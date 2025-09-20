  1. Home
Ruthless Israeli army to use ‘unprecedented force’ to capture Gaza City

Agencies
September 20, 2025

gazacity.jpg

The Israeli military has warned it would operate with “unprecedented force” in Gaza City, urging residents to flee southwards while announcing the closure of a temporary evacuation route opened 48 hours earlier.

Israel’s bid to capture Gaza City has sparked international outrage, with the territory already devastated by nearly two years of war and gripped by a UN-declared famine.

It comes ahead of a planned move by several Western countries, including France and Britain, to recognize a Palestinian state next week at a UN summit.

The United Nations estimated at the end of August that about one million people were living in Gaza City and its surroundings. Israel says hundreds of thousands of them have fled the Gaza Strip’s largest city.

In a post on X addressing residents of Gaza City, the military’s Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said: “From this moment, Salah Al-Din Road is closed for southbound travel. The Israel Defense Forces will continue to operate with unprecedented force against Hamas and other terrorist organizations.”

He added the only possible route south was via Al-Rashid street and urged residents to “take this opportunity and join the hundreds of thousands of city residents who have moved south to the humanitarian area.”

Israel on Wednesday announced a “temporary” new route for residents to flee Gaza City, after it launched an intense ground offensive and massive bombardment of the Palestinian territory’s main city after nearly two years of devastating war.

The military had said the transportation route via Salah Al-Din street would remain open for just 48 hours from midday (0900 GMT).

Salah Al-Din street is the main north-south road through the Gaza Strip.

The US-backed offensive on Gaza City began on Tuesday and came as a United Nations probe accused Israel of committing “genocide” in the Gaza Strip, saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials had incited the crime.
Israel rejected the findings and slammed it as “distorted and false.”

‘We have lost everything’

AFP footage from the Al-Rashid coastal road on Thursday showed long lines of Palestinians heading south on foot or in vehicles piled high with meagre belongings.

In western Gaza City on Friday, displaced Palestinian Sami Baroud described “relentless and intense shelling.”

“Our life has become nothing but explosions and danger,” the 35-year-old told AFP by telephone.

“We have lost everything – our lives, our future, our sense of safety. How can I evacuate when I can’t even afford transportation?”

Umm Mohammed Al-Hattab, 49, also said her family had nowhere to go and couldn’t afford the cost of moving.

“My seven children and I are still living in tents in western Gaza City after (Israel) bombed our home,” she said.
“The bombing hasn’t stopped, and at any moment, we expect a missile to fall on us. My children are terrified, and I don’t know what to do,” she said.

Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel which sparked the war resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed at least 65,141 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the territory’s health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

News Network
September 17,2025

padur.jpg

Udupi: The coastal district is set to make history as Padur in Udupi will soon house India’s first private strategic petroleum reserve (SPR). Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has won the government bid to design, build, and operate the massive underground oil storage facility with a capacity of 2.5 million metric tonnes (MMT).

The project, estimated at ₹5,700 crore, will be developed on a 214-acre site in Padur, where a government-run SPR of equal size already exists. Once operational, the reserve will be capable of storing enough crude oil to help strengthen India’s energy security and reduce its dependence on volatile global markets.

How the Project Was Awarded

The Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL), a government-owned body, floated the tender in December 2024. Megha Engineering reportedly outbid two competitors by seeking viability gap funding (VGF) slightly below the ceiling of ₹3,420 crore (60% of the project cost).

The winning bidder will not only construct the underground cavern but also finance, develop, operate, and manage the facility under a long-term concession agreement. ISPRL is expected to sign the deal soon and formally hand over the land for construction.

A Boost to India’s Oil Security

At present, India’s total strategic oil storage stands at 5.33 MMT, spread across Visakhapatnam (1.33 MMT), Mangalore (1.5 MMT), and Padur (2.5 MMT). These facilities together provide just 8–9 days of crude import cover—far less than the reserves held by the United States (727 million barrels) and China (1,200 million barrels).

The new Padur project will add significantly to India’s capacity, bringing the total closer to meeting long-term targets. Once complete, the facility will be operated by Megha Engineering for 60 years.

Dual Role: Business and National Safeguard

Under the terms of the agreement, Megha Engineering will be able to lease storage capacity to oil companies or the government and also trade crude oil stored in the reserve. While leasing offers steady revenue, trading carries greater financial risk.

However, the government will retain first rights over the stored oil during emergencies, ensuring the facility doubles as both a commercial asset and a national safeguard.

The project also includes construction of pipeline and port-linked infrastructure to enable crude loading and unloading. Filling the reserve with crude oil is expected to cost around ₹11,020 crore ($1.25 billion) at current global prices.

A Long-Term Vision

The Union Cabinet had approved private participation in SPRs back in 2018, paving the way for the Padur project in Udupi and another planned reserve at Chandikhol in Odisha.

With a five-year timeline, the Udupi facility is poised to play a key role in India’s energy resilience strategy, placing the coastal Karnataka district at the center of a critical national security project.

News Network
September 8,2025

4MLCs.jpg

Bengaluru: After months of wrangling and delay, the Karnataka government has finally filled four long-vacant seats in the Legislative Council, with Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot giving his assent on Sunday.

The new members are KPCC media wing chairman Ramesh Babu, KPCC NRI cell chairperson Arathi Krishna, senior journalist K Shivakumar, and social activist FH Jakkappanavar. Their inclusion brings Congress’s tally to 37 in the 75-member Upper House — exactly matching the combined strength of the opposition. The BJP holds 30 seats, including chairman Basavaraj Horatti, its ally JD(S) controls seven, and Lakhan Jarkiholi continues as the lone independent. Of the total 11 nominated seats, Congress now accounts for a significant share.

The vacancies had been pending for months — three since October last year, and one earlier this year after CP Yogeshwara resigned upon switching from BJP to Congress to contest the Channapatna bypoll. The government forwarded its final recommendations to Raj Bhavan on August 25. In the interim, Congress was repeatedly embarrassed when opposition numbers prevailed in the Council.

The most striking setback came last month when the Karnataka Souharda Sahakari (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was defeated 23-27 after ten Congress MLCs failed to attend. Though the bill was later reintroduced and passed, the episode exposed the ruling party’s weakness. “This will not repeat with our improved strength,” assured Congress chief whip Saleem Ahmed. “We have no wish to bulldoze the opposition with our majority (Jarkiholi is inclined towards Congress), so the opposition should set aside politics and constructively participate in lawmaking.”

Sources say the prolonged delay stemmed largely from factional battles between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar. The original list — prepared as early as June — featured Siddaramaiah’s former media adviser Dinesh Amin Mattu and DG Sagar, considered under the Dalit quota. But Shivakumar’s camp resisted Mattu’s nomination, while Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge’s faction opposed Sagar, who had once contested against Kharge in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Gulbarga on a JD(S) ticket before recently joining Congress.

The final choices, party insiders say, underline Kharge’s growing clout in the state unit. Two of the new members — Shivakumar and Jakkappanavar — are Dalits from the Right sect and viewed as close to Kharge. Ramesh Babu, from the Balija community, is also considered a Kharge loyalist. “It is beyond doubt that I was given an opportunity due to Kharge’s blessings. The CM and DCM supported me, and I am grateful to them and the high command,” said Jakkappanavar.

Defending the decision to induct two Dalits from the Right sect, IT-BT and RDPR minister Priyank Kharge argued that Congress already had three Dalit MLCs — A Vasanth Kumar, D Thimmaiah, and Sudham Das — all from the Left sect. “The idea is to provide equitable representation in all communities, as the Congress party is steadfastly committed to the spirit of social justice,” he explained. “Their nominations are a corrective measure.”

Despite the governor’s assent, the process was not free from controversy. Dissent surfaced within Congress ranks, and council chairman Basavaraj Horatti is said to have raised concerns in a letter to the chief minister.

