personal emblems are ubiquitous, from the tiger with brass-inlaid eyes carved into the hardwood stock to the stylised tiger stripes inlaid in silver along the blued steel barrel. One of the silver mounts depicts a tiger attacking European soldiers, an image redolent of ‘Tipu’s Tiger’ in the V&A [Victoria & Albert Museum],” noted Rowell.

“Given its aesthetic significance, its impeccable provenance, its scope for further research and its relevance to both British and Indian history, I hope that this superb fowling piece made for the unfortunate ruler of Mysore, Tipu Sultan, will be acquired by a British Institution where it can be appreciated by all,” he added.

The chiselled gun inlaid with gold and silver has a length of 138 cm and is made of hardwood stock, is carved, has silver mounts and a steel barrel.

The decision on the export licence application for the gun will be deferred for a period ending on September 25 following which any offers will be considered by the unnamed owners of the gun.

The RCEWA is an independent body serviced by the Arts Council England, which advises the UK’s Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport on whether a cultural object, intended for export, is of national importance under specified criteria.

June 12,2023

Mangaluru, June 12: The family of IndiGo's co-founder Rakesh Gangwal was likely to sell between 5%-8% stake in the Indian airline's parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, worth up to Rs 7,500 crore ($909.58 million), CNBC Awaaz said in a report, citing sources.

Rakesh Gangwal and his wife, Shobha Gangwal, hold 13.23% and 2.99% respectively in InterGlobe as of March 31, while their Chinkerpoo Family Trust holds a 13.5% stake, according to exchange data.

The Gangwal family will likely sell stake in block deals when the lock in for shares open on July 15, the report said.

Shobha Gangwal had cut her stake in the company by over 4% in February.

Interglobe Aviation and a representative for the Gangwal family did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the company's board in Feb. 2022 and had said that he would cut his stake in the airline over five years.

Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, who co-founded IndiGo in 2006, fell out in early 2020 when the former sought to modify certain rules in the company's articles of association.

Shares of the company, which are up over 19% year to date, fell as much as 3.1% after the stake sale report.

