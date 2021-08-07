Saudi Arabia reopens borders for vaccinated umrah pilgrims after 18 months

  1. Home
News Network
August 8, 2021

Riyadh, Aug 8: Saudi Arabia will begin accepting vaccinated foreign pilgrims seeking to visit the Islamic holy city of Makkah, state media reported Sunday, around 18 months after a border closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities in the ministry responsible for coordinating foreign pilgrims will from Monday begin "gradually receiving Umrah requests from various countries of the world," the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The umrah is a pilgrimage that can be undertaken at any time -- distinct from the hajj, which takes place once annually -- and usually draws millions from around the globe each year.

The Covid-19 pandemic hugely disrupted both pilgrimages, which are usually key revenue earners for the kingdom -- in normal times, they together rake in around $12 billion (10.3 billion euros) annually.

Before Sunday's announcement, only immunised pilgrims resident in Saudi Arabia were eligible for umrah permits, though the hajj has taken place in a scaled down form since the pandemic began.

Any foreign pilgrims must be immunised with a Saudi-recognised vaccine and agree to undergo quarantine, the SPA report said, citing Saudi deputy minister Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat.

Riyadh has spent billions trying to build a tourism industry from scratch, as part of efforts to diversify its oil-reliant economy.

The once-reclusive kingdom began issuing tourist visas for the first time in 2019 as part of an ambitious push to revamp its global image and draw visitors.

Between September 2019 and March 2020, it issued 400,000 of them -- only for the pandemic to crush that momentum as borders were closed.

The government has accelerated a nationwide vaccination drive as it moves to revive tourism and other pandemic-hit sectors, such as sport competitions and entertainment extravaganzas.

Vaccination is mandatory for anyone seeking to enter government and private establishments, including education institutions and entertainment venues, as well as to use public transport.

Saudi Arabia has registered nearly 532,000 coronavirus cases and more than 8,300 deaths.

News Network
August 8,2021

New Delhi, Aug 8: India reported 39,070 new Covid-19 cases and 491 fatalities on Sunday, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The cumulative death toll now stands at 4,27,862.

This is the second day in a row that daily cases fell below 40,000 after nearly a week of over 40,000 single-day Covid-19 cases.

The active caseload of the country is 4,06,822.

43,910 recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours. Weekly positivity rate was at 2.38 per cent.

Under the national inoculation campaign, 50.68 crore have been vaccinated thus far.

News Network
August 3,2021

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced class 10 exam results.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19. The result will be announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: How to check your marks online

Step 1. Visit the official result portal cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘CBSE 10th results’ link. It will redirect you to the login window.

Step 3. Enter your roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID.

Step 4. Submit and download CBSE 10th result.

Save your results for future references.

News Network
August 5,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 5: The Karnataka high court has issued notices to former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and others, including his son B Y Vijayendra, who is BJP state unit vice president, to appear before it on August 17 in a case alleging corruption in a housing project.

The notices were issued on a petition by activist T J Abraham seeking quashing of an order of additional city civil and sessions judge, who had dismissed his petition for want of sanction from a competent authority to Yediyurappa, the then chief minister and former minister S T Somashekar.

Challenging the dismissal, Abraham had moved the high court, which served notice to Yediyurappa and others.

"You are hereby directed to appear before this court in person or by a pleader duly instructed on August 17 at 10.30am to show cause against the petition failing wherein the said petition will be heard and determined ex-parte," the court notice issued on Tuesday said.

Abraham has alleged that Yedyurappa and others, including son and relatives, received kickbacks from a contractor to restart a stalled housing project of the Bangalore Development Authority.

The Congress too had raised this issue in the Karnataka Assembly while it moved a no confidence motion in 2020.

Yediyurappa and his son dismissed the allegation, saying there was no truth in the charge.

