People from India, 5 other countries can enter Saudi Arabia directly from Dec 1

Bengaluru, Nov 11: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he did not discuss the Bitcoin scam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but guessed Union Home Minister Amit Shah has more information on it.

"There was no discussion of the Bitcoin scam with the Prime Minister. In fact, I wanted to talk about it, but the PM cut short and asked me to work sincerely and said everything will be right... There was also no discussion on it with Amit Shah, but I guess he has more information on the scam than us," he told reporters here after meeting the Prime Minister.

Bommai said he did not talk much on politics with Modi, except that he informed him about the results of the just-concluded bypolls, in which BJP lost Hanagal seat by a thin margin and Sindagi by a big margin.

"Reacting to it, the PM advised me not to take it to the head. He said victory and defeat in elections are common. What is important is to win the confidence of people and win the maximum number of seats in the 2023 Assembly elections," Bommai said.

The Bitcoin scam has gripped the state with Congress leaders alleging involvement of big BJP leaders in it.

Congress leader and former IT minister Priyank Kharge yesterday said that the Bommai government will be dethroned due to the Bitcoin scam.

Speaking further, Bommai said the Prime Minister has agreed to visit Karnataka in December to lay the foundation stone to Bengaluru suburban railway project and other developmental works.

During the 90-minute meeting, Bommai said he explained to the PM various schemes implemented in 100 days of his rule.

The Chief Minister also met BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday night and discussed state politics. "Amit Shah and Nadda have advised me to work hard to win the maximum number of seats in the coming Legislative Council polls," Bommai said.

Nadda also assured to visit Bengaluru soon and hold meetings with state leaders to strengthen the party.