Pilgrims’ rights in Saudi Arabia: Here’s what travellers from abroad need to check

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched a campaign to raise awareness about rights of pilgrims arriving from abroad in the kingdom to perform Umrah or lesser pilgrimage in Makkah, and visit the Prophet’s Masjid in Madinah.

The campaign focuses on compliance with the rules governing the contractual relationship between the licensed service providers and overseas Umrah pilgrims.

The ministry has urged pilgrims to look into the related regulations that provide for their right to have access to services at all stops of their journey including arrival, welcome, transportation, residency and departure measures.

All agencies operating within the Umrah system are committed to serving Umrah performers with utmost honesty and sincerity, the ministry said.

Check this document

A document outlining the Umrah performers’ rights is posted on the ministry’s portal and can be checked via the link: https://www.haj.gov.sa/umdocum.

Its stipulations include the Umrah performer’ right to be received at the air, land, and sea ports, be assisted in finalising the procedures for boarding the reserved buses, group-guiding and the temporary lodging place according to the contract.

The new season of Umrah got underway in Saudi Arabia last week timed with the start of the new Islamic Hijri year.

Saudi Arabia expects around 10 million Muslims from abroad to do Umrah during the new season.

Muslims, who cannot physically and financially afford the annual Hajj pilgrimage, go to Saudi Arabia to undertake Umrah.

In recent months, Saudi Arabia has unveiled a host of facilities for overseas Muslims to come to the country to do Umrah.

Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourist visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment.