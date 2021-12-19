  1. Home
  2. Saudi Arabia urges people to avoid unnecessary travel outside the Kingdom

News Network
December 19, 2021

Riyadh, Dec 19: Saudi Arabia’s Public Health Authority (Weqaya) urged people to avoid unnecessary travel outside the Kingdom, especially to high-risk countries, as the Omicron variant spreads.

Weqaya explained on Saturday that the world is witnessing a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and the accelerated spread of the “Omicron” mutant in many countries.

It also recommended travelers from outside the Kingdom, whether citizens or residents, regardless of their immunization status, avoid social contact for five days and undergo a PCR test if they felt any respiratory symptoms.

Weqaya recommended continuing to adhere to preventive measures, such as wearing a face mask all the time, avoiding crowded and public places, avoid shaking hands. It also stressed the importance of immunization with two doses and taking the booster dose.

News Network
December 9,2021

saudiqatar.jpg

Doha, Dec 9: Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, arrived in Doha on Wednesday in an official visit during his Gulf tour.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, emir of the State of Qatar, received the Crown prince at the Amiri Diwan, where an official reception was held for him

The Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, held its sixth meeting, where the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and means to develop them in all fields.

His visit to Doha is the third of his Gulf tour after he concluded his second stop in the United Arab Emirates after meeting with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai on Wednesday.

Prince Muhammad bin Salman will also visit Bahrain, and Kuwait. The tour comes ahead of the annual GCC summit, which will be held in Riyadh in mid-December.

News Network
December 7,2021

pic.jpg

The Covid-19 virus is spreading faster than ever in South Africa, the country’s president said Monday, an indication of how the new Omicron variant is driving the pandemic, but there are early indications that Omicron may cause less-serious illness than other forms of the virus.

Researchers at a major hospital complex in Pretoria reported that their patients with the coronavirus are much less sick than those they have treated before, and that other hospitals are seeing the same trends. In fact, they said, most of their infected patients were admitted for other reasons and have no Covid symptoms.

But scientists cautioned against placing too much stock in either the potential good news of less severity, or bad news such as early evidence that prior coronavirus infection offers little immunity to Omicron. The variant was discovered just last month, and more study is needed before experts can say much about it with confidence. Beyond that, the true impact of the coronavirus is not always felt immediately, with hospitalisations and deaths often lagging considerably behind initial outbreaks.

Dr Emily Gurley, a public health researcher at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said of the signs that the variant is less severe, “It would not be shocking if that’s true, but I’m not sure we can conclude that yet.”

In the absence of more hard information, governments have reacted to Omicron with sharp restrictions on international travel and new vaccination requirements. World leaders who were accused of responding too slowly or weakly earlier in the pandemic are eager to be seen as taking action, although some experts question whether the travel restrictions are an overreaction.

The variant has spread rapidly and has been detected in more than 30 countries on six continents so far. Health officials and researchers say that it could be the most contagious form of the virus yet and that it could soon displace the delta variant that emerged last year as the predominant form. That has fueled fears that a world eager to emerge from two years of pandemic hardship could be headed into another cycle of illness, lockdown and economic suffering.

In Europe, as in South Africa, there are early indications that omicron cases may be fairly mild, if easy to contract. 

News Network
December 5,2021

jack.jpg

Munbai, Dec 5: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was offloaded from a flight at the Mumbai Airport on Sunday by immigration officials due to a LOC (Look Out Circular) issued by Enforcement Directorate against her in connection with a Rs2 billion (Dh97.8 million) extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, said sources.

The actor was supposed to fly to Muscat, added the sources.

According to the sources, she left the Mumbai airport from terminal-2 through departure gate no 3 at 5.30pm.

It is learnt that the LOC was issued with directions that she should not be permitted to leave India, as per the sources.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice against actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with a Rs2 billion extortion case involving conman Sukesh.

The ED is likely to file a charge sheet this week in the Rs2 billion extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar who allegedly duped the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy Shivinder Mohan Singh, sources in the agency told ANI on Thursday.

The ED has registered two cases of money laundering against Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, his aides Deepak Ramdani, Pradeep Ramdani and others for duping Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, and Japna Singh, wife of Malvinder Singh. Conman Chandrasekhar has duped Aditi Singh by posing as a Law Ministry official who promised to help with her husband’s cases. After extorting Rs2 billion from Aditi Singh, the conman cheated Japna Singh. 

