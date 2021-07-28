  1. Home
  2. Saudi Arabia imposes 3-year travel ban for citizens visiting covid red list countries including India

Saudi Arabia imposes 3-year travel ban for citizens visiting covid red list countries including India

Agencies
July 28, 2021

Dubai, July 28: Saudi Arabia has announced a three-year travel ban and hefty penalties on citizens who visit countries on the kingdom's COVID-19 red list, including India.

"Travelling to the banned countries is an obvious violation of COVID-19 related travel restrictions and the Kingdom’s updated instructions," the Gulf News on Tuesday quoted a report by the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) as saying.

The SPA report said an official at the Saudi Ministry of Interior has warned Saudi citizens against travelling to countries that have been put on the no-travel list recently as these nations are currently witnessing a surge in cases of COVID-19 and its variants.

The red-list countries include the UAE, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Ethiopia, Somalia, Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Belarus, India and Vietnam.

The source, quoted by the SPA, said there are reports about citizens travelling to the banned countries in violation of the instructions issued by official authorities.

“Those who violate the travel ban will be held accountable and slapped with heavy penalties,” the source said, adding that those who are found to have violated the instructions would be banned from travelling abroad for three years.

The ministry called on citizens against travelling directly or indirectly to the red-list countries where the pandemic has not yet been controlled and there is a surge in cases of mutated strains of coronavirus.

It also urged citizens to exercise caution and stay away from areas where instability prevails or the virus is spreading, and take all precautionary measures regardless of their destination.

As on Tuesday, the kingdom’s coronavirus tally stands at 520,774, including 11,136 active cases, while the total death toll was at 8,189.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 23,2021

New Delhi, July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah used the Pegasus spyware against India and its institutions, and "the only word for this is treason", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Friday.

Gandhi demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter. Addressing reporters at Vijay Chowk, he also demanded the resignation of the home minister.

He said all his phones have been tapped and his friends were informed by intelligence people that this is being done.

"Pegasus is classified by the Israeli state as a weapon and that weapon is supposed to be used against terrorists. The prime minister and the home minister have used this weapon against the Indian state and our institutions. They have used it politically, they have used it in Karnataka..," he told reporters.

"The only word for this is treason,” he said. The matter has to be investigated, the former Congress president said. “A judicial inquiry monitored by the Supreme Court should be conducted and the home minister must resign," he told reporters.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 23,2021

nazeerali.jpg

Dubai, July 23: An Indian expat from Tamil Nadu who lost his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now planning to start his own cafeteria after winning Dh500,000 (approximately Rs 1.02 crore) in the latest ‘Mahzooz’ draw.

53-year-old Nazeer Ali, a former human resources executive who has been unemployed for some months, matched five out of the six winning numbers -- 7-12-31-35-39-43 -- during a live draw held on July 17 to split the Dh1 million second-tier prize with an anonymous winner.

After losing his job, Nazeer Ali, a father of two, had to send his family back home. He said: “I’ve been jobless for a few months. I had to send my family back home to cut down on expenses during this uncertain time. I felt down and lonely, but I never lost hope.”

“I always believed in the power of luck and always saw the light at the end of the tunnel. My big win with Mahzooz has proved that optimism and positivity always bring great things in life,” he added.

“I received an email from Mahzooz informing me that I’d won a whopping Dh500,000. I simply couldn’t believe my eyes. It took a while for this life-changing win to sink in. I called my family immediately and happily told them that all our worries had come to an end,” he continued.

Winning such a large sum of money has given Nazeerali the opportunity to fulfil his long-standing dream to become an entrepreneur.

“I’ve always dreamt of starting my own cafeteria in Dubai, but I thought that this would be impossible for an ordinary man like me. But now I know for sure that nothing is impossible,” noted a joyful Nazeer Ali.

He added: “Once I start my own business, I will bring my family back so that we can reunite. My wife and my two children are eagerly waiting for those good days to come. I can’t wait for the four of us to be together again.”

Experiencing the hardships of being unemployed, Nazeer Ali said he will allocate a portion of his winnings to help others.

“I have faced several hardships and disappointments while I was looking for a job. I know very well how it feels to be without work. So, I will support the unemployed members within my extended family,” he promised.

Who will win Dh50M?

Many people have won the second, third and four tier prizes but the Dh50M first prize has yet to be won. The 35th Mahzooz weekly draw is scheduled on Saturday (July 24) at 9pm (UAE time). Entry price is Dh35. Entrants can participate by registering at Mahzooz website.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 17,2021

BSY.jpg

Bengaluru, July 17: Amid reports claiming that Karnataka CM has submitted his resigned to PM Modi, B S Yediyurappa dismissed such claims saying "there is no value of such news".

On being asked if he has resigned, Yediyurappa said, "Not at all... Yesterday I met the PM, we discussed the development of the state and I will come back again in August. There is no value of such news."

The Karnataka CM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss development projects, an official statement said, but this was widely seen as a precursor to a change in the state’s leadership.

Yesterday, when he was asked about his visit fuelling speculation that he will be replaced, Yediyurappa had laughed it off, saying, “I don’t know anything about that. You (media) tell me.”  

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.