  2. Saudi Arabia lifts restriction on Hajj pilgrim numbers, age for first time in 3 years

News Network
January 10, 2023

Riyadh, Jan 10: Saudi Arabia will not impose limits on the number of pilgrims for this year's Haj, a Saudi minister said Monday, after three years of restrictions to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The number of pilgrims will return to what it was before the pandemic, without any age limit," Minister of Haj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah told reporters in Riyadh.

The pilgrimage – one of the five pillars of Islam, and which all able-bodied Muslims with the means are required to perform at least once – is scheduled for June.

In 2019, about 2.5 million people took part in the rituals. For the next two years numbers were drastically curtailed due to the pandemic.

In 2022, nearly 900,000 pilgrims, including some 780,000 from abroad, were welcomed to Makkah and Madinah.

At that time, they had to be aged under 65, as well as have a vaccination against Covid-19 and present a negative test.

News Network
December 28,2022

Ahmedabad, Dec 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi has been hospitalised after her health deteriorated last night.

Heeraben Modi, who turned 99 in June this year, has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad. A statement from UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre has said that her condition is stable. The hospital has not shared any other piece of information.

The BJP's Gujarat MLAs Darshanaben Vaghela and Kaushik Jain have reached the hospital.

Accident

The development comes a day after PM Modi's brother, Prahlad Modi’s car met with an accident near Mysuru in Karnataka.

Prahlad Modi, accompanied by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson, was travelling to Bandipura in a Mercedes-Benz SUV when it hit a divider around 2 pm on December 27. His convoy was also travelling with him when the accident took place.

Visuals from the spot showed severe damage to the front of the car. Police said the car hit the median but "wasn't speeding".

Mysuru SP Seema Latkar said: "Five members were travelling in a Mercedes-Benz. The driver wasn't speeding, however, he lost control and hit the median. The area where the accident took place is not a busy junction and the maximum travel speed is 40-50km per hour."

Prahlad Modi's grandson suffered a fracture in his leg while others were admitted to Mysru's JSS Hospital with minor injuries.

"The child has suffered a fracture.  No one has suffered life-threatening injuries. Everyone's out of danger," said Dr Madhu, JSS medical superintendent.

Karnataka Sports Minister Narayan Gowda visited Prahlad Modi and his family at the hospital and enquired on their health.

 

coastaldigest.com news network
January 5,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 5: Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party has poised to make so called ‘love jihad’ a prime issue for upcoming Karnataka assembly polls, the Vishva Hindu Parishad, in association with other hardline Hindutva groups, has launched a so called helpline to combat love affairs between Hindu girls and Muslim boys in coastal district of Dakshina Kannada.  

‘Love jihad’ is a term used by anti-Muslim groups, who claim that Muslim men lure Hindu women into relationships and convert them into Islam religion.

“The helpline has already become operational in the district,” said VHP Karnataka Dakshina Prantha joint-secretary Sharan Pumpwell, adding that there are plans to extend it to the entire state in the coming days

“Love jihad-free Hindu society is our objective. It aims at protecting women who are unknowingly falling into the trap of love jihad,” read a poster of the so called helpline with telephone numbers and email address.  The poster is being shared on social media platforms.

“We have shared two mobilephone numbers and an email ID to those in distress to share the details,” he said. The people with information about love jihad cases can dial these numbers to tip off activists.

“After getting information on alleged love jihad, in case of necessity, we will seek police’s help. Otherwise, our team will meet family and speak to the girl who is the victim of love jihad. If needed, the victim will be given counselling by a dedicated team. We have a legal team to fight the cases legally,” Pumpwell said.

All the information will be kept confidential and will not be revealed to public, he said.

News Network
January 9,2023

Kasaragod, Jan 9: In an interesting turn of events, the death of a Kasaragod native Anjushree Parvathy has now turned out to be a suspected case of suicide. The team probing the incident found a suicide note and retrieved crucial details from her mobile phone.

The college going girl, from Perumbala near Kasaragod, died at a hospital in Mangaluru on Saturday, January 7. The death was initially suspected to be food poisoning from eating ‘Kuzhimanthi’ which she purchased online from a restaurant named Romansia at Kasaragod on December 31. Later, state Health Minister Veena George, had ordered a probe into the incident.

The police retrieved a suicide note and mobile phone used by the deceased. The suicide note reveals that she was facing 'mental depression.' Traces of poison were found in her body.

Earlier, the preliminary post-mortem report revealed that the death of Anjushree not due to food poisoning. Preliminary findings concluded that the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to an infection in the internal organs.

Though the final post mortem report is yet to be released, the doctor who conducted the procedure concluded that Anjushree's death was due to cardiac arrest. A detailed post-mortem report will be released after chemical examination and other factors to clarify the cause of infection that led to cardiac arrest.

Earlier, the Food Safety Department had conducted a preliminary investigation into the incident and submitted a report before the Food Safety Commissioner. Interestingly, the report did not mention the cause of death as food poisoning. Further, the officials also conducted a detailed inspection of the hotel.

120 customers purchased 'Kuzhi Mandi' from the same hotel on the day Anjushree bought the same. But none of them had any symptoms of food poisoning, the report mentions. The report also dismisses the presence of unhygienic condition in the hotel.

Anjushree showed various ailments five days after consuming Kuzhi Mandi. Therefore, it was not possible to collect a sample of the food.

