  2. People from India, 5 other countries can enter Saudi Arabia directly from Dec 1

November 25, 2021

Riyadh, Nov 25: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has finally given green signal to people from six countries including India to directly enter the country without having to spend 14-day in quarantine in third country.

The other five countries are Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Brazil and Vietnam.

The Saudi Press Agency reported quoting an official source at the Ministry of Interior that the new directive will come into effect from December 1, 2021.

All those who come from these countries are required to spend five days in institutional quarantine, regardless of their immunization status outside the Kingdom, the report said.

November 11,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 11: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he did not discuss the Bitcoin scam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but guessed Union Home Minister Amit Shah has more information on it.

"There was no discussion of the Bitcoin scam with the Prime Minister. In fact, I wanted to talk about it, but the PM cut short and asked me to work sincerely and said everything will be right... There was also no discussion on it with Amit Shah, but I guess he has more information on the scam than us," he told reporters here after meeting the Prime Minister.

Bommai said he did not talk much on politics with Modi, except that he informed him about the results of the just-concluded bypolls, in which BJP lost Hanagal seat by a thin margin and Sindagi by a big margin.

"Reacting to it, the PM advised me not to take it to the head. He said victory and defeat in elections are common. What is important is to win the confidence of people and win the maximum number of seats in the 2023 Assembly elections," Bommai said.

The Bitcoin scam has gripped the state with Congress leaders alleging involvement of big BJP leaders in it.

Congress leader and former IT minister Priyank Kharge yesterday said that the Bommai government will be dethroned due to the Bitcoin scam.

Speaking further, Bommai said the Prime Minister has agreed to visit Karnataka in December to lay the foundation stone to Bengaluru suburban railway project and other developmental works.

During the 90-minute meeting, Bommai said he explained to the PM various schemes implemented in 100 days of his rule.

The Chief Minister also met BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday night and discussed state politics. "Amit Shah and Nadda have advised me to work hard to win the maximum number of seats in the coming Legislative Council polls," Bommai said.

Nadda also assured to visit Bengaluru soon and hold meetings with state leaders to strengthen the party.

November 15,2021

Udupi, Nov 15: Acclaimed film composer and a songwriter Hamsalekha, who had sparked a row by making controversial remarks against former Pejawar Mutt pontiff Late Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji, has apologised for the same.

Hamsalekha, who predominantly works in the Kannada film industry, was invited as the chief guest at an award function in Mysuru, where he spoke about the ugly practice of untouchability in Hindu society.

Referred to the initiative undertaken by the late swamiji to visit the Dalit colonies, he said: "The best he can do is to go there and sit. Can he eat chicken if offered, or can he eat mutton fry or liver fry? I don't think that visiting the houses of Dalits is a big achievement." 

He went on to say that people of forward communities should take Dalits to their homes and feed them. They should also offer to wash the utensils used by the Dalits, he had commented.

However, as the video went viral and sparked outrage, Hamsalekha came out with an apology, the video of which he posted in the Facebook. "I know I was wrong in making such comments in an awards ceremony… Even my wife did not like some of my utterances and I sought apologies from her. I am a musician and do not want to hurt anyone... Please forgive me if my words have hurt you," he said in the video.

News Network
November 16,2021

Dubai, Nov 16: United Arab Emirates has introduced new amendments in the labour laws allowing employees to work for more than one employer starting from February 2, 2022. 

Under the Federal Law No. 33 of 2021 regulating labour relations, employees in the private sector can work part-time, temporary or flexible.

Introducing new types of work, besides the regular full-time scheme, safeguards employee rights, enabling them to engage in more than one job and use their skills differently.

Part-time work allows employees to work for one or more employers for a specified number of hours or days scheduled for work.

Temporary work can be a contract for a specific period or on a project basis that ends with the job’s completion.

Flexible work gives employees the freedom to work at different times depending on the conditions and requirements of the job, in addition to the full-time work currently prevalent in the labour market. The contract under the new law covers hours or days of performance that may change depending on the employer's volume of work, economic variables, and operational variables.

Further models of work, including self-employment and condensed working weeks, are expected to be introduced once the executive regulations are laid out to oversee the law implementation.

The new law enables employers to hire workers with expired contracts but are still in the country through simple and flexible procedures. Besides granting employee flexibility, it will also help employers to harness different talents and competencies at the lowest operating cost and will improve their ease of doing business.

The executive regulations of the law will specify the responsibilities of both parties, including gratuity at the end of the employment relationship, depending on each work model.

