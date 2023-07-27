  1. Home
  Pilgrims' rights in Saudi Arabia: Here's what travellers from abroad need to check

July 28, 2023

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched a campaign to raise awareness about rights of pilgrims arriving from abroad in the kingdom to perform Umrah or lesser pilgrimage in Makkah, and visit the Prophet’s Masjid in Madinah.

The campaign focuses on compliance with the rules governing the contractual relationship between the licensed service providers and overseas Umrah pilgrims.

The ministry has urged pilgrims to look into the related regulations that provide for their right to have access to services at all stops of their journey including arrival, welcome, transportation, residency and departure measures.

All agencies operating within the Umrah system are committed to serving Umrah performers with utmost honesty and sincerity, the ministry said.

Check this document

A document outlining the Umrah performers’ rights is posted on the ministry’s portal and can be checked via the link: https://www.haj.gov.sa/umdocum.

Its stipulations include the Umrah performer’ right to be received at the air, land, and sea ports, be assisted in finalising the procedures for boarding the reserved buses, group-guiding and the temporary lodging place according to the contract.

The new season of Umrah got underway in Saudi Arabia last week timed with the start of the new Islamic Hijri year.

Saudi Arabia expects around 10 million Muslims from abroad to do Umrah during the new season.

Muslims, who cannot physically and financially afford the annual Hajj pilgrimage, go to Saudi Arabia to undertake Umrah.

In recent months, Saudi Arabia has unveiled a host of facilities for overseas Muslims to come to the country to do Umrah.

Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourist visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment.

July 28,2023

A shocking incident has been reported from Indian state of West Bengal wherein a couple sold their 8-month-old son to buy an iPhone 14, which they wanted to use to create Instagram Reels while travelling across the state.

According to a Times of India report, the couple, Jaydev and Sathi Ghosh, live in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Police apprehended Sathi after the crime came to light, but Jaydev Ghosh is still on the run and cops are searching for him.

The incident came to light after the couple’s neighbours got suspicious. They noticed that the couple did not seem worried or anxious about their 8-month-old baby who had been missing for some time. Additionally, the couple was spotted with an iPhone 14, which costs around Rs 70,000. Since they had a meagre income and had experienced financial difficulties in the past, their possession of an Apple iPhone 14 raised eyebrows.

Concerned neighbours informed local councillor Tarak Guha, who in turn asked police to investigate. Upon being questioned, the mother reportedly confessed to having sold her baby for an iPhone.

It also emerged that they had earlier tried to sell their 7-year-old daughter.

Police have filed a complaint against the couple. The woman who bought their 8-month-old child has also been charged with human trafficking.

July 25,2023

Mangaluru, July 25: KAS officer (senior scale) Mohammad Naeem Momin took charge as the 17th Registrar (Administration) of Mangalore University on Tuesday morning.

Hailing from Bagalkote district, Mohammad Naeem Momin has served as Assistant Commissioner in Bidar and Hassan districts. He also has the experience of serving as Under Secretary to the State Government in Vidhana Soudha. Dr. Kishore Kumar C. K who as the registrar since April, 2021, handed over power to the new registrar.

Vice Chancellor (Acting) Prof. Jayaraj Amin, Registrar (Evaluation) Dr. Raju Krishna Chalannavar, Finance Officer Dr.Sangappa Y, deans of various streams, heads of departments congratulated the new registrar. Dr. Kishore Kumar C. K will continue as the Director of the Department of Physical Education, according to the press release from Mangalore University.

July 22,2023

Mangaluru, July 22: BJP Karnataka State President and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to name the popular trains of the city after eminent personalities and places of coastal Karnataka.

In a letter to the minister, he proposed new names for the trains that run through the region. The MP made a proposal to name the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Kannur Express as Rani Abbakka Express.

He said in the letter that passengers easily identify trains by their regional names, citing the existing names of the Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai LTT Express as Nethravati Express and Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin train as Mangala Lakshadweep Express, both of which initially originated in Mangaluru.

Noting that people are facing difficulty in identifying many trains originating from Mangaluru or passing through the city which are yet to have a name, he said naming them after personalities, places and rivers of the region would boost the confidence of the people in the coastal district.

The other train names proposed in his letter are the Bengaluru-Mysuru-Mangaluru train Mysuru as Mangaladevi Express, Mangaluru Central-Madgaon train (Sauparnika Express), Mangaluru Central-Coimbatore junction inter-city express (Tulunadu inter-city express) and the MGR Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central train (Tejaswini express).

He also suggested in the letter that the Chennai Egmore-Mangaluru Central Express be named Chandragiri Express, Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express as Karavali Express, Mangaluru junction-Vijayapura Express as Hemavati Express and Mangaluru Central-Kacheguda express as Phalguni express.

